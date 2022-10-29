Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve
Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two helpers in win
Stamkos picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators. He helped set up Mikhail Sergachev in the second period and Alex Killorn in the third for Tampa Bay's first two tallies of the night. Stamkos snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, but despite that mini-slump the veteran center is up to seven goals and 11 points through 10 games on the season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out indefinitely
Oshie (lower body) is out indefinitely, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie was hurt in the first period of Saturday's game against Nashville. A timetable for his return is unclear at the moment. Oshie has two goals and five points through nine games this season.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Non-participant Wednesday
Poyer (elbow) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Poyer suffered the elbow injury during the team's Week 8 matchup against the Packers, and while the severity of the issue remains unclear, it appears the veteran safety is trending toward being out for Week 9. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Jets. If Poyer's sidelined, recently acquired Dean Marlowe would be a strong candidate for a sizable role in Buffalo's secondary.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster
The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops
Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Monday start postponed
Syndergaard won't make his scheduled start in Monday's Game 3 of the World Series against Houston, as the game has been postponed due to rain. Game 3 will now be played Tuesday, and the team has already confirmed that Ranger Suarez will be the one toeing the rubber. Syndergaard is now scheduled to start Game 5, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, which is set to take place Thursday.
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Aiming to play in Week 10
Mitchell (knee) is seeking to return to action in Week 10 against the Chargers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Mitchell has been sidelined since spraining the MCL in his right knee in the season opener. Since then, the 49ers rode Jeff Wilson in the backfield until the recent acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. After two games with McCaffrey on the roster and Mitchell getting healthier by the week, the team opted to deal Wilson to the Dolphins, paving the way for Mitchell to be the No. 2 running back once he's healthy. In that regard, he'll have the benefit of a Week 9 bye. How he fares on the field next week, assuming he does get designated to return from IR, will determine whether or not he joins McCaffrey as an RB option for coach Kyle Shanahan in Week 10.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury
Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jack Stoll: Can't corral lone target
Stoll failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Steelers. Stoll was on the field for 47 percent of the Eagles' offensive plays Sunday, his highest share since Week 3. The fact that the Eagles took a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter might have played a factor in Stoll's elevated playing time, but the Nebraska product still shares the field fairly often with top tight end Dallas Goedert in more competitive competitive contests. However, Stoll typically serves as a blocker whenever he's on the field; he's drawn just four targets through seven games.
CBS Sports
Astros' Cristian Javier: Game 4 start in doubt
Javier isn't guaranteed to start Game 4 on Wednesday if a Monday rainout pushes Game 3 back to Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Those delays would line up Justin Verlander on regular rest for Wednesday's Game 4. Of course, Javier excelled against the Yankees in the ALCS and Manager Dusty Baker said he's "undecided" about who'd start. If Monday's Game 3 is played, Javier appears locked in to start Game 4 on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Makes retirement official
Pujols signed his retirement paperwork Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Pujols managed to turn back the clock during the second half of the 2022 campaign, but it wasn't enough to persuade the slugger to stick around for one more season. He'll hang it up after slashing .296/.374/.544 to go with 703 homers, 2218 RBI and 117 stolen bases over an immaculate 22-year career.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Needs further testing
Poyer will undergo an MRI on his elbow and get results Tuesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Poyer said the injury "felt like a pop" in his elbow, but he's remaining positive regarding his outlook, Capaccio also notes. The veteran safety left Sunday's win over the Packers early and was unable to return. Once the MRI results are in, a clearer picture of the amount of time he'll miss, if any, should be available.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jon Singleton: Back with Milwaukee
Singleton agreed Monday with the Brewers on a minor-league contract, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. For the first time since 2017, Singleton made his return to affiliated ball in 2022 and provided a nice blend of power and on-base skills for Triple-A Nashville in Milwaukee's organization. While playing in 134 games, the 31-year-old first baseman slashed .219/.375/.434 with 24 home runs and a 20.4 percent walk rate across 581 plate appearances. He'll likely get the opportunity to join the Brewers for big-league camp this spring as a non-roster invitee, but the expectation is that he'll report back to Nashville for the start of the 2023 campaign.
Comments / 0