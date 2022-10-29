ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Power 93.7 WBLK

Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece

Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station

There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Legendary Bar For Sale in Buffalo, New York

The Brick Bar is for sale. Mulligan's aka Brick Bar is one of the most legendary bars of all time in Western New York, this longtime bar and restaurant has a deep history. Whoever buys it, we pray they keep it the same (do whatever you have to do on the inside, don't knock it down).
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Famous Dish Makes Buffalo One Of The US’s Best Cities For Sandwiches

National Sandwich Day is November 3rd, and there’s no better time to pay homage to the most quintessential meal of all time. White bread slathered with PB&J was one of the first meals many of us ever learned to make. And even still, well into adulthood, Americans haven’t lost their love for a simple, delicious, well-made sandwich. In fact, 50% of Americans say they eat a sandwich every single day. There are hundreds of types of sandwiches out there to appease every palate under the sun, no matter what you’re craving.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Buffalo company recovering from cyber attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Aurubis, a Buffalo-located company, is recovering from a recent cyber attack. Company officials say they had to shut down their IT systems and are assessing the extent of the attack. The mining company produces copper products. Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two teens stable after Saturday night shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 16-year-olds are in stable condition after they were shot on Saturday night in Buffalo, according to police. Police responded just before 7 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Weston Avenue. The teens, one male and one female, were struck while outside. They were both transported to ECMC. The investigation […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State

The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

15 Best Places For Your First Date In Western New York

It’s cuffing season, and you know what that means: single people are looking for a special someone to spend those big winter holidays with. Cuffing season typically begins in October and continues until just after Valentine's Day, which means you may find yourself looking for the perfect place to take your potential “special someone” on a first date.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt

Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Mama Dee'z brings Southern-style food to Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia has a new option for Southern-style and Caribbean cuisine with the opening of Mama Dee’z Kitchen at 109 Main St. inside the Eli Fish Brewing Co. food incubator space. The restaurant opened Oct. 1 with a menu that includes burgers, wraps and jerk chicken,...
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
AMHERST, NY

