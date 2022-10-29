ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrington, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Corgis come out to play at 2nd annual Corgi Fest

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Sunday was a gorgeous October day, and the corgis were out to play. Corgi lovers gathered in Ellsworth for a festival celebrating their beloved breed. Dozens of corgis were able to get to know each other during a fenced-in play date accompanied by their owners, followed by a costume contest in the spirit of Halloween.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Pompeii Pizza & Winterport Winery ‘Pop-Up Event’ This Saturday

Say ‘So Long’ To Food Truck Season With A Pompeii Pizza, Penobscot Bay Brewery & Winterport Winery Pop Up Event!!. I have a fairly huge obsession with food trucks. I really get obsessed when there are multiple trucks in one space at the same time, so it goes without saying that I have spent more than a few days on the Bangor Waterfront, grabbing lunch. Pompeii has been a staple on the waterfront since 2013.
BANGOR, ME
newscentermaine.com

Crosspoint Church in Bangor holds annual 'Trunk or Treat' event

BANGOR, Maine — In preparation for Halloween on Monday, events are being held all across Maine this weekend to get kids excited for the main event. On Saturday, the Crosspoint Church of Bangor held its annual "Trunk or Treat" event for kiddos in its parking lot. Gary Turgeon, children's...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Halloween rock hunt in Bangor

BANGOR– If candy is not your thing, a Halloween-themed rock hunt took place throughout the day in Cascade Park in Bangor. Volunteers with the group Bangor Rocks put their artistic skills to use and painted a number of rocks to look like monsters, spiders, ghosts and other creatures. The rocks were then scattered throughout the park located off State Street in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?

There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?

Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!. Growing up a kid, we lived in the so-called "Tree Streets" area of Bangor, and even then, there was just something special about Maple Street. Its a very long street, with wide roads. It was always the first place that I would want to hit for some candy.
BANGOR, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WMTW

Maine man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods

ETNA, Maine — A man from Etna is safe after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. A game warden and his K9 found 74-year-old Joseph Nolin Monday afternoon about a mile from his house, deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog. Wardens said Nolin was unable to move and was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures.
ETNA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bingham family loses home in fire over the weekend

BINGHAM, Maine — The Bingham Fire Department is asking for the public's assistance to help a family after a fire destroyed their home Saturday. In a Facebook post, the department is asking for hygiene items, clothing for young boys, toys, and other household items. You can message fire officials through Facebook to coordinate a drop-off.
BINGHAM, ME
B98.5

Scam Alert – Morgan Wallen NOT Coming To Maine In March

Despite his past lapses in judgement, country fans love Morgan Wallen. He really is one of the biggest stars and he seems like one of the genuine stars. If you saw somewhere that Morgan Wallen was going to be performing at Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, I have some bad news... It was, according to a post on the venue's Facebook page, a scam.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hermon teacher gets surprise of a lifetime

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students at the Patricia A Duran School in Hermon gathered Tuesday morning for what they thought would be a normal safety assembly. What they ended up witnessing was the surprise of a lifetime. Fourth grade teacher Sarah Collins was in awe to learn that she was...
HERMON, ME
wabi.tv

What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
MILFORD, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project

Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
CAMDEN, ME
