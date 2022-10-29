Read full article on original website
Related
Obama cuts ads for Fetterman in Pennsylvania Senate race
Former President Obama cut two ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) as the Democratic surrogate campaigns for candidates ahead of the November midterms. The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a 30-second ad running statewide on digital platforms and a 60-radio ad […]
Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
Democratic Senate campaign arm hits Oz with ‘Snake’ ad
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) rolled out a new ad on Friday targeting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz over medical views and products he promoted before running for office. The ad, titled “Snake,” is a part of the DSCC’s $33 million ad investment in competitive Senate races. The Hill...
Seven House races shift in Democrats' favor: Poll
Democrats racked up gains in seven House races in the latest Cook Political Report, eclipsing the three races that moved in the Republicans' favor.
qhubonews.com
PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable
LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
Meet the five Democrats in key Senate races who have expressed support for eliminating cash bail
Support for ending cash bail and other criminal justice policies from Democratic Senate candidates could give Republicans the upper hand in the upcoming midterm elections.
The Jewish Press
Republican Jewish Coalition Buys $1.5 Million in Ads for Pennsylvania Senate Race
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million TV ad buy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, putting a spotlight on the incident when the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, chased an unarmed, innocent black man with a shotgun in 2013. At the time, Fetterman...
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Amy Schumer says Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s ‘best interest at heart’
Comedian Amy Schumer touted Democratic Pennsylvania candidate for Senate John Fetterman and called his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a “bully” in a social media post. Despite Fetterman’s incoherent performance during his and Oz’s debate Tuesday night, Schumer took to Instagram to say that Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s “best...
Democrats widen lead to 5 points on generic congressional ballot: survey
Democrats’ lead on the generic congressional ballot widened to 5 points in the newest Politico-Morning Consult survey. Forty seven percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Democratic candidate if the midterm elections were held today, compared to 42 percent who would support a Republican, the poll found.
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
Fetterman's 'scary' performance rattles voters: Pennsylvania reacts to Oz v. Fetterman debate
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Oz squared off Tuesday during their only debate in the race for Senate. Voters said the winner was clear.
Democratic U.S. Senator Under Federal Investigation
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a democrat from New Jersey, is facing a federal investigation in New York, according to news outlet Semafor. Semafor is reporting that the investigation is ongoing in the Southern District of New York and that there has been at least one subpoena issued in relation to the investigation.
Budd widens lead over Beasley in North Carolina Senate race: poll
Rep. Ted Budd (R) has widened his lead to 6 points over Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley in the race for North Carolina’s Senate seat, according to a new East Carolina University (ECU) poll. Budd is leading Beasley 50 to 44 percent among likely voters. In early September, he was...
Republicans Are Taking Bike Lanes Hostage In Their Quest To Stop A Progressive Prosecutor
Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers likely can't remove Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from office — so they're trying to strip him of his power instead.
During State College visit, Doug Mastriano promises ‘new birth of freedom’ if elected PA governor
Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, held a campaign rally in State College Tuesday night.
Midterms 2022: Here's how voter priorities have shifted in Pennsylvania in final stretch of midterm cycle
As the country approaches Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November.
Pennsylvania Democrat Says He Was Assaulted Outside His Home
"He was taller and heavier than I am, he just pummeled me," Richard Ringer, who is running for a state House seat, told Newsweek.
Comments / 5