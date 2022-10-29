Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
Family holds memorial on Herman Whitfield III's 40th birthday
INDIANAPOLIS — "We still feel the emotion of the whole thing like it happened yesterday. We're just coping and holding on," Herman Whitfield, Jr. said. His son, Herman Whitfield III, died in IMPD custody in April. On Saturday, his parents held a memorial on what would have been their son's 40th birthday.
A celebration of life for an Indianapolis musician killed by IMPD response to mental health call
Many remembered the life and talent of Herman Whitfield III at a Saturday service in Indianapolis. About 100 people came out for the celebration of life on what would have been his 40th birthday. Music was a large part of the ceremony for the accomplished pianist and composer. State Representative...
shelbycountypost.com
Annual Gift & Hobby Show is back at Shelbyville Middle School Saturday to celebrate 50th year
The 50th Annual Gift & Hobby Show, hosted by Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Zeta Lambda chapter is Saturday, November 5. More than 100 talented and imaginative artists and crafters, including 35 first time vendors, will be arranged at sales tables inside and outside of Shelbyville Middle School, 1200 W. McKay Road, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., according to Doris Sanders, booth chairman for the event.
Community effort to curb violence in Martindale - Brightwood neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — For the third year in a row, Indianapolis saw at least 30 homicides in October. So 13News combed through the majority of these deadly shootings to pinpoint where the violence is happening. Even though a lot of it is spread out across the city, several homicides happened...
Carmel native eliminated 1 round short of live shows on 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel native Morgan Taylor's journey on Season 22 the "The Voice" came to an end Tuesday night. The 20-year-old singer was eliminated in the knockouts — just one round short of the live shows. For the first time in the show's history, the knockout round...
Veteran IMPD detective dies after cancer battle
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is mourning the loss of a veteran detective who passed away over the weekend. In a social media post, the department announced the death of 24-year veteran Detective Brian Morris, who passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, after a battle with cancer. "Detective Morris will be remembered...
1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to IMPD.
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It was just before 4:30 a.m. on the morning […]
WISH-TV
IPS principal weighs in on how to hire, retain Black educators
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Allen Mickens is earning his doctorate in education from Indiana University. He is an Indianapolis Public Schools principal at Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58, and, as part of his dissertation, he did a quantitative study on hiring and retaining Black educators. Mickens conducted his study by...
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb will celebrate Halloween with residents
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb will celebrate Halloween by dressing up as characters from Hoosier-inspired TV shows and movies at the Governor’s Residence at 4750 N. Meridian St Indianapolis, starting at 6 p.m. The Governor, First Lady, and staff will greet the Trick-or-treaters, who...
'We are coming': Indy Champions program works to prevent domestic violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. As it comes to an end, prevention advocates with the City of Indianapolis are hoping the conversation continues.
indyschild.com
Visit the 51st Annual Holiday Mart by The Junior League of Indianapolis
The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) unveils their 51st annual Holiday Mart shopping event on November 17. This year’s event, which runs through November 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Blue Ribbon Pavilion, will feature nearly 90 curated merchants and artisans offering unique home goods, jewelry, fashion and more. In addition to attracting vendors from around the country, Holiday Mart 2022 will highlight the Junior League’s latest commitment to supporting central Indiana children who are involved in the foster or kinship care system.
ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Offers Food Handler ServSafe Certificate to Reach Home Based Food Vendors Across the State
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Food handlers in Indiana can now receive Food Handler ServSafe certifcate at seven Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state. The ServSafe certificate, a requirement for entities selling food out of their home or at markets, is part of a new law enacted by the Indiana State Department of Health in July of 2022.
IMPD working to flip its fleet of squad cars amidst massive recruiting and retention effort
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in the midst of a massive campaign to bring more police officers to Indianapolis. "I don't know another time in my 24 years where the city has invested this much money in its recruiting and retention efforts," said IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey.
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
Current Publishing
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Carmel's first mosque
CARMEL, Ind. — The beginning of construction for Carmel's first mosque was marked Saturday with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included comments from community leaders, food, prayer and socializing. Carmel Mayor James Brainard, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, State Senator Fady Qaddoura and faith leaders from Indianapolis and surrounding communities attended...
Good News: Waterman's Family Farm
INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year. Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, […]
2 adults, 7 children displaced by east Indianapolis house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Two adults and seven children were displaced after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The fire happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue, which is west of Emerson Avenue and just north of Massachusetts Avenue.
