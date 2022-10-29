Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Community Career Expo held in Hawarden Oct. 25
HAWARDEN—About seventeen businesses joined together at the Hawarden Community Center on Tuesday to inform people about the great advantages of working close to home. Hawarden Community and Economic Development director Carol Hoogestraat said there are “great career opportunities right here” and that is why the Community Career Expo was held.
nwestiowa.com
NCC progresses transfer programming
SHELDON—Two in five students at Northwest Iowa Community College transfer their credits to another institution, creating quite the bureaucratic mountain to climb. NCC’s top climber is Mariah Oliver who, among her many duties as student support coordinator, oversees transfers at the two-year institution in Sheldon. She gave a report Monday, Oct. 24, at the board of trustees meeting.
nwestiowa.com
By the Book
One Book, One Sioux County authors offer evening event. Two authors are inviting you to journey into the story behind the pages of “Midnight Assassin.”. Patricia Bryan and Thomas Wolf are the authors of this year’s book selection for One Book, One Sioux County. The countywide reading initiative will come to its conclusion for the year at An Evening with Patricia Bryan and Thomas Wolf: Authors of “Midnight Assassin.”
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
KLEM
News for Tuesday, November 1
The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
nwestiowa.com
Laurens Blankers, 89, formerly of Archer
OWATONNA, MN—Laurens Arthur Blankers passed away, at the age of 89 years old, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, due to complications related to a fall and pneumonia. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, Minnesota, with family visitation prior to the service at 10 a.m. and lunch to follow.
amazingmadison.com
Gerry Commits to Northwestern College
After a successful high school basketball career at Madison High School, Senior Zoey Gerry has signed with Northwestern College where she will be continuing her basketball career. Northwestern College is located in Orange City, Iowa. For Gerry, there is lots to be excited about as she prepares for the next...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
nwestiowa.com
Margie Van Steenwyk, 79, formerly of Sheldon
BOUNTIFUL, UT—Grandma Marge rejoined the love of her life (Gib Van Steenwyk) Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, just nine days after what would have been the couple’s 59th wedding anniversary. She passed in her Bountiful, Utah, home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born and raised...
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
Legal notices are the lifeblood of any small newspaper and like all other publishers, Connie and I wanted our share. But it didn’t come easy. We had to go to court at least five times to either win recognition or to maintain the publishing rights we had earlier won.
KLEM
News for Monday, October 31
Harvest is complete across Plymouth County, and the surrounding area. This is Area Crop Specialist Leah Ten Napel. Dry conditions have resulted in spotty yields. Localized rains and drought resistant hybrids helped take the edge off inconsistent yields across the area. Harvest may be finished, but there’s still field work...
kicdam.com
Casey’s to Rebuild in Hull
Hull, IA (KICD) — Corporate officials with Casey’s Convenience Stores say they will rebuild the store destroyed by fire in Hull in late September. KICD News has been checking in weekly with the Iowa-based retailer and was told this week that the decision has been made to replace the store, but a final plan or timeline has not been determined. The blaze was reported in the ceiling of the kitchen area around 7am that day with employees and customers leaving safely. State Fire Marshall Investigator Andrew Giere (GEER) told us last week that the official cause will be listed as “unknown” but that it does not appear to have been intentionally set.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon veterans office nears vacancy
ROCK RAPIDS—The veterans service director of Lyon County is set to resign, effective Nov. 21. Sharon Fuller, who has held the part-time position since December 2018, said the work she does is important and she enjoys doing it but she can’t make enough money. “I’m going to miss...
Corydon Times-Republican
Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid
Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative in Galva, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8...
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
nwestiowa.com
Grace Willemssen, 97, Sioux Center, formerly of Little Rock
SIOUX CENTER—Grace Willemssen, 97, Sioux Center, formerly of Little Rock, died Saturday Oct. 29, 2022 at Royal Meadows Care Center in Sioux Center. Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Little Rock. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids.
KLEM
GOP Candidates rally in Orange City
The major Republican Party candidates for Iowa and federal elected offices held a get-out-the-vote rally Saturday in Orange City. US Senator Chuck Grassley, who earlier in the day spoke at the dedication of new agriculture buildings at Dordt University, joined the group that gathered at Windmill Park in downtown Orange City.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
kiwaradio.com
Round Baler Destroyed In Fire Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A round baler was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 31, 2022, near Sheldon. According to Assistant Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, at about 2:45 p.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a baler on fire near 330th Street and Marsh Avenue. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
