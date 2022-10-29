Rose-Hulman Football wins on Senior Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Miguel Robertson tied a school record with 7 touchdown passes as Rose-Hulman defeated Defiance 76-35 on Saturday afternoon. Robertson passed for 324 yards and all his scores came in the 1st half.

Lance Shelton rushed for 253 yards and Jay Smith added 74 and 1 touchdown. Jailen Hobbs, Daniel Huery and Adam Tice-Saliu led the receivers with 2 touchdowns each. The Engineers improve to 5-3 and go to Hanover next Saturday for a 2 pm kickoff.

