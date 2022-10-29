Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago man charged with leaving death threat on Darren Bailey's voicemail
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly made a death threat against Republican Illinois candidate for governor Darren Bailey. Investigators said a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" Bailey was left on his state senate office phone in Springfield two days ago. Note: The video...
ABC7 Chicago
Scooter Investigation
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scooters zipping down sidewalks. The I-Team uncovers what's being done to keep scooters off sidewalks.
ABC7 Chicago
Tunnel of Terror car wash promises to scare your socks off
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Going through a car wash can sometimes be a bit scary for some people, especially children, but a Wisconsin car wash is taking the scary up a notch -- courtesy of Halloween, of course. Tommy's Express Car Wash said it's offering a haunted car wash, WEAU...
ABC7 Chicago
2 Hyundais at center of Chicago police investigations in Belmont-Cragin; teen shot nearby
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Hyundais have become the focus of police investigations during a chaotic morning involving three crime scenes in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood. One of them was found shot full of holes as detectives continue to sort out several crimes in the area involving Hyundais and Kias. The...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police warn of theft of Hyundai, Kia cars in Logan Square, Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued new warnings Wednesday about car thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais on the Northwest Side. Nearly a dozen of those vehicles have been stolen in the 25th District, throughout Humboldt Park, Logan Square and Hermosa, since Oct. 17. The suspects may be using the stolen...
ABC7 Chicago
After East Garfield Park shooting wounds 14, Mayor Lightfoot calls for statewide assault weapon ban
CHICAGO -- After a shootout in East Garfield Park left 14 people wounded, Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged state lawmakers Tuesday to ban assault rifles and devices that turn semiautomatic weapons into machine guns. "Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals," Lightfoot...
ABC7 Chicago
City Colleges reaches tentative contract agreement with faculty, staff union; strike called off
CHICAGO -- Faculty and professional staff at the City Colleges of Chicago have reached a tentative agreement on a new union contract and called off their planned strike later this week. Please note: The above video is from a previous report. The workers represented by the Cook County Colleges Teachers...
ABC7 Chicago
Young brother, sister killed in Kane County bus crash remembered with fondness
CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The two people killed in a west suburban crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon have been identified. Emil Diewald, 19, and Grace Diewald, 20, both of unincorporated St. Charles, were brother and sister, the Kane County Coroner's Office said. They were pronounced deceased...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police supervisor quits amid probe into racist, incendiary social media posts
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police supervisor retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked. Police Lt. John Cannon, who once served as a watch commander of the Near North Police District, stepped down...
ABC7 Chicago
Dolton crash between semi-truck, car leaves 1 dead
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed after a crash in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning, authorities said. The crash between a car and a semi-truck occurred on Sibley Boulevard between Markham Drive and Perry Avenue. The Dolton Fire Department said the driver of the car was speeding and...
ABC7 Chicago
Off-duty CPD officer found not guilty of allegedly firing gun at Evergreen Park carjacking suspects
EVERGREEN PARK, Ill, (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer accused of reckless discharge after allegedly firing her gun at a group of suspected carjackers was found not guilty Tuesday. Officer Oneta Sampson Carney was loading her car with her husband outside an Evergreen Park Sam's Club last year, when...
Comments / 0