ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

President Biden, granddaughter vote early in Wilmington ahead of midterm election

By Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden returned to his home state of Delaware to cast his ballot for the midterm election on Saturday afternoon. He was joined by his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie, a first-time voter.

The two arrived at the Shipyard Shops polling location on the Wilmington Riverfront at 4:15 p.m., a few hours after the president watched Natalie Biden's field hockey game at St. Andrew's in Middletown. The two of them walked through the doors of the polling place hand in hand after greeting a constituent leaving the building.

Secret service and local police officers were posted outside as the Bidens voted, drawing the attention of others who had come to vote early. They took photos and posted on social media, surprised to see the president there.

RELATED: Delaware voter guide

When the Bidens emerged from the voting booths, White House staff said Joe and Natalie Biden placed "I Voted" stickers on each others' shirts. The president then gave his granddaughter a kiss on the cheek.

Joe and Natalie Biden join the over 17,800 Delawareans who have voted either by absentee ballot or in-person as of Friday afternoon, according to the Delaware Department of Elections. The number is likely higher as voting continues, but a department spokesperson said the official count will not be updated until Monday.

GUIDE: How to vote early in Delaware's U.S. House, General Assembly and attorney general race

This is the first general election to allow early voting in Delaware, and the momentum seems to be going strong. Biden is "feeling good" about the midterm elections, both in his home state and across the nation.

"This is not a referendum, it's a choice — a choice between two very different visions of this country," he said.

While a University of Delaware study indicates the races aren't particularly close, the elections across the border in Pennsylvania have an ever-narrowing margin. Biden, who, along with along with Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigned for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Friday in Philadelphia, said he's confident about the Democrat's odds in beating Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.

MORE: Fetterman’s rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats over the future of U.S. Senate

Fetterman has "great courage," Biden said, and "he's just getting better and better."

The president also spoke about attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul in their California home early Friday, saying he was glad to see Paul Pelosi was expected to make a full recovery. The attacker was reportedly looking for the Speaker, and posted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and COVID-19 on social media.

BACKGROUND: Nancy Pelosi’s husband suffers skull fracture after attack; suspect charged with attempted murder

Politicians across both sides of the aisle have condemned the attack on the Speaker's husband; however, Biden said Saturday that "you can’t condemn the violence unless you also condemn the people who continue to argue the election was not real.”

Joe, Natalie and the president's sister Valerie Biden then attended mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: President Biden, granddaughter vote early in Wilmington ahead of midterm election

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Early voting proves popular during general election

Delawareans appear to like early voting. One poll worker at the Wilmington Riverfront polling place said there had been lines out the door since voting began Friday, including one celebrity voter: U.S. President Joe Biden, who voted Saturday along with his granddaughter, Natalie. On Monday, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer cast his ballot at the same location. Meyer, who ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

What is The State Bird of Delaware?

- Delaware's state bird is the Delaware Blue Hen, a blue strain of the American gamecock. . It was adopted as the state bird on April 14, 1939. It is one of only three birds to be recognized as state birds of the United States, despite being non-native. Delaware's State...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State to unveil new math program to combat low scores

Delaware will announce a new statewide math plan in December to counter COVID learning loss and boost the state’s horrific test scores, which are among the worst in the nation. The state has been working on the plan since January but is not yet prepared to release details because the plan hasn’t been finalized. Underscoring the need for help, especially ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
ABA Journal

New law school will charge only $24K in full-time tuition

Wilmington University is opening a new law school in Delaware that will charge $24,000 in tuition for full-time students, the lowest price of any law school in the region. The Wilmington University School of Law is taking applications for fall 2023, according to its website. The school is the third new U.S. law school announced this year, Reuters points out. The others are the recently opened Jacksonville University College of Law in Florida and the planned law school at High Point University in North Carolina.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 30, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists Culture Firefly ’23 canceled to ‘recharge lights,’ whatever that ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
travelnoire.com

Commercial Airline Service Will Soon Return To Delaware

Delaware will soon see the return of commercial airline service, according to Travel Pulse. Frontier was the last commercial airline to leave Wilmington Airport (ILG) back in early June this year. Since then, the small airport has been without commercial flight service. How it will work:. However, budget airline Avelo...
DELAWARE STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Jersey Residents Reveal How To Hold The Door For Someone At Wawa

Here in the Garden State, we march to the beat of our own drum. Truth be told, the same could be said for, pretty much, the entire Delaware Valley. There's something about the swagger of the Greater Philadelphia region, South Jersey included, that sets it apart from the rest of the country. Natives of this region always say they never find that same vibe anywhere else, no matter how many places they've lived. We just do things our own way around here.
DELAWARE STATE
wilmtoday.com

Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!

We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WILMINGTON, DE
thecatoctinbanner.com

When the Devil Went Down to Frederick

Note: The following account is based on the research of cultural geographer Dr. Raymond O’Brien and that of the reporter, conducted in the 1980s on the German Lutheran architecture and folklore of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the 18th century, thousands of German Lutherans migrated to Pennsylvania, and from there,...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Snowfall in Delaware comes in all shapes and sizes across several cities. Average snowfall in Delaware measures between approximately 10 and 20 inches. While temperatures in Delaware aren’t unbearable, winters remain cold and with them come the possibility of snowstorms and heavy snowfall.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Dover Begins Water Main Replacement

DOVER, Del.- Construction is underway for a water main replacement project on North State Street. The project is part of Dover's master water plan. The city plans to replace cast iron water pipes, installed over 60 years ago, with new plastic ones. Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said...
DOVER, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy