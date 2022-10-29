Early voting centers open across Los Angeles County

More than 100 early voting sites across Los Angeles County are now open for registered voters who want to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

In total, 118 vote centers opened on Saturday. They’ll remain open through Election Day and will open to voters every day at 10 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m.

People can vote in person at these sites or safely return their completed mail-in ballots.

Voters can optionally utilize the “ Poll Pass ” system to make voting even more streamlined. People can fill out their answers at home and then transfer their selections via QR code at any voting center using the Poll Pass system.

Each voting center is following current public health and safety guidelines, but voters are still encouraged to take advantage of vote-by-mail and official ballot drop box locations.

For a full list and online map of vote center locations in L.A. County, click here .

People visiting the voting centers are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings when voting. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are available throughout the process and curbside voting is also available.

For more information about voting in the upcoming election, you can contact your local elections office or call the California Voter Hotline at 800-345-VOTE(8683).

