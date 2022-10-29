Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts
WASHINGTON — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over difficult questions of race. The most diverse court in the nation’s history — among the nine justices are four women, two Black...
Trump lawyers saw Clarence Thomas as ‘only chance’ to challenge 2020 election – live
Attorney called ruling from conservative justice ‘our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion’ by 6 January – follow all the latest news
Denial of election results is 'path to chaos': Biden
US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that the refusal of some Republican candidates to accept election results is a "path to chaos." "There are candidates running for every level of office in America... who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," Biden said in excerpts released by the White House from a speech he is to deliver in Washington later in the day.
Liz Cheney campaigns for Democrats in an attempt to block Trump's allies from winning in midterms
Rep. Liz Cheney is embracing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in an effort to block former President Donald Trump's GOP allies from succeeding this November.
Republican mayor of Mesa Arizona says he’s standing for democracy with his endorsements
‘That is why today I am joining former President Barack Obama in taking the stage to stand for democracy in Arizona, a state which remains one of the most crucial swing states in the nation.’
Comments / 0