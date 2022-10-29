Michigan high school football playoffs: Pairings for second round matchups
Dates and times were released Monday .
11-player
District finals
Division 1
Region 1
Caledonia (9-1) at Rockford (10-0).
Grand Ledge (8-2) at Holt (7-3).
Region 2
Clarkston (8-2) at Davison (9-1).
Rochester (6-4) at Rochester Adams (9-1).
Region 3
Saline (8-2) at Belleville (10-0).
Novi Detroit Catholic Central (7-2) at Northville (8-2).
Region 4
Detroit Cass Tech (7-3) at Southfield A&T (8-2).
Romeo (8-2) at Macomb Dakota (10-0).
Division 2
Region 1
Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (10-0).
Portage Northern (7-3) at East Lansing (7-3).
Region 2
Waterford Mott (7-2) at Midland (9-1).
South Lyon (7-3) at Dexter (10-0).
Region 3
Temperance Bedford (8-2) at Livonia Franklin (9-1).
Birmingham Groves (7-3) at Birmingham Seaholm (8-2).
Region 4
Warren De La Salle (9-1) at Roseville (8-2).
St. Clair Shores Lakeview (8-2) L’Anse Creuse (6-4).
Division 3
Region 1
DeWitt (7-3) at Mt. Pleasant (9-1).
Linden (6-4) at Fenton (8-2).
Region 2
Coopersville (7-3) at Muskegon (8-2).
Zeeland West (9-1) at St. Joseph (9-1).
Region 3
Jackson (6-4) at Mason (10-0).
Trenton (9-1) at Gibraltar Carlson (9-1).
Region 4
Birmingham Brother Rice (4-5) at Walled Lake Western (9-1).
Allen Park (6-4) at Detroit King (6-3).
Division 4
Region 1
Fruitport (8-2) at Whitehall (10-0).
Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-4) at Grand Rapids South Christian (10-0).
Region 2
Niles (6-4) at Edwardsburg (9-1).
Charlotte (9-1) at Hastings (9-1).
Region 3
Freeland (8-2) at Goodrich (9-1).
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (4-5) at Madison Heights Lamphere (8-2).
Region 4
Tecumseh (10-0) at Riverview (10-0).
Livonia Clarenceville (6-4) at Dearborn Divine Child (8-2).
Division 5
Region 1
Kingsford (7-3) at Gladwin (10-0).
Belding (9-1) at Muskegon Oakridge (9-1).
Region 2
Berrien Springs (7-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1).
Corunna (82-2) at Portland (9-1).
Region 3
Saginaw Swan Valley (7-3) at Frankenmuth (10-0).
Flint Hamady (9-1) at Marine City (8-2).
Region 4
Romulus Summit Academy North (8-2) at Flat Rock (7-3).
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-3) at Birmingham Detroit Country Day (6-3).
Division 6
Region 1
Menominee (6-4) at Negaunee (10-0).
Manistee (7-3) at Gladstone (8-2).
Region 2
Muskegon Catholic Central (8-2) at Reed City (9-1).
Standish Sterling (8-1) at Millington (9-1).
Region 3
Constantine (9-1) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-1).
Lansing Catholic (5-5) at Ovid-Elsie (8-2).
Region 4
Ecorse (9-1) at Clinton (10-0).
Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-1) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (10-0).
Division 7
Region 1
Benzie Central (4-6) at Traverse City St. Francis (10-0).
Ravenna (7-3) at Ithaca (9-1).
Region 2
Pewamo-Westphalia (6-4) New Lothrop (8-2).
Elkton Pigeon Bay Port (9-1) at Montrose (7-3).
Region 3
Schoolcraft (7-3) at Lawton (8-2).
Hudson (9-1) at Jackson Lumen Christi (7-3).
Region 4
Manchester (6-4) at Napoleon (10-0).
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-5) at Detroit Central (10-0).
Division 8
Region 1
Bark River-Harris (8-2) at Iron Mountain (9-1).
East Jordan (6-4) at Evart (9-1).
Region 2
Fowler (9-1) at Beal City (10-0).
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran (9-1) at Ubly (10-0).
Region 3
White Pigeon (7-3) at Reading (8-2).
Riverview Richard (7-3) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (10-0).
Region 4
Clarkston Everest (7-3) at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (8-2).
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (5-5) at Detroit Community (6-4).
8-player
Regional finals
Division 1
Region 1
Newberry (9-1) at Munising (10-0).
Region 2
Breckenridge (8-2) at Merrill (10-0).
Region 3
Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-2) at Martin (8-2).
Region 4
Deckerville (7-3) at Brown City (9-1).
Division 2
Region 1
Lake Linden-Hubbell (7-3) at Powers North Central (10-0).
Region 2
Gaylord St. Mary (8-2) at Marion (10-0).
Region 3
Morrice (8-2) at Au Gres-Sims (9-1).
Region 4
Mendon (8-2) at Colon (10-0).
