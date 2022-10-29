ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State football comeback tops Alabama A&M in Magic City Classic

By Maxwell Donaldson, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
BIRMINGHAM — Alabama State football used a big second-half comeback to end a four-game losing streak to Alabama A&M with a 24-17 win in the Magic City Classic at Legion Field on Saturday.

Dematrius Davis returned to the starting quarterback spot after missing the Mississippi Valley State game with a shoulder injury. He threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hixson with 2 minutes remaining for the winning score. Alabama State held off a drive by A&M to stop the Bulldogs 4 yards short of the end zone on the final play.

The Hornets (5-3, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) got on the board first with a 49-yard field goal by John Jayden after Alabama State blocked a field goal.

The Hornets then allowed back-to-back touchdowns by the Bulldogs (3-5, 3-2), one on offense and the other on a pick-six going into halftime down by two scores. Davis found Kisean Johnson for a touchdown and Jacory Merritt ran one in as the Hornets took a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Second-half comeback

The Hornets' comeback started past the midway point in the third quarter, but the offense woke up at the perfect time. It started when an Alabama State punt was muffed right back into the hands of a Hornet. Davis passed to Johnson a few plays later for the Hornets' first touchdown.

An Alabama A&M field goal with 6:06 remaining tied the game at 17. Davis engineered a six-play, 81-yard drive to the go-ahead score and the Alabama State defense held off A&M at the end.

Last week:Alabama State football gets its second SWAC win of the year behind Myles Crawley

Eddie Robinson Jr:Why Eddie Robinson Jr., citing disrespect, didn't hug Deion Sanders after Jackson State-ASU game

Second-quarter mistakes

After holding the Bulldogs scoreless through the first quarter, the Hornets allowed two touchdowns in 13 seconds early in the second quarter. The first was a 2-yard touchdown pass from Quincy Casey to Isiah Cox after the Hornets defense yielded a 61-yard pass play, doubling the yards they had allowed to that point. The next mistake was an interception thrown by Davis that the Bulldogs returned for six to put A&M up 14-3.

The Hornets were able to hold the Bulldogs scoreless for the rest of the half.

Davis returns, offense struggles early

The Hornets offense didn't see a boost with the return of Davis to the starting lineup, scoring just three points in the first half. The Bulldogs had scored three or fewer points in three other halves this year, including in shutout halves versus UCLA and Miles.

Davis went 11 for 25 for 140 yards with two touchdowns and the interception. He also ran 15 times for 13 yards, including sack yardage.

Comments / 1

