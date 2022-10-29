ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

ABC7 Chicago

Chicago man charged with leaving death threat on Darren Bailey's voicemail

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly made a death threat against Republican Illinois candidate for governor Darren Bailey. Investigators said a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" Bailey was left on his state senate office phone in Springfield two days ago. Note: The video...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Scooter Investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scooters zipping down sidewalks. The I-Team uncovers what's being done to keep scooters off sidewalks.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Tunnel of Terror car wash promises to scare your socks off

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Going through a car wash can sometimes be a bit scary for some people, especially children, but a Wisconsin car wash is taking the scary up a notch -- courtesy of Halloween, of course. Tommy's Express Car Wash said it's offering a haunted car wash, WEAU...
ORLAND PARK, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Dolton crash between semi-truck, car leaves 1 dead

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed after a crash in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning, authorities said. The crash between a car and a semi-truck occurred on Sibley Boulevard between Markham Drive and Perry Avenue. The Dolton Fire Department said the driver of the car was speeding and...
DOLTON, IL

