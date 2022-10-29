ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lima News

Letter: DeWine deserves to be re-elected

Looking around at swing state gubernatorial elections, many GOP candidates are facing stiff competition from their Democratic opponents. Races such as Nevada, Wisconsin and Arizona are in a dead heat, with recent polls showing the candidates within only a few percentage points of each other. Out of these contests, one...
Ohio Capital Journal

Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –  The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
WFMJ.com

Ohio lawmakers react to Ultium's refusal to recognize UAW union

Two Ohio lawmakers have reacted to Ultium Cells in Lordstown's refusal to recognize cards signed by employees to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union. Democratic U.S. Senator, Sherrod Brown told 21 News he had called up Ultium himself to express his disappointment in the refusal. Additionally, Senator Brown released...
The Lantern

Understanding Ohio midterm elections: a 2022 ballot guide

Election Day 2022 will be Nov. 8. Voting will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Credit: Athena Markowski | Managing Editor for Design. With the midterm elections one week away, it’s crucial that Ohio State students are well-versed on the issues on the ballot and the politicians who will impact their lives. With this mission in mind, The Lantern set out to talk to nearly a hundred students from Ohio State’s College Democrats and College Republicans, as well as students walking through The Oval to hear what issues matter most to them. The data collected from the College Democrats and Republicans were standardized so each group, regardless of size, was equally represented in the issue count.
WHIO Dayton

What is State Issue 1?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election day is next week and there are big races on the ballot in Ohio, including the contests for governor and U.S. Senate. News Center 7′s John Bedell is breaking down one of two complicated questions that is on the ballot for voters to decide on.
Lima News

Letter: We don’t need a tyrant running J.D. Vance

Lima News columnist Mark Figley is a man just like me. I’ve never appreciated it when a man lied to my face. Figley, if J.D. Vance told you to your face, “Hey! I’m not afraid of Donald Trump and not intimidated by him one bit,” you wouldn’t appreciate that because Vance would be lying to your face!
WKBN

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S.   Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Sitting on $5.5 Billion in Reserve Funding

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
WFMJ.com

Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers

Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
wosu.org

Columbia Gas of Ohio reaches preliminary agreement for rate raise in 2023

After months of negotiations, Columbia Gas of Ohio reached a preliminary compromise with some state regulators and some consumer advocates to raise its rates. Columbia Gas asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in June 2021 to increase its fees to generate an additional $212 million each year from Ohio customers. This proposal would generate less than that, at $68 million, but more than a report from state regulators and consumer advocates suggested.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows

The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
cleveland19.com

Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.
