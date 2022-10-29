Rose-Hulman Football wins on Senior Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Miguel Robertson tied a school record with 7 touchdown passes as Rose-Hulman defeated Defiance 76-35 on Saturday afternoon. Robertson passed for 324 yards and all his scores came in the 1st half.
Lance Shelton rushed for 253 yards and Jay Smith added 74 and 1 touchdown. Jailen Hobbs, Daniel Huery and Adam Tice-Saliu led the receivers with 2 touchdowns each. The Engineers improve to 5-3 and go to Hanover next Saturday for a 2 pm kickoff.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0