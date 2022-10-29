ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Putting Ohio State’s Dominance Of Penn State In Perspective

Penn State football has become accustomed to blowing leads to Ohio State in recent years, but the most recent incident felt especially egregious. The Nittany Lions led the Buckeyes with just 9:26 left to play in the game. At the time, this felt like a one-way ticket to at least a close finish, if not a Penn State victory. But, less than seven minutes later, James Franklin’s crew trailed by a shocking 20 points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Analyzing Post-Ohio State Reactions For Penn State Football

It was a rough weekend to be a Penn State football fan. The Nittany Lions suffered a complete and utter collapse to Ohio State in their 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium after leading 21-16 with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Sean Clifford committed four turnovers, which included three interceptions and one fumble. It was a day that left Penn Staters across the country frustrated with yet another blown lead to Ohio State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

James Franklin Noncommittal On Starting Quarterback Ahead Of Indiana

At his weekly press conference Tuesday, Penn State football head coach James Franklin spent the majority of his 35 minutes facing questions about his team’s future under center. For the first time all season, he was noncommittal about which quarterback would get the start at Indiana. “We’re going to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops 2022-23 Season Preview

Penn State men’s basketball is ready to take the next step this season. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry is in his second year at the helm, most of the team’s stars from last year are back, and the squad has a chip on its shoulder. The roster is relatively...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Latest Bowl Projections Show Penn State Clinging To A New Year’s Six Game

Another disappointing loss to Ohio State dropped the Nittany Lions back to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll, creating a more puzzling forecast for Penn State’s bowl projection. While the loss did knock Penn State out of playoff contention, the Nittany Lions still have a path to a New Year’s Six bowl game if they were to win out.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State’s Post-Ohio State Report Card

Penn State lost a 44-31 heartbreaker to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. Everything looked great for almost three-and-a-half quarters, as the Nittany Lions led 21-16 with just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Similar to recent years, James Franklin oversaw a complete and utter collapse, as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State-Ohio State Earns Highest TV Rating Of Week Nine

Penn State football’s 44-31 loss against Ohio State Saturday garnered the highest TV ratings of week nine, according to a press release from FOX Sports. Over 8.2 million people tuned in to watch the Nittany Lions’ matchup with the Buckeyes. Not only was the game’s television audience impressive...
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Soccer Moves To No. 21 In Week 11 Poll

Penn State women’s soccer is back in the United Soccer Coaches national poll, folks. After falling out of the rankings in week 10, the Nittany Lions are now ranked No. 21 after picking up an upset win against Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on October 30. Ally Schlegel scored the game’s lone goal in the 75th minute to send the sixth-seeded team to the tournament semifinals.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Ohio State

Still trying to forget about Saturday’s meltdown game in Beaver Stadium? We are, too. In heartbreaking fashion, Penn State blew a fourth-quarter lead to give the Ohio State Buckeyes a 44-31 victory. While hope glimmered for a majority of the game in Beaver Stadium’s Stripe Out, it was brutally crushed thanks to a collapse in the final 10 minutes of action.
COLUMBUS, OH
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Nine

A fourth-quarter collapse highlighted Penn State’s matchup this weekend against No. 2 Ohio State. Although the Nittany Lions’ outcome wasn’t what Penn State fans hoped for, there were multiple former Penn Staters in action for their new schools. Last week was quiet for Penn State transfers, and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 16 Penn State Opens As Two-Touchdown Favorite Over Indiana

No. 16 Penn State football has opened up as a 13.5-point favorite for its November 5 matchup with Indiana, according to Oddsshark. Penn State is 6-2 and coming off a loss in which it hung with No. 2 Ohio State for a large chunk of the game but crumbled in the fourth quarter, allowing 28 points en route to a 44-31 loss.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy