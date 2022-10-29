Michael T. Baldwin looks back on 31 years ago today. October 31st holds bittersweet memories for me. It was at 6 p.m. on that day 31 years ago that WJQZ radio in Wellsville was sold. It was Allegany County’s first commercial FM radio station…created, in part, by a kid that was voted the shyest senior of the Wellsville senior class of 1980. It seems like a lifetime ago. Some people purchase radio stations – I created one from a blank sheet of paper. I designed the format and with no formal training, and designed the building.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO