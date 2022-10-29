Halloween trick-or-treating scheduled throughout Harrison County (West Virginia); families urged to prepare for rain

Read full article on original website
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commission hears update from 911 Center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) Executive Director Chris McIntire updated the Marion County Commission Wednesday morning on the agency's projects, including comprehensive work with drones and the continuation of the department's successful floodplain buyout program. McIntire said that the...
County commission candidates in Monongalia County, West Virginia, share views
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s a head-to-head race this election to be a Monongalia County Commissioner. Incumbent Sean Sikora, 57, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Bob Beach, 63.
Blood, Cinalli, Rice hope to hold onto Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council seats against challengers Nuzum, Oliver, Woertz
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With five seats open on Fairmont City Council this general election, 20 candidates in total are hoping to either be elected to council or hold onto their positions, including in Districts 1, 7 and 9. In District 1, Fairmont City Councilman Josh Rice hopes...
Alan D. Moats, 26-year judge for 19th Circuit (Barbour & Taylor counties, West Virginia) to retire
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Alan D. Moats, 19th Circuit judge for 26 years and chairman of the state's Mass Litigation Panel, will retire as of Dec. 31, WV News has learned. Moats, lead presiding judge in the complex statewide opioid litigation case, will request senior status from the West Virginia state Supreme Court. It will be up to the justices whether he can continue leading the Mass Litigation Panel on the opioid case.
Owen Mason Dornon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A state inmate charged with threatening a judge and a Clarksbu…
5 vie for for Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council District 3 seat
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Several people are vying for six open seats on the Fairmont City Council, with five people alone looking to fill the District 3 seat. District 3 incumbent David Kennedy is hoping to be reelected for a second term, but will be running against four opponents: Kevin Blaney, David Prince, Rebecca Moran and Laura Candell.
Roger Curry
NEWBURG —Roger Lee Curry, 79, of Newburg passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at home. He was born on July 26, 1943 in Grafton, son of the late Lawrence Russell Curry and Helen Josephine Reed.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, woman enters pleas to drug conspiracy & conspiracy to commit malicious assault
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 42-year-old Clarksburg woman on Wednesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit malicious assault and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver heroin. Harrison Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy accepted the felony pleas and set sentencing for Amanda Lee Hitt at 11 a.m....
Paul Sisler
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Paul Douglas Sisler, 76, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Henry Clay Villa, Markleysburg, Pa. Born Nov. 1, 1945, in Bruceton Mills, he was the son of the late Paul and Ruth Ellen (Friend) Sisler.
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
Ervin Lipscomb Jr.
NEWBURG — Ervin “Herman” Joshua Lipscomb Jr., 78, of Newburg passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at Mon General Hospital with family by his side. He was born on Jan. 28, 1944 in Bertha Hill, Star City, son of the late Ervin Joshua Lipscomb Sr. and Lula Pearl (Huffman) Lipscomb.
Fairmont State University Foundation's Falcon Day of Giving raises over $370,000
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s fourth annual Falcon Day of Giving raised more than $370,000 last Thursday, money that will go directly toward scholarships, sports, student organizations and more. During a 24-hour period, the Fairmont State Foundation encouraged the community to donate whatever it could...
Brown determined to avoid slow starts for WVU offense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If there has been one consistent trend in the Neal Brown era of coaching at WVU, it has been the inability to get the offense going early in games, but Brown says this week when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State, he's going to do some experimenting with travel plans to address that.
Big week and looking to the future
Fall sports is rapidly coming to close, and it’s been another busy week of action for Lewis County’s student-athletes. We had a big regional title game for the Minutemen soccer program, and, while it didn’t go as anyone wearing the blue and grey would have hoped, Lewis County still has a lot to be proud of with this team. Making a regional final is enough to make you top-8 in West Virginia’s combined A-AA class.
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- WVU made some improvements in its defensive execution against TCU, but that still wasn't enough to earn an upset win. It was a matter of balance - while some of the underneath pass coverage was good, execution on deep balls and against the run caught many Mountaineer defenders out of position and reacting late.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that’s just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who...
Gloria Reall
TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Gloria Sue Reall left this Earth surrounded by her family on Oct. 29, 2022. Words cannot express the loss felt by her family. She lived an amazing life and leaves a hole her family will never fill. She was preceded in death by her mother,...
WVU women's soccer faces Texas in Big 12 semifinals
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The fourth-seeded West Virginia women’s soccer team continues its hunt for a Big 12 Championship title with a match against No. 1 seed Texas in the conference semifinals on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. Thursday’s match will...
A deeper look at West Virginia’s failed fourth down, and what preceded it
Analytics, game plans and old-school feel all collided in Neal Brown’s decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the TCU four-yard line with 5:15 to play in the third quarter and trailing 28-24. Going into the game, Brown and the coaching staff believed it needed touchdowns, not...
