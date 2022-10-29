Read full article on original website
LSP identifies deceased in officer-involved shooting in Hammond
HAMMOND---On October 30, 2022, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested to investigate a shooting incident involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 a.m., the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at...
Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests
Late in the afternoon of October 31, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives made two drug arrests. The first arrest occurred when officers encountered Tristan Adam Thomas, 24, a resident of Broad Street in Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was reported to be inside a business, then in the business parking lot east of Bogalusa, and behaving in a strange and suspicious manner. When the deputy located him, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the 22nd Judicial District Court in addition to a quantity of heroin concealed inside his vehicle. He was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and bond was set at $5,000.
Louisiana State Police investigates officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND---At the request of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations on Sunday began to investigate an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. One subject is deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
Mississippi man dies in head-on crash in Washington Parish early Monday
FRANKLINTON---This morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Lavon Givens of Jayess, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
George "Chipp" Calvin Case, II
George “Chipp” Calvin Case II, a resident of Picayune, MS, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the age of 59. Chipp is survived by his mother, Georgie V. Case of Bogalusa, LA and one son, Hunter Seth Case of New Orleans, LA. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives, and a host of friends.
Shirley Ann Hess
Shirley Ann Hess, 65, a native of New Orleans, LA, and resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements which are incomplete at this time.
Joyce Marie Magruder Seal
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Saturday morning October 29, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was a 1980 graduate of Franklinton High School who then obtained a degree in respiratory therapy from Southeastern Louisiana University. Joyce worked in that field for many years and later became the director of the respiratory therapy department at Riverside Medical Center. She was involved in an automobile accident in 2002 that unfortunately ended her service with Riverside. For the last 20 years, Joyce has provided child care at her home to countless young girls and boys, a “job” she took great pride in, helping all the young children. She had a green thumb and grew many beautiful plants at her house. Joyce enjoyed listening to her favorite soft rock and classic rock music. She always enjoyed a having good laugh and loved spending time with her friends and family.
Carole Curry Smith
Carole Curry Smith was born June 15, 1942, in Mobile, AL to the late Alonzo and LaMerle Hood Curry, and passed away October 30, 2022, at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, LA surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA, was a retired Accounts Payable Manager for James Construction Group, and also a member of Belle Oaks Garden Club. Carole is survived by her two children, Laurie Vilardo (Scott), and Laurence Smith (Jennifer); sisters, Joy Pose, Shannon Weekley, and LaMerle Loveland (Bob); grandchildren, Roman Vilardo, Tanner Vilardo, and Hannah Smith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Laurence Smith; and her sister, Janet Curry. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 West Magnolia Street, Ponchatoula, Friday, November 4, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Pastor Dewitt Coleman. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Relay For Life.
Harold Brown
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his home. He was born October 8, 1945 in Amite, LA and was 77 years of age. He was a member of St. Helena Catholic Church, a member of Knights of Columbus, a member of Amite Oyster Board for 46 years and a member of Amite Lions Club for 36 years. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Cutrer (Ric), Ronda Durbin (Robbie Lee); sisters, Marilyn Russell, Carolyn Santangelo (Tony), Dianne Brown, Ann McDaniel-Hall (Jimmy), Robin Brown, and Missy Brown; grandchildren, Brandon Voight (Lauren), Todd Voight (Georgette), Devin Peek (Jessica), Kayla Hayden, Kyle Hayden (April), Kelly Ewing (Dustin), Tyler Durbin (Hannah), Brittany Cutrer, Baylor Cutrer (Baileigh), and Justin Cutrer; great-grandchildren, Daisy Voight, Hunter Voight, Ryleigh Voight, Keaton Peek, Anna Peek, Eli Peek, Triston Voight, Hadlee Voight, Tinsley Populis, Carter Stephens, Karigan Ewing, Lawson Hayden, Luke Hayden, Levi Hayden, Ariat Cutrer, Owen Cutrer, and Eden Cutrer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gabel Brown; father, Frances Merrill Brown; mother, Cora Belle Brown; daughter, Sheree Peek; grandson, Stephen Voight; sister, Tammy Brown; nephew, Bruce McLaughlin; nephew, Mark McDaniel. Pallbearers are Brandon Voight, Todd Voight, Devin Peek, Kyle Hayden, Tyler Durbin and Dustin Ewing. Honorary Pallbearers are Jimmy Hall, Ric Cutrer, Anthony Rick, John Narretto, Robbie Lee and Mike Delatte. The family would like to thank Shea Edwards, N.P. and Modern Hospice for their excellent care. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until 11:45AM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 with a Rosary Service at 8:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite, at 12:00PM on Wednesday. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Mary Garrett
Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Folsom Community Cemetery – Folsom, LA.
FOOTBALL: Daniels, Dunlap claim Southland, LSWA Weekly Honors
HAMMOND, LA – After playing key roles in the Southeastern Louisiana University football team’s 28-27 victory at McNeese, sophomore linebacker Donte’ Daniels and junior punter Austin Dunlap received Player of the Week honors from both the Southland Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Monday. Daniels was...
Oscar Benton Crain
Oscar Benton Crain passed away on October 26, 2022 at the age of 81. He was born in Albany, LA to the late John and Annie Crain. Oscar proudly served as Drill Sergeant in the United States Army from 1961-1967 and was a retired pipeliner from Local #406 Operating Engineers. He loved sitting on his porch overlooking his pond, fishing, hunting, watching western movies and The History Channel, being a great grandpa to Brooklyn and Vera Jo, and reading his Bible. He was fondly referred to as Pops, Pawpaw Oscar, Cowboy and Friend.
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: October 31-November 6, 2022
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University soccer team is set for the Southland Conference Tournament, the football and indoor volleyball teams continue league play and a beach volleyball pair tests their mettle against the nation’s best during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lady Lions (7-6-3, 5-4-3...
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions look for first 20-win season in 26 years during three-match week
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team looks to achieve something it has not done since 1996, hit the 20-win mark on the season while at the same time picking up a tenth win in conference play for the first time since 2002, with three opportunities to hit those numbers this week, starting Tuesday night in Natchitoches.
Southeastern announces Nov. 12 time changes for Volleyball, Football games
HAMMOND, LA – Southeastern Louisiana University has announced time changes for its Nov. 12 home volleyball and football contests. First serve for the SLU volleyball team’s regular season home finale versus UIW has been moved up an hour to noon. The Lion football team will close out its regular season home slate versus Northwestern State at 4 p.m. – two hours prior to the original 6 p.m. kickoff.
