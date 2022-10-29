Read full article on original website
Asher Mackenzie
3d ago
Obama and obiden, along with Pelosi can go away before America is completely destroyed and turns into one world order.
Reply(16)
33
Ben Bowers
3d ago
Odd to me that we hear all the negative coming out of democrat ran cities, yet they continue to vote democrat. Do people in cities never just try to vote differently? Why not just see what the other side can do to make things better? Cheaper diesel would equate to cheaper groceries and I don’t know about you guys but I would sure appreciate lower grocery bills, gas bills, and utility bills..
Reply(2)
9
John K
3d ago
looks like things are a whole lot closer than dems had anticipated at this point...hmmm
Reply
24
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan Governor Whitmer Rapidly Losing Ground To Her Opponent Dixon
Republican candidate Tudor Dixon is now polling within one percentage point of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan in the state’s gubernatorial race, per a new poll. Dixon received 47.9% support while Whitmer received 48.4%, a difference of 0.5%, according to a poll from The Trafalgar Group. The small...
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is ‘not interested in solving problems’
CNN — Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Obama takes shot at Trump over 'birther' attacks while stumping in Wisconsin
Former President Barack Obama mocked his successor, former President Donald Trump, during a visit to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Saturday to rally for Mandela Barnes, the Democrats' Senate candidate in the state.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
MSNBC
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
Mascara Is Out - Now Women (And Celebrities) Are Using This Obesity Dr Reveals The Worst Carb You Should Avoid. Now Legal in Virginia, Cheech & Chong Say “You Gotta Try This!”. Guthealthwellness /. Top Heart Surgeon: This Simple Trick Helps Empty Your Bowels Every Morning.
Benzinga
Obama Says Republicans Are 'Obsessed' With 2 Things — One Of Them Is Trump
Ahead of the mid-term elections on Nov. 8, Former President Barack Obama took a swipe at Republican politicians, saying they are “obsessed” with his successor Donald Trump. What Happened: Obama said at a rally in Michigan over the weekend, “These days just about every Republican politician seems obsessed...
Obama interrupted by protester during Michigan rally: 'Come on'
Former President Barack Obama was forced into a back-and-forth with a heckler Saturday at a rally for Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
‘The Hug’ changed American politics. How a Chris Christie-Barack Obama greeting signaled the death of civility.
Chris Christie was finally drifting off to sleep, hoping for a little rest before sunrise. Superstorm Sandy had arrived hours earlier, slamming New Jersey with unprecedented devastation. Lethal winds howled. Violent waves battered the coast. Now the political sh-tstorm was coming. “How bad is it?” President Barack Obama asked on...
Republican Candidate Aims to Force People to Vote or Get Ballots in Person
Kristina Karamo, the Republican secretary of state candidate in Michigan, has sued the Detroit Clerk's Office less than two weeks before the midterm elections alleging illegal ballots and manipulated votes. The 37-page lawsuit filed on October 26 in Wayne County Circuit Court requests the requirement of Detroit residents to vote...
CNN, NBC, MSNBC panels question Obama's last-minute campaign efforts: 'Joe Biden can't be out there'
Panelists and media figures weighed in on former President Barack Obama hitting the campaign trail for Democrats ahead of the midterms on Sunday.
Final New York Times Poll Gives Democrats Lead in 3 of 4 Key Races
Despite the recent boost Republicans have seen across several key races, Democrats are still forecasted to keep control of the Senate, according to The New York Times' final midterm poll. The new poll released on Monday shows Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia poised to win against their Republican...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Obama attacks Walker, 'a celebrity who wants to be a politician'
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
eenews.net
Joe Biden’s disaster presidency
This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
‘The best closer we have’: Obama floods the campaign trail to help Democrats as midterms loom
Former president Barack Obama has emerged as one of the best surrogates for Democrats in the final week of the 2022 midterm elections as the party hopes to hold onto its fragile congressional majorities and even flip seats.The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in the House and the Senate. Sometimes the party in power even loses one or both chambers of Congress. And Democrats know this year is likely no different. Over the summer, Democrats hoped that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision that rolled back Roe v Wade would salvage their majorities. But the...
Two weeks to go until Michiganders choose their next governor. Just how close is Tudor Dixon to unseating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?
With two weeks to go in the 2022 Midterms, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon faced off in the final Gubernatorial debate on the campus of Oakland University. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes pulse of the election as it hits the homestretch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Obama stops in Detroit ahead of elections encouraging Michiganders to vote -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Former President Obama stopped in Detroit to show support for Michigan Democrats. Former President Barack Obama made his case for the Michigan Democratic ticket in...
Fired up Barack Obama blitzes the campaign trail in final stretch before midterms
Former President Barack Obama, still one of the Democrats’ most effective campaigners, hit the ground running this past week as he completed a whirlwind of appearances to boost his allies in key battleground states.It’s a last-minute push aimed at reversing a sudden downward trend in the polls for a number of important candidates for Democrats including Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia and John Fetterman, the Senate seat-seeking lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.The former president was in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and has more stops ahead in Pennsylvania and Nevada. And at every stop, he recaptured the best of his campaign trail...
NBC Miami
Trump to Hold Rally in Miami With Rubio, But Apparently Not DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Miami with Sen. Marco Rubio just a couple days before Florida voters head to the polls. But not on the guest list, so far, is fellow Republican Ron DeSantis. The Nov. 6 "Get Out the Vote Rally" will be held...
Comments / 62