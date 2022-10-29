ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beatles Joked About One American Phrase In Their Song “Lovely Rita”

 3 days ago
Paul McCartney once opened up about how one of The Beatles’ songs was inspired by an American phrase they found funny. Being British, the members of The Beatles didn’t often understand American phrases and would joke about them all the time while traveling in the United States.

In his book called Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, he opened up about the song “Lovely Rita,” which you can find on the album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967). He said, “‘Lovely Rita‘ was occasioned by me reading that in America they call traffic wardens ‘meter maids,’ and I thought, God, that’s so American!”

An American phrase is included in The Beatles’ “Lovely Rita”

IT WAS FIFTY YEARS AGO TODAY! THE BEATLES: SGT. PEPPER & BEYOND, poster, The Beatles, clockwise from top left: Ringo Starr, George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, 2017. © The Orchard /Courtesy Everett Collection

He added, “Also to me ‘maid’ had sexual connotations, like a French maid or a milkmaid, there’s something good about ‘maid,’ and ‘meter’ made it a bit more official, like the meter in a cab; the meter is running, meter maid. Hearing that amused me. In England you hear those American phrases and they enter our vocabulary. We let them in because we’re amused, it’s not because we love them or want to use them, it’s just because it’s funny.”

YELLOW SUBMARINE, from left: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, 1968 / Everett Collection

The lyrics read, “Lovely Rita meter maid, Nothing can come between us, When it gets dark I tow your heart away, Standing by a parking meter.” While the song has inspired many other artists to cover it including Cheap Trick and The Flaming Lips, it was never really a hit.

HELP!, from left: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon 1965 / Everett Collection

The song was not a single in the United States or the United Kingdom. Either way, it is truly interesting to see how it was inspired by a silly American phrase. Listen to the song “Lovely Rita” by The Beatles below:

Comments / 15

makeminefreedom
3d ago

Well they were tailoring their songs to an American audience. It would have been boring if they had only written songs about the Queen.

Reply
7
Judy Soward
2d ago

Someone some where was in desperation and couldn't possibly think of anything half way news worthy to write about.

Reply(1)
3
