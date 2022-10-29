Read full article on original website
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
2023 Nissan GT-R Arrives Starting From $113,540
The current Nissan GT-R has been around since 2008. Back then, the car had an MSRP of $76,840, which made it the performance bargain of the century. You could embarrass almost every supercar on sale for $10k less than what BMW charged for a V10 M5. The trouble is that...
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
Mansory Reveals One-Off Ferrari 812 GTS Called Stallone Tempesta Nera
Ferrari is a brand that exudes class, elegance, and heritage. Mansory, on the other hand, is a tuner that seems determined to remove all of those elements from every car it touches. The German outfit has found immense success modifying the world's most exclusive cars, but we still can't quite understand how it has such a strong following. Whether the tuner is working on a Mercedes G-Class or trying to enhance a Ferrari, Mansory never holds anything back.
Bugattis, Rally Cars and Miuras, Oh My! A Bonkers 18-Car Single-Owner Collection Is Heading to Auction
There are few things that excite car buffs more than a meticulously curated set of vehicles being put up for sale. An 18-car collection that more than fits this description is set to hit the block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London auction. Whether you’re into sports cars, supercars or rally racers, the Gran Turismo Collection has something for everyone. How can you tell a car collection is really special? When a classic 1980s Lamborghini Countach isn’t the headliner. And that’s just the case with the Gran Turismo collection, which was compiled over the years by a single unnamed...
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Ram is discontinuing this classic pickup style
Ram will no longer offer a regular cab 1500 pickup with a short bed starting in 2023 as the market shifts to larger, more luxurious full-size trucks.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
Ars Technica
The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype
IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
Autoblog
Bugatti brings 5 of its most storied classic models back home
The average Bugatti buyer already has dozens of cars and likely owns one of the brand’s eye-popping cars before adding another to the stable. The automaker met with one of its most storied collectors in recent years, but it wasn’t hoping to sell him another car. Bugatti wanted to keep and preserve his vehicles, several of which were deeply involved in its growth as a motorsport and luxury icon. The automaker succeeded and now has brought a sizable chunk of its history home.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
Ford Microcar Concept Has McLaren F1-Style Seats No Engine And A $500K Price Tag
Ford doesn't make anything like this weird little Smart-esque car anymore, especially with the Fiesta dead. If you squint you can call the Maverick "compact," at least until you see this. The car in question is a wild one-off Ford concept from the 80s. The Ford Ghia Trio concept had some strange features, like McLaren F1-style seating and windows, a single wiper blade, and a single rearview mirror on the outside of the car.
Ferrari Testarossa Spider Is The Perfect Car For Outrunning The Police
If you grew up in the late '80s or 90s, there's a good chance you spent a few bucks playing OutRun at the local arcade. If you were really fancy, you had a Sega system at home and could play it whenever. In any case, it might be too long ago to remember, so here's a recap. It's basically a game where you try and outrun the police in a Ferrari Testarossa Spider with an exceedingly hot blonde woman seated next to you. We assume she was attractive, as the graphics were hardly ground-breaking.
Stretched Cadillac Escalade Can Be Yours For $220,000
If the Cadillac Escalade ESV simply isn't spacious enough for your needs, a dealership based in Fremont, California, has the perfect solution to your problems. Selling for the lofty price of $219,999, this stretched Caddy is almost certainly the most bizarre Escalade we've ever seen - and that includes Kim Kardashian's example.
GAA Classic Cars Featuring 1967 C-10 Restomod With Frame-Off Restoration
Here's a performance vehicle for everyone from tradesmen to enthusiasts. Picture yourself driving on a cold night, your hand hanging out the wind and catching the wind between your fingers. You’re hauling a load of lumber for tomorrow’s project but for now you’re just enjoying the drive. In fact, you’re behind the wheel of a truck widely regarded as America’s favorite workhorse. What are you driving? The answer is a Chevrolet C10 with a big block under the hood and a slick paint job that other car people will recognize.
CarBuzz.com
