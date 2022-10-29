Read full article on original website
Related
A vote for J.D. Vance is a vote for generational trauma: Claudia Hunter Johnson
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia -- Like so many others, I was shocked that U.S. Senate candidate J. D. Vance suggested children could be better off if their mother stays in a violent marriage. And with the midterms less than a week away, Ohio voters need to know how dangerously wrong he is. Because a violent marriage inflicts lasting trauma on the children and mother — and on generations to come.
Doctors call on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to answer questions about abortion laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 1, 2022. *** This story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal. Days after Gov. Mike DeWine said the medical community will be consulted as Ohio considers future abortion legislation, a group of more than 1,400 doctors implored him to answer questions about a law he’s already signed.
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters, workers worry about poll intimidation, officials say instances are rare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “We’re praying for peace at the polls.”. That was the sentiment behind a small march and prayer vigil last week in downtown Columbus. But despite concerns by voters, poll workers, and some elected officials, instances of voter or poll worker intimidation at the polls are rare, officials said.
Ohio poll: See where U.S. Senate, governor’s race stand on Oct. 31
While the needle has barely budged in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, the latest polling suggests a landslide in the gubernatorial contest.
Lima News
Letter: We don’t need a tyrant running J.D. Vance
Lima News columnist Mark Figley is a man just like me. I’ve never appreciated it when a man lied to my face. Figley, if J.D. Vance told you to your face, “Hey! I’m not afraid of Donald Trump and not intimidated by him one bit,” you wouldn’t appreciate that because Vance would be lying to your face!
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Issue 2 on the November ballot: Here's what you need to know about the measure to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would...
Harper's Bazaar
In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds
It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
Michigan governor pledges to steal companies from Ohio if abortion referendum passes: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Could enshrining women’s right to abortion in law lure economic development?. Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley hinted at the idea last week in an editorial interview with cleveland.com editors and...
WFMJ.com
Ohio lawmakers react to Ultium's refusal to recognize UAW union
Two Ohio lawmakers have reacted to Ultium Cells in Lordstown's refusal to recognize cards signed by employees to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union. Democratic U.S. Senator, Sherrod Brown told 21 News he had called up Ultium himself to express his disappointment in the refusal. Additionally, Senator Brown released...
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Top Ohio school board debates resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee further considered a resolution Monday that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The executive committee for Ohio’s top school board voted to schedule an additional meeting for Nov. 14 to continue debating a resolution that opponents said could harm LGBTQ+ youth in […]
cleveland19.com
Ohio sees cut in jobs for 1st time since Oct. 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time since October of 2021, Ohio saw employers cut jobs. According to Policy Matters Ohio, this could be “an early sign that Ohio’s recovery from COVID recession is beginning to falter.”. According to data provided through Policy Matters Ohio, Ohio employers...
WTRF
Do I need my ID to vote in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kayla Griffin remembers driving home from her Kent State University dorm in 2008 to vote for the first time. But as a frequent election flyer 14 years later, the Ohio director for national voting rights organization All Voting is Local still has to occasionally check the secretary of state’s website to confirm what identification will work on Election Day.
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial
In a year when former President Donald Trump still stokes the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- endorsing state-level candidates he apparently thinks will be able and willing to help him if he runs again in 2024 -- the race for Ohio’s secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, takes on special importance.
Mike DeWine for Ohio governor: endorsement editorial
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wants Ohioans to give him a second term as the state’s chief executive, a goal former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, is challenging. Our editorial board has frequently disagreed with DeWine, but his wise stewardship of the state’s economy, his exceptionally strong record in economic development and his responsible leadership of Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic merit his re-election.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says abortion rights would let her ‘steal’ companies, workers from Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If Michigan voters enshrine abortion rights in their state’s constitution, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’ll start “stealing headquarters” from Ohio and luring trained workers from the Buckeye State. Whitmer, a Democrat seeking reelection, said during a speech at the Detroit Economic...
Comments / 1