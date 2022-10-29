Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Williamsville student places second in MLB pitch, hit, and run competition
A Williamsville 2nd grader placed second in an MLB Pitch, Hit, and Run competition over the weekend.
WNY Pizzerias are prepped for Halloween following Bills primetime game
Given the recent success of the Bills, pizzerias have noted that Sunday game days have matched or superseded the usual busiest days of the year for pizza orders. However, Halloween is a holiday that still ranks high in traffic for our local pizza….
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station
There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, November 2nd 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: another delay for the Station 12 project; Synacor Inc. relocates its Buffalo headquarters; mentorship partnership formed between the International Institute of Buffalo and Leadership Buffalo.
southernillinoisnow.com
Buffalo grocery store president speaks out after massacre as tensions rise with some workers
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — It should have been one of the proudest days as a parent for John Persons. But 90 seconds before the president of Tops Friendly Markets was to watch his son receive his college diploma, his cellphone started buzzing with the worst news imaginable. His company’s executive...
Legendary Bar For Sale in Buffalo, New York
The Brick Bar is for sale. Mulligan's aka Brick Bar is one of the most legendary bars of all time in Western New York, this longtime bar and restaurant has a deep history. Whoever buys it, we pray they keep it the same (do whatever you have to do on the inside, don't knock it down).
This Famous Dish Makes Buffalo One Of The US’s Best Cities For Sandwiches
National Sandwich Day is November 3rd, and there’s no better time to pay homage to the most quintessential meal of all time. White bread slathered with PB&J was one of the first meals many of us ever learned to make. And even still, well into adulthood, Americans haven’t lost their love for a simple, delicious, well-made sandwich. In fact, 50% of Americans say they eat a sandwich every single day. There are hundreds of types of sandwiches out there to appease every palate under the sun, no matter what you’re craving.
WIVB
Buffalo company recovering from cyber attack
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Aurubis, a Buffalo-located company, is recovering from a recent cyber attack. Company officials say they had to shut down their IT systems and are assessing the extent of the attack. The mining company produces copper products. Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been...
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
Two teens stable after Saturday night shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 16-year-olds are in stable condition after they were shot on Saturday night in Buffalo, according to police. Police responded just before 7 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Weston Avenue. The teens, one male and one female, were struck while outside. They were both transported to ECMC. The investigation […]
wutv29.com
Local leaders react to Lee Zeldin reconsidering Bills stadium deal if elected governor
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With just eight days until election day, the race for governor is as contentious as ever. One of the talking points has been the ongoing Buffalo Bills stadium negotiations. During last week’s debate, Republican Candidate Lee Zeldin said if elected, he would consider trying to...
Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State
The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
15 Best Places For Your First Date In Western New York
It’s cuffing season, and you know what that means: single people are looking for a special someone to spend those big winter holidays with. Cuffing season typically begins in October and continues until just after Valentine's Day, which means you may find yourself looking for the perfect place to take your potential “special someone” on a first date.
Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt
Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
Mama Dee'z brings Southern-style food to Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia has a new option for Southern-style and Caribbean cuisine with the opening of Mama Dee’z Kitchen at 109 Main St. inside the Eli Fish Brewing Co. food incubator space. The restaurant opened Oct. 1 with a menu that includes burgers, wraps and jerk chicken,...
Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
Aurubis plant in Buffalo lays off employees following cyber attack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at the Aurubis manufacturing plant in Buffalo were laid off following a cyber attack at the company. The company, which is based in Germany, released a statement on its website Friday about the cyber attack on its IT systems. It says this was part of...
Comments / 0