Sioux Center sweeps first match in state volleyball tournament

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-ranked Sioux Center built early leads and fed off of its opponent’s errors to sweep No. 5 West Liberty in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Tuesday. The Warriors dominated each set, winning all three by the same margin, 25-13. Making their first appearance at the state...
NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More

Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
LETTER: Steve Hansen for Iowa House District 2

The newly minted Iowa House District 2 needs to send Steve Hansen to Des Moines to continue fighting for the priorities for which he returned to the Iowa Legislature after an 18-year hiatus. Steve Hansen has spent his entire professional life serving Siouxland, as a state legislator from 1987-2003, and...
Round Baler Destroyed In Fire Near Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa– A round baler was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 31, 2022, near Sheldon. According to Assistant Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, at about 2:45 p.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a baler on fire near 330th Street and Marsh Avenue. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
Bittinger, Dumkrieger running for Woodbury County supervisors seat

SIOUX CITY — Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger and Republican Dan Bittinger are facing off for an open seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Dumkrieger, a teacher and chair of the county Democratic Party, and Bittinger, lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, are both seeking their first term on the board.
News for Tuesday, November 1

The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
News for Monday, October 31

Harvest is complete across Plymouth County, and the surrounding area. This is Area Crop Specialist Leah Ten Napel. Dry conditions have resulted in spotty yields. Localized rains and drought resistant hybrids helped take the edge off inconsistent yields across the area. Harvest may be finished, but there’s still field work...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
GOP Candidates rally in Orange City

The major Republican Party candidates for Iowa and federal elected offices held a get-out-the-vote rally Saturday in Orange City. US Senator Chuck Grassley, who earlier in the day spoke at the dedication of new agriculture buildings at Dordt University, joined the group that gathered at Windmill Park in downtown Orange City.
Lyon veterans office nears vacancy

ROCK RAPIDS—The veterans service director of Lyon County is set to resign, effective Nov. 21. Sharon Fuller, who has held the part-time position since December 2018, said the work she does is important and she enjoys doing it but she can’t make enough money. “I’m going to miss...
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
