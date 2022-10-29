And a resident of Franklinton passed away Saturday morning October 29, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was a 1980 graduate of Franklinton High School who then obtained a degree in respiratory therapy from Southeastern Louisiana University. Joyce worked in that field for many years and later became the director of the respiratory therapy department at Riverside Medical Center. She was involved in an automobile accident in 2002 that unfortunately ended her service with Riverside. For the last 20 years, Joyce has provided child care at her home to countless young girls and boys, a “job” she took great pride in, helping all the young children. She had a green thumb and grew many beautiful plants at her house. Joyce enjoyed listening to her favorite soft rock and classic rock music. She always enjoyed a having good laugh and loved spending time with her friends and family.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO