LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas AM

COLLEGE STATION, Tex., -- After taking their first loss of the season in Week 8, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels travel to College Station, Tex., to battle the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

The Aggies are 3-4 through eight games and are 1-3 in conference play, good enough for last place in the SEC West. Texas A&M started the season ranked No. 6 but has not won a game since Week 4. The Rebels had trouble in Death Valley last Saturday, and even though the Aggies are down, Kyle Field is not an easy environment to play in either.

Ole Miss got the best of the Aggies in 2021, beating them 29-19 in Oxford, Miss., but Texas A&M has one of the best home-field advantages in the SEC, boasting a 6-1 home record in 2021. The Aggies were also able to topple No. 1 ranked Alabama at home last fall and nearly brought the Crimson Tide down again in Week 6.

The Rebels are still in the tight race for first place in the SEC West, and a road win versus the Aggies would keep Ole Miss in the fight.

Pregame

The Ole Miss Captains for Week 9 are defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, offensive lineman Nick Broeker and receiver Jonathan Mingo.

First Quarter

Q1 (13:02): Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart completes an 18-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dayton Wade.

Ole Miss 7, Texas A&M 0

Q1 (9:41): Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman completes a three-yard touchdown pass to receiver Moose Muhammad III and we have a tied ballgame.

Ole Miss 7, Texas A&M 7

Q1 (7:51): Ole Miss is forced to punt after its second drive of the day and the Aggies will take over at their own 19-yard line.

Q1 (4:16): Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman completes a 15-yard touchdown pass to receiver Evan Stewart.

Texas A&M 14, Ole Miss 7

Q1 (0:02): Ole Miss turns the ball over on downs and Texas A&M will take over on its own 18-yard line.

End of First Quarter -- Texas A&M 14, Ole Miss 7

Second Quarter

Q2 (12:40): Texas A&M turns the ball over on downs and the Rebels will take over at their own 36-yard line.

Q2 (11:49): Ole Miss is forced to punt and Texas A&M will begin its drive on its own 22-yard line.

Q2 (9:10): Texas A&M sends the ball back to Ole Miss, and the Rebels will take over at their own 10-yard line.

Q2 (3:33): Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Cruz's field goal attempt is good from 46-yards out.

Texas A&M 14, Ole Miss 10

End of First Half -- Texas 14, Ole Miss 10

Third Quarter

Q3 (13:51): Texas A&M is forced to punt after its first drive of the second half, and Ole Miss takes over at its own six-yard line.

Q3 (8:00): Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart completes a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Casey Kelly.

Ole Miss 17, Texas A&M 14

Q3 (3:28): Texas A&M is forced to punt and Ole Miss will take over at its own 15-yard line.

Q3 (1:02): Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart completes a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Ole Miss 24, Texas A&M 14

End of Third Quarter -- Ole Miss 24, Texas A&M 14

Fourth Quarter

Q4 (12:08): The Rebels turn the ball over on downs and the Aggies will take over at their own 38-yard line.

Q4 (9:11): Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman completes a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Noah Thomas.

Ole Miss 24, Texas A&M 21

Q4 (7:18): Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins finds the endzone on a one-yard rush up the middle.

Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 21

Q4 (5:52): Texas A&M turns the ball over on downs and the Rebels will take over at their own 42-yard line.

Q4 (3:20): Ole Miss punts the ball back to Texas A&M and the Aggies take over at their own 20-yard line.

Q4 (1:25): Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman completes a six-yard touchdown pass to running back Devon Achane.

Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28

Final -- Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28

