Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberty Coach Doesn't Want to Freeze in Fayetteville Again
Hugh Freeze's more worried about Hogs' defense, but would like weather to be good.
Cadillac Williams reflects on ‘bittersweet’ opportunity, ‘heavy’ burden as Auburn’s interim coach
Cadillac Williams had to pause time again as he fought through the emotions, sorting through the weight of his new title. The Auburn legend on Monday became Auburn interim head coach, tasked with guiding his alma mater through the final month of the season following the firing of Bryan Harsin less than two years into his tenure. It has been a whirlwind and “bittersweet” 48 hours for Williams, who finds himself in a position he never could have fathomed being in when he first stepped foot on the Plains more than two decades ago.
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
Auburn basketball lands 2 on coaches’ preseason All-SEC team
Auburn’s backcourt tandem of Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson landed on the coaches’ preseason All-SEC teams released Wednesday. Green and Johnson were both named to the preseason All-SEC second team, as Auburn was one of four schools with multiple players receiving recognition. Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee also had multiple players on the preseason All-SEC teams.
Everything Cadillac Williams said in 1st remarks as Auburn’s interim head coach
Cadillac Williams’ first public comments as Auburn’s interim coach came about 48 hours after he assumed the role. Williams took over as coach of his alma mater Monday afternoon, shortly after the university president Dr. Chris Roberts announced the firing of Bryan Harsin less than two years into his six-year contract. On Wednesday, Williams made his first appearance on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference to discuss the opportunity, what it means to him to be in this position at Auburn, and how he’s approaching the final month of the season.
3 things to watch as No. 15 Auburn hoops hosts UAH in preseason exhibition
The confetti sprinkled across the floor of Neville Arena is long gone. Nearly eight months have passed since Auburn last played a game on its home floor; March 5 was when the Tigers clinched the regular-season SEC title against South Carolina, a regular-season finale-turned-coronation for Bruce Pearl’s team. That iteration of the Tigers fell short of its ultimate goal, bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament two weeks later, but hope spring anew with the start of another season on the horizon.
Inside the end of Bryan Harsin’s Auburn tenure
Bryan Harsin couldn’t have imagined spending his 46th birthday doing anything but getting his squad ready for a big game when he left his comfort zone of Boise State for Auburn. Instead of trying to find answers for a team mired in a four-game losing streak coming off Saturday’s...
nwahomepage.com
The Curse is Broken, Why the Aggies are Nuttier than Auburn & the Real Reason Mike Won’t Use an iPhone
Q. Our first question is from T.L. Slaten who wants to know: Did our defense look better because we got a lot of our hurt players back or is Auburn’s offense that bad?. A. A combination of the two. Auburn is 10th out of the 14 SEC teams in total offense, ahead of Vandy, A&M, Mizzou and Kentucky. But obviously getting those injured D-Backs back on the field helped because Odom got away from that 3 man front and committed more guys to stopping the run and going after the QB. Arkansas held Auburn to just 183 yards rushing, about 40 yards below their per game average.
Now That Arkansas Sent Harsin Packing, How Will Auburn Choose a New Coach?
Here's a criteria list that should help the Tigers find the perfect coach
Cadillac Williams on AU recruiting: ‘Only at Auburn do dreams come true’
Carnell Williams made a lifelong commitment to Auburn 21 years ago. The Plains introduced Williams to his wife, brought him a Sugar Bowl championship and turned the name ‘Cadillac’ into the state’s lore from his start at Etowah High. On Monday, Williams’ bond with Auburn took on...
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin releases statement following firing
Harsin believes that "with complete alignment, the possibilities are endless" at Auburn.
5 potential Auburn Tigers coaching candidates after Bryan Harsin fired
The Auburn Tigers coaching search in 2020 ended with Bryan Harsin taking over the program, officially replacing Gus Malzahn on
How Auburn is handling teammates declaring intent to enter the transfer portal
Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) had another tough week on and off the football field. The Tigers losing streak reach four games after Saturday’s 41-27 loss against Arkansas. Bryan Harsin’s tenure remains in flux, with a 9-11 record as the Tigers’ head coach. Harsin’s strategy on how to deal with redshirting came into question when a report surfaced that he denied non-medical redshirts to players.
Auburn reportedly offered AD job to Arkansas’ Hunter Yurachek before tabbing John Cohen
Before Auburn tabbed Mississippi State’s John Cohen as its next athletics director, the university reportedly made an offer to another sitting SEC athletics director for the position. According to Arkansas Business, Auburn attempted to lure Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek to the Plains with an offer worth $2 million...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Auburn announces former player as interim head coach
Following the firing of Head Coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, an interim coach has been named for the remainder of the season.
Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon
The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s home game against Texas A&M
Auburn’s final SEC home game of the season will take place under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The SEC announced Monday the full slate of games for Nov. 12, with Auburn’s home game against Texas A&M receiving a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on the Plains. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Auburn loses 2023 commit after firing Bryan Harsin
The fallout was swift from Auburn’s awaited dismissal of head football coach Bryan Harsin. Gernorris Wilson, a 2023 offensive lineman, decommitted on Monday afternoon. “Due to the current circumstances I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University. My recruitment is 1000% back open,” Wilson tweeted. The Florida three-star...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top 2 targets Tigers should hire
Paul Finebaum made it clear the direction he thinks Auburn’s new athletic director John Cohen needs to take with the new hire. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum said to AL.com’s Mark Heim after the news broke that Harsin was let go. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0