Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Onward State
Penn State Football Ranked No. 15 In First College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings
The first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings are out, and Penn State clocked in at No. 15. After dropping to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll, the Nittany Lions are ranked by the College Football Playoff selection committee for the first time since coming at No. 10 in 2019 before defeating Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.
Onward State
Putting Ohio State’s Dominance Of Penn State In Perspective
Penn State football has become accustomed to blowing leads to Ohio State in recent years, but the most recent incident felt especially egregious. The Nittany Lions led the Buckeyes with just 9:26 left to play in the game. At the time, this felt like a one-way ticket to at least a close finish, if not a Penn State victory. But, less than seven minutes later, James Franklin’s crew trailed by a shocking 20 points.
Onward State
Analyzing Post-Ohio State Reactions For Penn State Football
It was a rough weekend to be a Penn State football fan. The Nittany Lions suffered a complete and utter collapse to Ohio State in their 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium after leading 21-16 with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Sean Clifford committed four turnovers, which included three interceptions and one fumble. It was a day that left Penn Staters across the country frustrated with yet another blown lead to Ohio State.
Onward State
James Franklin Noncommittal On Starting Quarterback Ahead Of Indiana
At his weekly press conference Tuesday, Penn State football head coach James Franklin spent the majority of his 35 minutes facing questions about his team’s future under center. For the first time all season, he was noncommittal about which quarterback would get the start at Indiana. “We’re going to...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops 2022-23 Season Preview
Penn State men’s basketball is ready to take the next step this season. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry is in his second year at the helm, most of the team’s stars from last year are back, and the squad has a chip on its shoulder. The roster is relatively...
Onward State
Latest Bowl Projections Show Penn State Clinging To A New Year’s Six Game
Another disappointing loss to Ohio State dropped the Nittany Lions back to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll, creating a more puzzling forecast for Penn State’s bowl projection. While the loss did knock Penn State out of playoff contention, the Nittany Lions still have a path to a New Year’s Six bowl game if they were to win out.
Onward State
Penn State’s Post-Ohio State Report Card
Penn State lost a 44-31 heartbreaker to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. Everything looked great for almost three-and-a-half quarters, as the Nittany Lions led 21-16 with just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Similar to recent years, James Franklin oversaw a complete and utter collapse, as...
Onward State
Penn State-Ohio State Earns Highest TV Rating Of Week Nine
Penn State football’s 44-31 loss against Ohio State Saturday garnered the highest TV ratings of week nine, according to a press release from FOX Sports. Over 8.2 million people tuned in to watch the Nittany Lions’ matchup with the Buckeyes. Not only was the game’s television audience impressive...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Moves To No. 21 In Week 11 Poll
Penn State women’s soccer is back in the United Soccer Coaches national poll, folks. After falling out of the rankings in week 10, the Nittany Lions are now ranked No. 21 after picking up an upset win against Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on October 30. Ally Schlegel scored the game’s lone goal in the 75th minute to send the sixth-seeded team to the tournament semifinals.
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Ohio State
Still trying to forget about Saturday’s meltdown game in Beaver Stadium? We are, too. In heartbreaking fashion, Penn State blew a fourth-quarter lead to give the Ohio State Buckeyes a 44-31 victory. While hope glimmered for a majority of the game in Beaver Stadium’s Stripe Out, it was brutally crushed thanks to a collapse in the final 10 minutes of action.
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Nine
A fourth-quarter collapse highlighted Penn State’s matchup this weekend against No. 2 Ohio State. Although the Nittany Lions’ outcome wasn’t what Penn State fans hoped for, there were multiple former Penn Staters in action for their new schools. Last week was quiet for Penn State transfers, and...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Liam Souliere Named Big Ten Second Star Of The Week
Penn State men’s hockey is rolling, folks. Goaltender Liam Souliere has been named the Big Ten’s Second Star of the Week. Souliere held Wisconsin to one goal and made 63 saves over the course of Penn State’s series sweep of the Badgers last weekend. Souliere’s 32 saves...
Onward State
No. 16 Penn State Opens As Two-Touchdown Favorite Over Indiana
No. 16 Penn State football has opened up as a 13.5-point favorite for its November 5 matchup with Indiana, according to Oddsshark. Penn State is 6-2 and coming off a loss in which it hung with No. 2 Ohio State for a large chunk of the game but crumbled in the fourth quarter, allowing 28 points en route to a 44-31 loss.
Onward State
10 Questions With Guide State Forward Award Winners Jacob Snyder & Star Lawson
Surrounded by 109,000 of their closest friends during the annual White Out game against Minnesota, Penn State students Jacob Snyder and Star Lawson were crowned the winners of Homecoming’s Guide State Forward award at halftime. This gender-neutral court showcases and awards students who represent Penn State’s six core values...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Takes Down Wisconsin 1-0 In Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 6-seeded Penn State women’s soccer (11-4-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) knocked off third-ranked Wisconsin (11-5-3, 6-4-1 Big Ten) 1-0 in the opening round of Big Ten tournament play. After scoring three goals against the Badgers on October 13, the Nittany Lions got off to a much slower, defensive start...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Moves To No. 13 In Latest USCHO Poll
Penn State men’s hockey is on the move, folks. This time, the Nittany Lions jumped three spots to No. 13 in the latest USCHO Poll. So far, head coach Guy Gadowsky’s team has moved up every week since the beginning of the season. The move to No. 13...
Onward State
Vibe Coffee Company Fostering People-First Cafe Experience In State College
There’s something tantalizing about walking into a coffee shop. Even if you’re not a java junkie, something about the low hum of conversation, the smell of freshly ground beans, and the smile of a barista is enough to make you stop and stay for a while. Sometimes it’s...
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
Onward State
Drip Studios Brings Luxury Tattooing Experience To State College
You likely wouldn’t suspect that Drip Studios on East Calder Way is a tattoo shop when you look at the sign above the door or walk inside. But that’s exactly how owner Jen Eisenhauer wants it to be. Eisenhauer is a first-generation immigrant of Vietnamese parents. She grew...
