Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Corgis come out to play at 2nd annual Corgi Fest
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Sunday was a gorgeous October day, and the corgis were out to play. Corgi lovers gathered in Ellsworth for a festival celebrating their beloved breed. Dozens of corgis were able to get to know each other during a fenced-in play date accompanied by their owners, followed by a costume contest in the spirit of Halloween.
Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
Pompeii Pizza & Winterport Winery ‘Pop-Up Event’ This Saturday
Say ‘So Long’ To Food Truck Season With A Pompeii Pizza, Penobscot Bay Brewery & Winterport Winery Pop Up Event!!. I have a fairly huge obsession with food trucks. I really get obsessed when there are multiple trucks in one space at the same time, so it goes without saying that I have spent more than a few days on the Bangor Waterfront, grabbing lunch. Pompeii has been a staple on the waterfront since 2013.
Crosspoint Church in Bangor holds annual 'Trunk or Treat' event
BANGOR, Maine — In preparation for Halloween on Monday, events are being held all across Maine this weekend to get kids excited for the main event. On Saturday, the Crosspoint Church of Bangor held its annual "Trunk or Treat" event for kiddos in its parking lot. Gary Turgeon, children's...
Halloween rock hunt in Bangor
BANGOR– If candy is not your thing, a Halloween-themed rock hunt took place throughout the day in Cascade Park in Bangor. Volunteers with the group Bangor Rocks put their artistic skills to use and painted a number of rocks to look like monsters, spiders, ghosts and other creatures. The rocks were then scattered throughout the park located off State Street in Bangor.
Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?
Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!. Growing up a kid, we lived in the so-called "Tree Streets" area of Bangor, and even then, there was just something special about Maple Street. Its a very long street, with wide roads. It was always the first place that I would want to hit for some candy.
UMaine kicks off campus-wide food drive to help feed students
ORONO, Maine — Living off ramen noodles has long been considered part of the college experience by some, but food insecurity is a problem many students face across the country and here in Maine. The University of Maine is looking to help solve student hunger on its campus. On...
Honoring a Bangor native | 'Erin's Run' returned to Bangor's waterfront
BANGOR, Maine — Erin's Run returned to the Bangor Waterfront Sunday morning, honoring Bangor native Erin Woolley who passed away in 2010 from cancer at 26 years old. This year marked the 9th 'Erin's Run 5K', which raised about $12,000 that will go toward local organizations, such as Partners for Peace, Bangor's YMCA, and scholarships at Bangor High School.
Planned Power Outage for November 3rd – Route 3 Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville
Versant Power is advising customers along Route 3 in Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville that there will be a planned intermittent power outage on Thursday, November 3rd, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting approximately 4 hours. The outage is necessary so crews can make repairs safely, improve reliability and prevent...
Mount Desert Island High School on lockdown Tuesday afternoon
BAR HARBOR, Maine — UPDATE: Mount Desert High School is on lockdown due to a "serious threat," the town of Bar Harbor said in a Facebook post. Around 12:30 p.m., "a serious threat was made" reportedly putting the high school in lockdown. "Reunification will take place at the Mount...
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
Maine man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods
ETNA, Maine — A man from Etna is safe after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. A game warden and his K9 found 74-year-old Joseph Nolin Monday afternoon about a mile from his house, deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog. Wardens said Nolin was unable to move and was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures.
Bingham family loses home in fire over the weekend
BINGHAM, Maine — The Bingham Fire Department is asking for the public's assistance to help a family after a fire destroyed their home Saturday. In a Facebook post, the department is asking for hygiene items, clothing for young boys, toys, and other household items. You can message fire officials through Facebook to coordinate a drop-off.
Penquis expands its Domestic Violence Intervention Program
MAINE, USA — One in four women and one in seven men in Maine have experienced abuse and violence by their partner in their lifetime, according to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence. To change this chilling statistic, Penquis has been busy expanding a program across the state...
Scam Alert – Morgan Wallen NOT Coming To Maine In March
Despite his past lapses in judgement, country fans love Morgan Wallen. He really is one of the biggest stars and he seems like one of the genuine stars. If you saw somewhere that Morgan Wallen was going to be performing at Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, I have some bad news... It was, according to a post on the venue's Facebook page, a scam.
Hermon teacher gets surprise of a lifetime
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students at the Patricia A Duran School in Hermon gathered Tuesday morning for what they thought would be a normal safety assembly. What they ended up witnessing was the surprise of a lifetime. Fourth grade teacher Sarah Collins was in awe to learn that she was...
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them
PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project
Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
