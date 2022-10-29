Halloween trick-or-treating scheduled throughout Harrison County (West Virginia); families urged to prepare for rain

Fall sports is rapidly coming to close, and it’s been another busy week of action for Lewis County’s student-athletes. We had a big regional title game for the Minutemen soccer program, and, while it didn’t go as anyone wearing the blue and grey would have hoped, Lewis County still has a lot to be proud of with this team. Making a regional final is enough to make you top-8 in West Virginia’s combined A-AA class.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO