Lake County, CO

9NEWS

Truck crash in Colorado's mountains highlights risk of new drivers

Brennan Burney had a Commercial Learner's Permit for 8 days when his trailer hauling construction equipment hit another vehicle on Monarch Pass and killed a woman. When an inexperienced driver of a truck hauling heavy construction equipment killed a woman in Gunnison County last year, he unwittingly highlighted a problem within a federal system designed to root out potentially dangerous drivers.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico

Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called ​​Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Sunshine is in the forecast after snow-filled week at Summit County ski resorts

Last week’s storms brought on excitement in Summit County as the first ski areas began to open, and this week will follow up with mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. OpenSnow reported that 10 inches fell over the last week ahead of Keystone Resort’s Opening Day and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had 10 inches. Other snow totals are estimates, but Breckenridge Ski Resort received 9 inches, Copper Mountain Resort received 12 inches and Loveland Ski Area had 13 inches.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Miller & Lux coming to Vail for the winter season

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is excited to announce a winter takeover of Flame Restaurant by Food Network star and cookbook author, Tyler Florence and his highly acclaimed Miller & Lux restaurant for the 2022-23 ski and snowboard season. Come enjoy après ski and dinner service at Miller &...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Salomone: Winter angling preparation￼

Winter weather arrived in the valley, catching numerous fly fishers off guard. Yearning for more time on the water, anglers need to approach the cold with a little thought in order to make a frigid outing enjoyable. Prepping now keeps you in the game all winter long. Conditions are ideal,...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Ferry: Take a closer look at Prop 123

I think we need to take a closer look at Proposition 123 before we check the yes box. Most of us will have a knee-jerk reaction to this prop. We can’t wait to do what we can to create more affordable housing. Almost everyone agrees that we have a problem and any solution is better than no solution.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
travelyourway.net

Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing

Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives

Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase

Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County approves variances for roads within ranch up Sweetwater Road

A large ranch up Sweetwater Road can proceed with development, thanks to road requirements variances granted by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. The owners of Hell’s Gate Ranch, an 885-acre parcel, asked for variances from the county’s road improvement requirements. The property owners want to put 22 homes on the property. That’s allowed under state law, which allows approval of parcels of 35 acres or more without zoning approval. The state law does allow county oversight of roads and access to main roads.
Diana

The Abandoned Town in Colorado that You Can Visit

St. Elmo is an abandoned town in Chaffee County, Colorado, United States. Chaffee County is a county located in the U.S. state of Colorado. St. Elmo is still inhabited, however, it is considered a ghost town. The former mining roads are now used as off-road vehicle paths, and St. Elmo is a popular tourist destination.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
