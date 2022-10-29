Take a listen to the radio calls of all five of the Philadelphia Phillies’ home runs in Game 3 of the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies are just two wins away from winning their first World Series title since 2008. On Tuesday night, they hosted Game 3, looking to take a series lead over the Houston Astros. As it turns out, that was not much of a challenge.

