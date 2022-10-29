Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville man arrested in machete assault
A Statesville man faces charges of assaulting another man with a machete, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Noda Delgado, 51, of Elmwood Road, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of felony second-degree trespass. A magistrate set bond at $400,000.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three face drug, weapons charges after two traffic stops near Mooresville
Two stops for traffic violations led to drug and weapons charges for three people, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Dejuan Hall, 28, of Charlotte, John Lewis Sheppard Jr., 22, of Gastonia and Donavon Jacques Murphy, 25, of Mount Hall were arrested in the two stops, Campbell said. Hall was...
Morganton man convicted after killing long-time friend in 2020
MORGANTON, N.C. — A man from Morganton was convicted of second-degree murder this past week after shooting his friend in the chest with a shotgun back in December of 2020. According to the 36th District Attorney’s Office, George Lee Allison was found guilty on Friday for the killing of Brandon Adams.
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 double shooting in Alexander County, sheriff says
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison in a deadly double shooting that happened nearly four years ago, the sheriff announced. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said 24-yea-old Adam Thomas Morgan, of Stony Point, pleased guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 221 to 278 months of active prison time with credit for time served -- about 18 and a half to 23 years’ time.
cbs17
16 pounds of cocaine seized in investigation; Charlotte man arrested, Sanford police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said. Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Catawba County man convicted for molesting girl
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. Additionally, WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the man convicted of this crime to protect the victim. Because the victim is related to the convicted person, identifying the guilty party could lead to the victim also being identified. WCNC Charlotte does not identify survivors of sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories with us.
WBTV
Deputies investigate after witness says guns pointed at drivers on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was injured, and so far no charges have been filed, but deputies are investigating after a driver on I-85 in Davidson and Rowan County said he saw people in another car pointing guns at drivers and passengers in other cars. According to the...
cbs17
Stolen car, guns and illegal alcohol found in NC home, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after stolen guns, a stolen car and a lot of illegal alcohol were seized in Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday they responded to Ed Byerly Road in Lexington about a stolen vehicle, which they located at the scene. The Hyundai had been reported stolen out of Rockingham County.
WBTV
WBTV digs into Clover Schools rumor about incident in bathroom, district’s investigation reveals what happened
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - You can see a lot online and some of it is far removed from the truth. WBTV is digging deeper tonight into a situation around Clover High School in South Carolina after a rumor made the rounds across social media in the Clover community. The district...
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville police searching for missing teen
Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Trinity Cross, 17, left her Mooresville residence about 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, and has not returned. Her father reported her missing on Monday. Detectives are actively searching for the teen, but she...
Innocent bystander seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on The Plaza, police say
CHARLOTTE — An innocent bystander has been seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Witnesses told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they heard gunfire along The Plaza around 6:15 p.m. Police said a woman was driving near E. 34th St. when...
17-year-old girl reported missing, Mooresville police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday. The Mooresville Police Department said Trinity Cross was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 30. The teen, who has a history of running away, left around 8 a.m. and hasn't been seen since, police said. She could be in the Mooresville, Cornelius or Huntersville areas.
Multiple guns stolen from Yadkinville gun store, surveillance video shows
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves drove into a Piedmont Triad gun store and stole multiple guns overnight. The manager of Foothills Firearms says that around 1 a.m. on Monday, someone drove into the store and stole ten handguns. According to the manager, the thieves were in and out quickly, probably less than a minute. He […]
WCNC
Woman who didn't want dad to drink Mountain dew cited by Gastonia police
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation after she fired a revolver at four Diet Mountain Dew bottles in her backyard because she didn't approve of her father's drink of choice, police said. Gastonia police officers responded to a report of shots being fired in...
Belmont police respond to armed robbery at credit union
BELMONT, N.C. — An armed robbery was reported Monday afternoon at the State Employee’s Credit Union in Belmont, police said. At 1:23 p.m., a man went into the bank on Wilkinson Boulevard wearing a black hoodie, face mask and sweatpants, along with a blue fanny pack. The robber...
WXII 12
Wilkes County teacher killed after driver hits deer, crashes into teacher's truck on NC-18
SPARTA, N.C. — A Sparta man has died after a head-on crash in Alleghany County Tuesday morning. He was a Wilkes County Schools employee, officials say. It happened on NC-18, near NC-88, around 6:45 a.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old driver, of Laurel Springs, was...
Vandals hit homes decorated for Halloween in Union County, sheriff says
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Vandals struck at least three Union County neighborhoods the weekend before Halloween. “We were sitting on the couch watching some movies Saturday night and heard a loud bang, dogs barked,” resident Brandon Crain said. “We got up, and the skeleton was the in the graveyard.”
Woman seriously hurt in hit and run in Monroe, police say
MONROE, N.C. — A woman has been seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle on Secrest Shortcut Road, according to the Monroe Police Department. Police said Stephanie Hogan and her husband were walking toward Concord Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle. That vehicle then fled the...
Grand jury convicts Catawba County man of Newton bank robbery, fraud and identity theft
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Catawba County man has been convicted by a federal grand jury in Statesville of committing a bank robbery, wire fraud and aggravated identity thief, officials announced Friday. Between June 30, 2020 to March 20, 2021, Spenc’r Denard Rickerson, 35, of Claremont, used false information to...
