Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin died late Monday from injuries he sustained in a single-car rollover crash in December, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Tuesday. “Although only here one year,” Self said, “Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always...
Report: Gonzaga in talks to join Big 12
Gonzaga and the Big 12 Conference are in discussions to bring the Zags into the league, ESPN reported Wednesday. Talks
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 28-Nov. 3
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Arizona 3, Florida 1
Arizona012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Lundell, FLA (Hooking), 5:06; Bennett, FLA (Interference), 14:47; Fischer, ARI (Interference), 19:10; Bennett, FLA (Cross Checking), 19:54; Stecher, ARI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:54. Second Period_1, Florida, White 3 (Bennett, Mahura), 8:24. 2, Arizona, Crouse 4 (Guenther, Maccelli), 13:47 (pp). Penalties_Fischer, ARI (Tripping), 4:42; Carlsson, FLA (Hooking), 12:16;...
Miami 116, Golden State 109
GOLDEN STATE (109) D.Green 2-3 0-0 5, Wiggins 8-12 1-2 21, Looney 2-2 0-0 4, Curry 7-14 5-5 23, Thompson 7-19 1-1 19, J.Green 4-11 1-1 9, Jerome 2-4 2-2 8, Wiseman 2-4 1-2 5, Moody 2-5 0-0 6, Poole 3-10 2-4 9. Totals 39-84 13-17 109. MIAMI (116) Butler...
Jags' Etienne, Vikings' Jefferson among best bets to score
Finally, there’s some new players in the best bets for the week. Discover which players are making their first, but possibly not last, appearances as the best bets to score in Week 9. Running Back. JOSH JACOBS, Raiders. There were numerous questions about whether Jacobs could shoulder the load...
Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107
MINNESOTA (107) McDaniels 2-5 0-0 4, Towns 9-18 3-3 24, Gobert 0-1 7-7 7, Edwards 8-21 3-5 24, Russell 2-8 0-0 5, Prince 2-6 2-2 8, Reid 5-6 2-2 13, Anderson 1-1 1-2 3, McLaughlin 4-8 0-0 9, Nowell 4-13 2-3 10. Totals 37-87 20-24 107. PHOENIX (116) Bridges 7-10...
Wednesday's Transactions
NEW YORK METS — Announced vice president of communications Harold Kaufman to transition into a communications consulting role. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Jordan Hall to a rest-of-season contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to the active roster. Waived K Rodrigo...
Oklahoma City 116, Orlando 108
ORLANDO (108) Banchero 6-13 3-3 15, Bol 4-6 4-4 13, Carter Jr. 10-15 8-8 30, F.Wagner 8-18 3-3 20, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 2-3 0-0 6, Bamba 1-4 0-0 2, Hampton 4-7 0-0 10, Houstan 1-5 0-0 3, K.Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Suggs 3-14 2-2 9. Totals 39-87 20-20 108.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m. Florida at...
