Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Related
WETM
EC's Boyle named NEHC Rookie of the Week
A freshman forward for the Soaring Eagles has received a weekly honor. A freshman forward for the Soaring Eagles has received a weekly honor. Drug take-back collects over 300 pounds of medication …. Drug take-back collects over 300 pounds of medication in Steuben County. New details on Applebee’s fire, reopening...
WETM
Through his lens - Charlie Berch at Penn State Stripe Out game
108,433 fans packed Beaver Stadium for a Big Ten college football showdown on Saturday. Through his lens – Charlie Berch at Penn State Stripe …. 108,433 fans packed Beaver Stadium for a Big Ten college football showdown on Saturday. Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines. Elmira leaf pickup dates...
WETM
Elmira Notre Dame honors Mike D’Aloisio with mural dedication
A local coaching legend was honored by his school on Sunday. Elmira Notre Dame honors Mike D’Aloisio with mural …. A local coaching legend was honored by his school on Sunday. Arrest made in Ithaca murder and victim identified. Arrest made in Ithaca murder and victim identified. House burns...
WETM
Logan Booker earns Athlete of the Week
This week's winner has helped the Hawks return to the sectional finals. This week's winner has helped the Hawks return to the sectional finals. Drug take-back collects over 300 pounds of medication …. Drug take-back collects over 300 pounds of medication in Steuben County. New details on Applebee’s fire, reopening...
wellsvillesun.com
Club 57 closes in Hornell
Landmark restaurant on Seneca Street shuts down abruptly. After a few months of great specials and a visit from former Buffalo Bills player Glenn Parker for a signing, the popular Hornell restaurant has closed. A Facebook post on Monday simply said “We are very sorry to announce that Club 57...
NewsChannel 36
Haverling Street Community Park Officially Opens in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new community park on Haverling Street in Bath. The new site will include a new dog park, teaching pavilion, and food garden. Construction on the site starting this past spring and it was completed just a few weeks ago.
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
WETM
Transformer fire damages duplex in Horseheads
No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school …. No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school bus and car. Scholl Bus Accident 110222 - Initial Snackable video. Car wash opens in former Big Flats Toys ‘R’ Us. Car wash opens in former Big Flats Toys ‘R’ Us...
whcuradio.com
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow
Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
WETM
School Bus Accident 110222
Scholl Bus Accident 110222 - Initial Snackable video. No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school …. No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school bus and car. Car wash opens in former Big Flats Toys ‘R’ Us. Car wash opens in former Big Flats Toys ‘R’ Us...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NY-19 Candidate Josh Riley Tours Endicott iM3NY Battery Factory
With just one week until the 2022 election, NY-19 Democratic candidate Josh Riley, joined by other Democratic officials, toured the Imperium 3, or "iM3NY" giga-factory at the Huron Campus in Endicott. Riley says he hadn't been back to the factory since it was in it's beginning stages, and couldn't be...
wellsvillesun.com
Flashback: Wellsville Regional News October 31
Michael T. Baldwin looks back on 31 years ago today. October 31st holds bittersweet memories for me. It was at 6 p.m. on that day 31 years ago that WJQZ radio in Wellsville was sold. It was Allegany County’s first commercial FM radio station…created, in part, by a kid that was voted the shyest senior of the Wellsville senior class of 1980. It seems like a lifetime ago. Some people purchase radio stations – I created one from a blank sheet of paper. I designed the format and with no formal training, and designed the building.
How to apply for HEAP
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of today, applications are now live for those wanting to apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program, known as ‘HEAP.’ HEAP provides up to 976 dollars to low to middle-income households and senior citizens. The program is funded by the federal government. Last winter, almost two million benefits were issued, which […]
Power outage restored to 2,500 residents affected in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
NewsChannel 36
House Fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- No one was hurt after a fire broke out in the basement of an apartment complex on Woodview Drive this morning in Horseheads. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department the damage caused by the flames was limited to the basement, however, the apartment building and the building next to it sustained smoke damage.
Fatal crash on State Highway 12 in Greene
Yesterday, at approximately 4:19 p.m., New York State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in Greene.
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
Comments / 0