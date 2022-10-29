ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas AM

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Je1t_0ireZfjU00

Follow along for live updates on Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M.

COLLEGE STATION, Tex., -- After taking their first loss of the season in Week 8, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels travel to College Station, Tex., to battle the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

The Aggies are 3-4 through eight games and are 1-3 in conference play, good enough for last place in the SEC West. Texas A&M started the season ranked No. 6 but has not won a game since Week 4. The Rebels had trouble in Death Valley last Saturday, and even though the Aggies are down, Kyle Field is not an easy environment to play in either.

Ole Miss got the best of the Aggies in 2021, beating them 29-19 in Oxford, Miss., but Texas A&M has one of the best home-field advantages in the SEC, boasting a 6-1 home record in 2021. The Aggies were also able to topple No. 1 ranked Alabama at home last fall and nearly brought the Crimson Tide down again in Week 6.

The Rebels are still in the tight race for first place in the SEC West, and a road win versus the Aggies would keep Ole Miss in the fight.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Pregame

The Ole Miss Captains for Week 9 are defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, offensive lineman Nick Broeker and receiver Jonathan Mingo.

First Quarter

Q1 (13:02): Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart completes an 18-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dayton Wade.

Ole Miss 7, Texas A&M 0

Q1 (9:41): Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman completes a three-yard touchdown pass to receiver Moose Muhammad III and we have a tied ballgame.

Ole Miss 7, Texas A&M 7

Q1 (7:51): Ole Miss is forced to punt after its second drive of the day and the Aggies will take over at their own 19-yard line.

Q1 (4:16): Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman completes a 15-yard touchdown pass to receiver Evan Stewart.

Texas A&M 14, Ole Miss 7

Q1 (0:02): Ole Miss turns the ball over on downs and Texas A&M will take over on its own 18-yard line.

End of First Quarter -- Texas A&M 14, Ole Miss 7

Second Quarter

Q2 (12:40): Texas A&M turns the ball over on downs and the Rebels will take over at their own 36-yard line.

Q2 (11:49): Ole Miss is forced to punt and Texas A&M will begin its drive on its own 22-yard line.

Q2 (9:10): Texas A&M sends the ball back to Ole Miss, and the Rebels will take over at their own 10-yard line.

Q2 (3:33): Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Cruz's field goal attempt is good from 46-yards out.

Texas A&M 14, Ole Miss 10

End of First Half -- Texas 14, Ole Miss 10

Third Quarter

Q3 (13:51): Texas A&M is forced to punt after its first drive of the second half, and Ole Miss takes over at its own six-yard line.

Q3 (8:00): Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart completes a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Casey Kelly.

Ole Miss 17, Texas A&M 14

Q3 (3:28): Texas A&M is forced to punt and Ole Miss will take over at its own 15-yard line.

Q3 (1:02): Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart completes a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Ole Miss 24, Texas A&M 14

End of Third Quarter -- Ole Miss 24, Texas A&M 14

Fourth Quarter

Q4 (12:08): The Rebels turn the ball over on downs and the Aggies will take over at their own 38-yard line.

Q4 (9:11): Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman completes a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Noah Thomas.

Ole Miss 24, Texas A&M 21

Q4 (7:18): Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins finds the endzone on a one-yard rush up the middle.

Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 21

Q4 (5:52): Texas A&M turns the ball over on downs and the Rebels will take over at their own 42-yard line.

Q4 (3:20): Ole Miss punts the ball back to Texas A&M and the Aggies take over at their own 20-yard line.

Q4 (1:25): Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman completes a six-yard touchdown pass to running back Devon Achane.

Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28

Final -- Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023 .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss Rebels in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: What Jimbo Fisher Had to Say After the Loss to Ole Miss

Texas A&M Football HC Jimbo Fisher’s Weekly Press Conference. You could tell the disappointment in his voice as well as his face as soon as Texas A&M football’s head coach Jimbo Fisher got to the stand. The first thing he said was, “Like I said, very disappointed we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted. Had some opportunities there, I will talk offensively first. I think we started much better out of the blocks really well. Got good balance run-pass, guys were mixing, line was doing a good job. Of course Conner was playing I thought outstanding in the game, Achane was outstanding, receivers are doing a good job.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Daily Mississippian

Women’s hoops smoke historically great Delta State in exbihion matchup

Ole Miss women’s basketball blew out the Delta State Lady Statesmen 80-38 in their lone home exhibition matchup at the SJB Pavilion last Friday night. The new-look Rebels are returning just four members from last year’s NCAA tournament squad which was led by former Rebel and now Washington Mystics Center Shakira Austin.
OXFORD, MS
rockytopinsider.com

Auburn Fires Head Coach, Reportedly Eyeing Former Tennessee and Current Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

As announced by the university on Monday, Auburn has officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the midst of his second season on the Plains. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university said in a press release.
AUBURN, AL
High School Soccer PRO

Oxford, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hernando High School soccer team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 01, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
OXFORD, MS
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Popculture

Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed

Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
HERNANDO, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Arrested By College Station Police For Threatening To Shoot Three Girls Returns To Jail For The 19th Time

A 35 year old Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail for the third time in less than four months and the 19th time in 16 years. Christian Nelson was arrested by College Station police last Saturday afternoon after three girls…ages 12 and 13..said he threatened to shoot them in the head if they did not leave a pavilion near Oaks Park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy