ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 8

David
3d ago

No. the local media says that crime is down. don't worry about locking your door or letting your children go outside . the Democratic party has it all under control. now go out and Vote for what you want

Reply(7)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Man seriously injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
ERWIN, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police chief addresses mass shooting, gun violence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In an update to City Council, Police Chief Estella Patterson said her department has yet to determine the motive behind a mass shooting that left five people dead in the Hedingham neighborhood. Patterson said her department is working with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

3 people shot in Raleigh, no one in custody

The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting

Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Halloween Road Rage Shooting Injures Child Near Hillsborough

A reported road rage incident in Hillsborough led to a shooting that injured a child on Halloween night, with authorities charging a man on Tuesday morning. Kelly Long, a 41-year-old Hurdle Mills resident, was charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill. Both the sheriff’s office and Hillsborough Police Department investigated the incident overnight, as the shooting occurred both inside and outside Hillsborough town limits.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police searching for suspects after Walgreens robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Walgreens was robbed on Halloween. At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street when they were told about a robbery, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Two men with handguns reportedly went into the Walgreens […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham fire damages duplex, residents displaced

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A Durham duplex was damaged in a fire that 42 emergency personnel responded to, according to the Durham Fire Department. This happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Cherrycrest Drive. Firefighters said when they arrived smoke was visible from the building; crews had the...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Clayton mom struck in Halloween hit-and-run; driver gets DWI charge

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two out trick-or-treating with her kids Halloween night was hit by a DWI driver in an SUV that fled the scene and was captured later with above-legal alcohol levels, according to Clayton police. Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her...
CLAYTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy