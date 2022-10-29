ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Clarion Ledger

Jackson State football, Deion Sanders, coaching get an A on 'College GameDay'

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQbiZ_0ireXOqp00

Jackson State football was under the national spotlight Saturday with ESPN "College GameDay" visiting, and the Tigers responded by putting on a show.

JSU (8-0, 5-0 SWAC) pounded Southern University, 35-0, Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium after enduring a fourth-quarter weather delay.

Here's our report card from the Tigers' win over the Jaguars (5-3, 3-2).

Offense: B+

The Tigers did what they needed to do on offense Saturday.

It didn't start spectacularly, with Jackson State turning it over on downs twice to open the game. The teeming rain late on in the game made it difficult to close strong, too.

But, in the contest's middle portion, the Jackson State offense did more than enough.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as usual, was the standout. Much of his playmaking came in the ground game, rushing for 69 yards and two touchdowns. He was 18-of-33 passing for 194 yards and a score, too.

Backup JP Andrade entered the game late and tossed a touchdown pass with help from a beautiful catch by Trevonte Rucker.

Defense: A+

The Jackson State defense entered the game having allowed the fewest points per game of any FCS unit.

The Tigers lived up to that billing — and then some.

Jackson State held the Jaguars off the scoreboard entirely, marking the first shutout by either team in the BoomBox Classic since 1987.

Southern concluded the game having averaged just 3.3 yards per play, and the Tigers added to that strong number by forcing two takeaways, too.

Special Teams: B+

While JSU's starting field position on offense wasn't always excellent, the Jackson State special teams came up with plays to keep points off the board.

The Tigers blocked one Southern field goal to keep the Jaguars off the board in the early stages of the game. The Jaguars then missed another field goals in the first half, leaving more points on the board. Willie Gaines was solid in the return game, too.

Coaching: A

With plenty of outside distractions coming as a result of the attention brought by "College GameDay," coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers put together a disciplined and dominant performance. The coaching influence in that should not be underestimated. With the game's outcome clear early, there were no major decisions to put under the microscope — and that in and of itself is a reflection of Deion Sanders' coaching job Saturday.

Overall: A

Any doubt over the outcome of this game was more than extinguished by halftime. This was a game that the Tigers were expected to win, but the manner in which they did it was impressive. There's no reason to be critical about a 35-0 thrashing of a rival, especially considering all of the outside noise this week.

David Eckert covers Southern Miss for The Hattiesburg American. Contact him at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

Should Deion Sanders leave Jackson State for the Power Five?

Perhaps there is no hotter coaching candidate than current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. “Coach Prime” has raised the profile of HBCU football, specifically the Jackson State Tigers. Sanders has made JSU the gold standard of Black College Football in less than three years on the job.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Joe Cook recaps JSU's 35-0 shutout of Southern

WAPT Sports Director Joe Cook takes us into the packed Veteran Memorial Stadium to show us how Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' squad got its first shutout of the season over Southern. The Tigers improve to 8-0 on the season after hosting College Gameday for the first time in the history...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU fans want more security after car break-ins

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into during the Jackson State University (JSU) football game against Southern University on Saturday. Many fans want to know if safety protocols will be enforced in areas outside of the stadium. The break-ins happened to vehicles on Peachtree Street. Authorities investigated the […]
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Clinton High School celebrates Homecoming

Clinton High School – and the Clinton community of Arrows – celebrated their 2022 “Fairytale” Homecoming with a multitude of activities, beginning with a pep rally on Friday morning, followed by a parade down Arrow Drive that afternoon. The festivities continued at the CHS vs. Grenada football game, where CHS enjoyed a win and Ramaiyah Ervin was crowned Homecoming Queen. A dance inside the high school capped off the night, a much-awaited return to normalcy following several years of pandemic-necessitated modifications.
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
JACKSON, MS
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Speaker Gunn to potentially call special session this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple House members have confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn could potentially call a special session later this week. According to the members, Gunn sent a message Monday morning stating that the special session could be called for Wednesday and possibly Thursday, and to make plans to be in the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson firefighters battle overnight blaze

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called to a house fire early Monday. A house on Charleston Drive near Marydale Drive went up in flames just before 4 a.m. Several firetrucks and investigators were at the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the house had burned in the...
JACKSON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy