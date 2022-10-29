ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Sweet: Asante's conversion rush in OT keeps Holy Cross perfect with win over Fordham

By Jennifer Toland, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
WORCESTER — Holy Cross did not lead in the second half of Saturday’s Patriot League showdown against Fordham, but the Crusaders’ conviction never wavered.

“We were 100% positive we were going to win that game,” Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney said.

HC battled back from as many as 10 down in the third to tie the score three times in the fourth quarter, including with 1:24 left to send the game to overtime.

In the extra session, after HC won the toss and elected to play defense, the Rams struck immediately, with senior quarterback Tim DeMorat hitting senior Dequece Carter with a 25-yard touchdown pass.

On its OT possession, HC overcame a negative play and a holding penalty before junior quarterback Matthew Sluka connected with sophomore Justin Shorter for a 9-yard TD.

Chesney decided to go for two and the win.

“I don’t know if there was another option at that moment,” Chesney said. “We felt like we had a play.”

The design was for senior wide receiver Ayir Asante to throw the ball to Sluka, but as Asante turned, the sun glare caught his eye, so he decided to run it into the end zone instead.

Asante’s teammates swarmed him as they celebrated an epic 53-52 victory at Fitton Field.

“It was exhilarating,” Asante said. “It was a surreal feeling. To understand what that play meant in that moment, it still doesn’t feel real. Like Coach said, we had the resiliency to finish that game. There was never a moment when we didn’t think we would win.”

No. 5/8 Holy Cross (8-0, 4-0) remained undefeated and took control in the Patriot League standings. No. 22/15 Fordham fell to 6-2 (2-1).

Holy Cross has won 15 straight Patriot League games.

“It was a battle,” Chesney said. “We knew it would take a full 60 minutes and it took a little bit more than that. Either team could have won that football game. I’m very pleased to come away with that win.”

The win was No. 100 of Chesney’s career.

The Crusaders and Rams delighted a Family Weekend crowd of 17,592 in the first meeting between ranked PL teams since 2013 and one of the highest-stakes game at Fitton Field in years.

Fans began lining up to enter the baseball field tailgating lot before 9 a.m.

“With the crowd behind us,” Chesney said, “it was a special day.”

The teams combined for 1,106 yards of offense and 58 first downs. It was the first overtime game at Fitton Field since HC beat Yale on a Derek Ng field goal in 2018.

: Holy Cross running back Jordan Fuller following in family footsteps for Crusaders

Sluka was 15-23 for 291 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed 21 times for 174 yards and a score. He was the recipient of the Dr. Eddie Anderson Award as Family Weekend MVP.

Sluka had a rough outing last week at Lafayette, but led the Crusaders to a come-from-behind win. On Saturday, he showed similar buoyancy.

“Our team,” Sluka said, “we fight. You’ve seen it. We’re not going to give up. Our goal going into every game is to fight hard never give up. That’s what we did.”

Three of Sluka’s TD passes went to classmate Jalen Coker, including the tying score late in the fourth and a 58-yarder on HC’s opening possession.

Coker finished with six receptions for 131 yards. Shorter, who caught the winning TD pass at Lafayette, had seven catches for 127 yards.

HC senior running back Peter Oliver carried 19 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

DeMorat, who entered the game as the nation’s leading passer, was 19-38 for 256 yards and five touchdowns. With four catches for 107 yards and three TDs, Carter was Fordham’s leading receiver.

Holy Cross scored on its first two possessions – the 58-yard pass from Sluka to Coker and an Oliver 6-yard run – and jumped to a 14-3 lead.

After Fordham closed within four points on DeMorat’s 29-yard TD throw to Carter, HC pushed the lead back to 11 on Sluka’s 1-yard touchdown run. A terrific, tackle-shedding 26-yard run by Oliver set up the score.

DeMorat threw three first-half touchdown passes, two to junior Mekai Felton. Felton’s second TD grab, with 38 seconds left in the first half, gave the Rams their first lead, 24-21, which they maintained at the break.

Preceding that touchdown, the Crusaders lined up on fourth-and-1 from their own 31, trying to draw the Rams offside. There was movement on Fordham’s line, but officials called a false start on HC.

An incensed Chesney drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct and HC punted from its own 13.

On their final possession of the first half, HC drove to the Fordham 30 and Coker appeared to make a terrific catch in the end zone, but he couldn’t hang on to the ball. Ng missed a 47-yard field goal as time expired.

“(The way the first half ended) was tough to stomach,” Chesney said, “but in the end, the finish, we never stopped believing.”

Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on Twitter @JenTolandTG.

