Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Letter: DeWine deserves to be re-elected
Looking around at swing state gubernatorial elections, many GOP candidates are facing stiff competition from their Democratic opponents. Races such as Nevada, Wisconsin and Arizona are in a dead heat, with recent polls showing the candidates within only a few percentage points of each other. Out of these contests, one...
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
'They have binkies': Tim Ryan pressed on late-term abortion during Ohio Senate town hall
Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan expressed his willingness to ban late-term abortions while also urging a return to Roe v. Wade.
National metrics show just how bad DeWine has been at governing Ohio
The editorial board of The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com has endorsed “Mike DeWine for Ohio governor” (Oct. 30). They did so because he is a good “manager.” Yet U.S. News & World Report ranks Ohio 36th of the 50 states; in education, we’ve fallen to 31st.
Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
WFMJ.com
Ohio lawmakers react to Ultium's refusal to recognize UAW union
Two Ohio lawmakers have reacted to Ultium Cells in Lordstown's refusal to recognize cards signed by employees to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union. Democratic U.S. Senator, Sherrod Brown told 21 News he had called up Ultium himself to express his disappointment in the refusal. Additionally, Senator Brown released...
Understanding Ohio midterm elections: a 2022 ballot guide
Election Day 2022 will be Nov. 8. Voting will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Credit: Athena Markowski | Managing Editor for Design. With the midterm elections one week away, it’s crucial that Ohio State students are well-versed on the issues on the ballot and the politicians who will impact their lives. With this mission in mind, The Lantern set out to talk to nearly a hundred students from Ohio State’s College Democrats and College Republicans, as well as students walking through The Oval to hear what issues matter most to them. The data collected from the College Democrats and Republicans were standardized so each group, regardless of size, was equally represented in the issue count.
Lima News
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday he thinks the state legislature should consider raising the bar for future state constitutional amendments ahead of potential future ballot measures ensuring legal protections for abortion and other high-profile issue campaigns. The topic came up as LaRose and his...
What is State Issue 1?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election day is next week and there are big races on the ballot in Ohio, including the contests for governor and U.S. Senate. News Center 7′s John Bedell is breaking down one of two complicated questions that is on the ballot for voters to decide on.
Ohio Issue 2 on the November ballot: Here's what you need to know about the measure to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would...
Ohio poll: See where U.S. Senate, governor’s race stand on Oct. 31
While the needle has barely budged in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, the latest polling suggests a landslide in the gubernatorial contest.
Lima News
Letter: We don’t need a tyrant running J.D. Vance
Lima News columnist Mark Figley is a man just like me. I’ve never appreciated it when a man lied to my face. Figley, if J.D. Vance told you to your face, “Hey! I’m not afraid of Donald Trump and not intimidated by him one bit,” you wouldn’t appreciate that because Vance would be lying to your face!
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Sitting on $5.5 Billion in Reserve Funding
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
WFMJ.com
Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers
Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
500 million now available in new program from the state of Ohio
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
wosu.org
Columbia Gas of Ohio reaches preliminary agreement for rate raise in 2023
After months of negotiations, Columbia Gas of Ohio reached a preliminary compromise with some state regulators and some consumer advocates to raise its rates. Columbia Gas asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in June 2021 to increase its fees to generate an additional $212 million each year from Ohio customers. This proposal would generate less than that, at $68 million, but more than a report from state regulators and consumer advocates suggested.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
cleveland19.com
Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.
DeWine announces $100 million in funding for electric vehicle charging stations
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that $100 million is now available to help support more electric vehicle charging stations in the state. DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, began accepting proposals for companies to install and operate EV charging stations in the state. Proposals...
Comments / 0