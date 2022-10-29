President Biden, granddaughter vote early in Wilmington ahead of midterm election

President Joe Biden returned to his home state of Delaware to cast his ballot for the midterm election on Saturday afternoon. He was joined by his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie, a first-time voter.

The two arrived at the Shipyard Shops polling location on the Wilmington Riverfront at 4:15 p.m., a few hours after the president watched Natalie Biden's field hockey game at St. Andrew's in Middletown. The two of them walked through the doors of the polling place hand in hand after greeting a constituent leaving the building.

Secret service and local police officers were posted outside as the Bidens voted, drawing the attention of others who had come to vote early. They took photos and posted on social media, surprised to see the president there.

When the Bidens emerged from the voting booths, White House staff said Joe and Natalie Biden placed "I Voted" stickers on each others' shirts. The president then gave his granddaughter a kiss on the cheek.

Joe and Natalie Biden join the over 17,800 Delawareans who have voted either by absentee ballot or in-person as of Friday afternoon, according to the Delaware Department of Elections. The number is likely higher as voting continues, but a department spokesperson said the official count will not be updated until Monday.

This is the first general election to allow early voting in Delaware, and the momentum seems to be going strong. Biden is "feeling good" about the midterm elections, both in his home state and across the nation.

"This is not a referendum, it's a choice — a choice between two very different visions of this country," he said.

While a University of Delaware study indicates the races aren't particularly close, the elections across the border in Pennsylvania have an ever-narrowing margin. Biden, who, along with along with Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigned for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Friday in Philadelphia, said he's confident about the Democrat's odds in beating Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman has "great courage," Biden said, and "he's just getting better and better."

The president also spoke about attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul in their California home early Friday, saying he was glad to see Paul Pelosi was expected to make a full recovery. The attacker was reportedly looking for the Speaker, and posted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and COVID-19 on social media.

Politicians across both sides of the aisle have condemned the attack on the Speaker's husband; however, Biden said Saturday that "you can’t condemn the violence unless you also condemn the people who continue to argue the election was not real.”

Joe, Natalie and the president's sister Valerie Biden then attended mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church.

