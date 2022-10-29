ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz.

Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.

The Grizzlies (4-1) do have a couple advantages working in their favor. Memphis went 19-4 when Tyus Jones was the starting point guard last season. Jones and Desmond Bane operated as primary ballhandlers in those games, but now the Grizzlies have rookie draft pick Kennedy Chandler to help take the pressure off Jones and Bane.

Utah (4-2) is also on the second night of a back to back. The Jazz lost last night on the road in Denver.

Memphis won two of the three meetings last season, but the Jazz own a 63-35 all-time series lead. The Grizzlies and Jazz will also play on Monday again in Vivint Arena.

