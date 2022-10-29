ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts

WASHINGTON — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over difficult questions of race. The most diverse court in the nation’s history — among the nine justices are four women, two Black...
Denial of election results is 'path to chaos': Biden

US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that the refusal of some Republican candidates to accept election results is a "path to chaos." "There are candidates running for every level of office in America... who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," Biden said in excerpts released by the White House from a speech he is to deliver in Washington later in the day.
