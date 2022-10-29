ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Cadillac Williams reflects on ‘bittersweet’ opportunity, ‘heavy’ burden as Auburn’s interim coach

Cadillac Williams had to pause time again as he fought through the emotions, sorting through the weight of his new title. The Auburn legend on Monday became Auburn interim head coach, tasked with guiding his alma mater through the final month of the season following the firing of Bryan Harsin less than two years into his tenure. It has been a whirlwind and “bittersweet” 48 hours for Williams, who finds himself in a position he never could have fathomed being in when he first stepped foot on the Plains more than two decades ago.
AL.com

Auburn basketball lands 2 on coaches’ preseason All-SEC team

Auburn’s backcourt tandem of Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson landed on the coaches’ preseason All-SEC teams released Wednesday. Green and Johnson were both named to the preseason All-SEC second team, as Auburn was one of four schools with multiple players receiving recognition. Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee also had multiple players on the preseason All-SEC teams.
AL.com

Everything Cadillac Williams said in 1st remarks as Auburn’s interim head coach

Cadillac Williams’ first public comments as Auburn’s interim coach came about 48 hours after he assumed the role. Williams took over as coach of his alma mater Monday afternoon, shortly after the university president Dr. Chris Roberts announced the firing of Bryan Harsin less than two years into his six-year contract. On Wednesday, Williams made his first appearance on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference to discuss the opportunity, what it means to him to be in this position at Auburn, and how he’s approaching the final month of the season.
AL.com

3 things to watch as No. 15 Auburn hoops hosts UAH in preseason exhibition

The confetti sprinkled across the floor of Neville Arena is long gone. Nearly eight months have passed since Auburn last played a game on its home floor; March 5 was when the Tigers clinched the regular-season SEC title against South Carolina, a regular-season finale-turned-coronation for Bruce Pearl’s team. That iteration of the Tigers fell short of its ultimate goal, bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament two weeks later, but hope spring anew with the start of another season on the horizon.
AL.com

Inside the end of Bryan Harsin’s Auburn tenure

Bryan Harsin couldn’t have imagined spending his 46th birthday doing anything but getting his squad ready for a big game when he left his comfort zone of Boise State for Auburn. Instead of trying to find answers for a team mired in a four-game losing streak coming off Saturday’s...
nwahomepage.com

The Curse is Broken, Why the Aggies are Nuttier than Auburn & the Real Reason Mike Won’t Use an iPhone

Q. Our first question is from T.L. Slaten who wants to know: Did our defense look better because we got a lot of our hurt players back or is Auburn’s offense that bad?. A. A combination of the two. Auburn is 10th out of the 14 SEC teams in total offense, ahead of Vandy, A&M, Mizzou and Kentucky. But obviously getting those injured D-Backs back on the field helped because Odom got away from that 3 man front and committed more guys to stopping the run and going after the QB. Arkansas held Auburn to just 183 yards rushing, about 40 yards below their per game average.
AL.com

How Auburn is handling teammates declaring intent to enter the transfer portal

Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) had another tough week on and off the football field. The Tigers losing streak reach four games after Saturday’s 41-27 loss against Arkansas. Bryan Harsin’s tenure remains in flux, with a 9-11 record as the Tigers’ head coach. Harsin’s strategy on how to deal with redshirting came into question when a report surfaced that he denied non-medical redshirts to players.
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
The Spun

Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon

The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
AL.com

Auburn loses 2023 commit after firing Bryan Harsin

The fallout was swift from Auburn’s awaited dismissal of head football coach Bryan Harsin. Gernorris Wilson, a 2023 offensive lineman, decommitted on Monday afternoon. “Due to the current circumstances I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University. My recruitment is 1000% back open,” Wilson tweeted. The Florida three-star...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top 2 targets Tigers should hire

Paul Finebaum made it clear the direction he thinks Auburn’s new athletic director John Cohen needs to take with the new hire. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum said to AL.com’s Mark Heim after the news broke that Harsin was let go. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
