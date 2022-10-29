ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Rose-Hulman Football wins on Senior Day

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FPgr_0irecKvk00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Miguel Robertson tied a school record with 7 touchdown passes as Rose-Hulman defeated Defiance 76-35 on Saturday afternoon. Robertson passed for 324 yards and all his scores came in the 1st half.

Lance Shelton rushed for 253 yards and Jay Smith added 74 and 1 touchdown. Jailen Hobbs, Daniel Huery and Adam Tice-Saliu led the receivers with 2 touchdowns each.  The Engineers improve to 5-3 and go to Hanover next Saturday for a 2 pm kickoff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

ISU tops Tusculum, 83-56

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Shots fell early and often for Indiana State as the Sycamores topped Tusculum in Tuesday night’s exhibition at Hulman Center, 86-53. Kailex Stephens paced four Sycamores in double-digits with a game-high 21 points, while Jayson Kent added a team-high 11 rebounds as Indiana State led from start-to-finish in the season-opening […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton Football set to battle Sullivan

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The top ranked and undefeated Linton Miners (11-0) will battle the Sullivan Golden Arrows (7-4) on Friday night for a sectional championship. The two rivals played in week 4 which Linton won 40-20. Coach Brian Oliver says it’s not that surprising that they will meet again. “Well I mean I had […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton Volleyball set for state title game

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Lady Miners will take on Wapahani on Saturday for the 2A volleyball state championship. Linton advanced there for the first time in school history after defeating Indianapolis Scecina Memorial in 5 sets on Saturday. Wapahani also won in 5 sets over Andrean. The match will be played at Worthen […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Miguel Robertson named Player of the Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman junior quarterback Miguel Robertson was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 7 touchdowns in a 76-35 win over Defiance. Robertson finished with 324 yards passing while only playing in the 1st half. He tied a record previously set by Austin Swenson […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Arrows excited to get another shot at Miners

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan Golden Arrows and Linton Miners will meet for the first time ever in the postseason Friday night. Sullivan hosts Linton in the sectional championship game and gets another shot at the Miners after coming up short earlier this season, 40-20. Kickoff is set for 7pm Friday night in Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Owen Valley wins Play of the Night

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots won the Play of the Night for week 11. Christian McDonald scored a touchdown in their victory over defending state champion Gibson Southern. The undefeated Patriots will host Pike Central on Friday for the sectional championship. Kickoff is slated for 7 pm at Owen Valley High School.
SPENCER, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Basketball Game Notes - Exhibition 2: vs. Saint Francis

• Indiana University begins its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with its second and final exhibition matchup against Saint Francis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 3. • The Hoosiers are 28-0 in exhibition games versus non-Division I opponents since...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISU President gifts $100,000 to Be So Bold campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — ISU President and alumna Deborah Curtis and has announced she will Be So Bold by giving the university’s fundraising campaign a gift of $100,000. Curtis launched the Be So Bold fundraising campaign in September with the goal of raising $100 million. “For many years in my career, I worked to […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion, the 4th-largest in American lottery history. It’s the second time this year a jackpot has reached $1 billion, with two Illinois residents splitting a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot earlier this year.  Adam Hartman owns the Minimart on Fort Harrison Road in Terre […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to know the one over on 3rd St. when they […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Truck Stop’ celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Bo Turner had been anxiously awaiting Saturday for months. Turner, the owner of the “Truck Stop,” had received support from the community online, but seeing the crowd outside brought a different kind of emotion. “I am just so excited that we’re open finally, I’ve had such a good turnout so far,” […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway

The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Portion of Wabash closed for crash reconstruction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A portion of Wabash Avenue outside the old Terre Haute Police Dept. building is closed for police to investigate a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian. Vigo County Dispatch confirmed the call for the crash came in at 1:52 pm on Wednesday. It happened in the 1200 block of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vaughn, Modesitt face off in Vigo Co. Prosecutor race

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Note: For equal-time purposes, a random number generator was used to determine whether the incumbent or the other candidate would be mentioned first in our election sit-down series. The new candidate will be featured first in all of the races covered in the series. If elected Vigo County’s next prosecutor, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

New Network To Study Rural Cancer Survivors

Union Hospital’s Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health was awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration Grant to establish a network of community, and healthcare providers to study the landscape of cancer survivorship and the support survivors have access to in the Wabash Valley. Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer regardless is considered a survivor according to the American Cancer Society.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
wibqam.com

5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A multi-vehicle accident shut down Wabash Ave. for a time on Wednesday morning. According to Vigo County Dispatch, five cars were involved in the accident. Dispatch also said the road was closed for over an hour but has since reopened. This is a developing...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Nightshift nurses appreciated by WGU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A university wants workers who do the nightshift to know how much they’re appreciated. Today, WGU Indiana delivered kits for night shift nurses and staff at area hospitals. The kits are filled with items like hot chocolate, snacks, granola bars, lip balm, and office supplies. It’s a way to say […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Have you seen this wanted man in Sullivan County?

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Jacob Henschen, 27, was last seen around the Shiloh Reservoir area near County Road 750 E. and County Road 975 […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system

A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy