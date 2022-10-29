Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Atholton 27, Reservoir 6
Concordia Prep 49, Boys Latin 14
DuVal 46, Laurel 40
Dundalk 12, Patapsco 0
Episcopal, Va. 17, Georgetown Prep 14
Fort Hill 21, Allegany 7
Frederick Douglass def. Gwynn Park, forfeit
Hereford 32, Dulaney 6
Landon 19, Bullis 7
New Town 46, Eastern Tech 0
Oxon Hill 50, Bladensburg 6
Perkiomen School, Pa. 20, MD School for the Deaf 14
Saint James 42, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 6
Severn 42, Annapolis Area Christian 41
St. Andrew’s 46, Havre de Grace 12
Suitland 14, Parkdale 6
Surrattsville 19, Crossland 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
