Iredell County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville man arrested in machete assault

A Statesville man faces charges of assaulting another man with a machete, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Noda Delgado, 51, of Elmwood Road, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of felony second-degree trespass. A magistrate set bond at $400,000.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three face drug, weapons charges after two traffic stops near Mooresville

Two stops for traffic violations led to drug and weapons charges for three people, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Dejuan Hall, 28, of Charlotte, John Lewis Sheppard Jr., 22, of Gastonia and Donavon Jacques Murphy, 25, of Mount Hall were arrested in the two stops, Campbell said. Hall was...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 double shooting in Alexander County, sheriff says

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison in a deadly double shooting that happened nearly four years ago, the sheriff announced. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said 24-yea-old Adam Thomas Morgan, of Stony Point, pleased guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 221 to 278 months of active prison time with credit for time served -- about 18 and a half to 23 years’ time.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Catawba County man convicted for molesting girl

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. Additionally, WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the man convicted of this crime to protect the victim. Because the victim is related to the convicted person, identifying the guilty party could lead to the victim also being identified. WCNC Charlotte does not identify survivors of sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories with us.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Stolen car, guns and illegal alcohol found in NC home, sheriff’s office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after stolen guns, a stolen car and a lot of illegal alcohol were seized in Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday they responded to Ed Byerly Road in Lexington about a stolen vehicle, which they located at the scene. The Hyundai had been reported stolen out of Rockingham County.
LEXINGTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mooresville police searching for missing teen

Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Trinity Cross, 17, left her Mooresville residence about 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, and has not returned. Her father reported her missing on Monday. Detectives are actively searching for the teen, but she...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

17-year-old girl reported missing, Mooresville police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday. The Mooresville Police Department said Trinity Cross was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 30. The teen, who has a history of running away, left around 8 a.m. and hasn't been seen since, police said. She could be in the Mooresville, Cornelius or Huntersville areas.
MOORESVILLE, NC

