The Gatlinburg Bears Are at It Again, This Time Swimming in Downtown Gatlinburg. Black bears are the iconic symbol of The Great Smoky Mountains and are a common sight around Gatlinburg. This part of Tennessee is blessed with more than its fair share of bears! In fact, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a huge and protected area where black bears can live free in their wild and natural habitat. They live all over the park and it is estimated that there are two bears per square mile.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 26 DAYS AGO