Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
WMBF
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Surfside Beach restaurant made a major step in its rebuilding process after it was heavily damaged in a fire over the summer. Neal and Pam’s announced on Tuesday it officially has a building permit. “We are crying tears of joy over...
BEACH BITES: Brisket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a family affair at our latest Beach Bites location. At Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, what’s cooking today is all because of someone no longer with us. “This was a dream of my dad’s to have a barbecue place, he was from Greenville, Texas, and in the restaurant […]
macaronikid.com
Family Fun In Myrtle Beach
Are you looking for fun things to do in Myrtle Beach this week? You’ve come to the right place because Macaroni Kid Myrtle Beach is here to help you find your family fun!. Big Air Trampoline Park has a special time for your toddlers to jump and play in a safe and comfortable way! The doors open at 10:00 am Monday through Friday for little ones to jump at their speed without the older kids around, and the toddlers feel right at home playing on all the attractions. Only $10!
restaurantdive.com
Franchise spotlight: 810 Billiards & Bowling creates upscale eatertainment
Editorial note: This article is part of an ongoing franchise series, which highlights brands that are new to or aggressively expanding via franchising. Is your restaurant starting to franchise? Email us at [email protected]. When Michael Siniscalchi, CEO of 810 Billiards & Bowling, encountered a run down bowling center on...
live5news.com
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee Drexel’s life before she went missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009. Authorities believe Drexel, who was 17 years old at the time of her disappearance, was picked up by Raymond...
‘Great Christmas Light Show’ coming to North Myrtle Beach for holiday season
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new drive-through light show aims to make the holidays merry and bright in North Myrtle Beach. The Great Christmas Light Show, featuring more than 2 million lights along a two-mile drive through the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, will open on Nov. 21. The light show […]
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
WMBF
Spooky things to do for Halloween can be found up and down the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This Halloween, “Let the Ghoul Times Roll!” aboard the Barefoot Queen. On this exclusive cruise experience, you’ll be immersed in the ghost stories of the Grand Strand, hearing the spooky tales that make the South Carolina Lowcountry one of the most haunted spots in America.
Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Seasfood at Sea Captains House in Myrtle Beach
Serving fresh seafood for over 50 years, Sea Captains House has won several awards for its cuisine. The restaurant has been named on PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features dishes inspired by the coastal region of South Carolina. Try the Maryland-style crab cakes broiled with homemade remoulade sauce.
abcnews4.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
WMBF
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man posing as a maintenance worker at a Myrtle Beach held a person at knifepoint and robbed them, according to an arrest warrant. Officers were called on Sunday to a motel room located at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the listed address for the Days Inn.
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Screech
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 29-30 is Screech, a 5-month-old kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society. Screech is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. He lives in a home with 14 cats and gets along well with all of them. “He is a wonderful […]
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
wpde.com
2nd Annual Jerk Fest celebrates and educates people on Jamaican culture
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday people enjoyed Jamaican food and music at the 2nd Annual Jerk Fest in Myrtle Beach. There was food, music, and vendors. Businesses outlined Broadway Street as people hopped from tent to tent. One of those belongs to Denise Thomas who moved to...
1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
WMBF
Kingstree High School student arrested with gun on campus
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Kingstree High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school. The Williamsburg County School District says the school was placed on a brief lockdown and the student was arrested by Williamsburg County deputies around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The student was removed from...
