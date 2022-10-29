ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 5

Related
YourErie

Obama cuts ads for Fetterman in Pennsylvania Senate race

Former President Obama cut two ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) as the Democratic surrogate campaigns for candidates ahead of the November midterms.  The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a 30-second ad running statewide on digital platforms and a 60-radio ad […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Democratic Senate campaign arm hits Oz with ‘Snake’ ad

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) rolled out a new ad on Friday targeting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz over medical views and products he promoted before running for office. The ad, titled “Snake,” is a part of the DSCC’s $33 million ad investment in competitive Senate races. The Hill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic U.S. Senator Under Federal Investigation

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a democrat from New Jersey, is facing a federal investigation in New York, according to news outlet Semafor. Semafor is reporting that the investigation is ongoing in the Southern District of New York and that there has been at least one subpoena issued in relation to the investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy