Saturday's Scores

 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atholton 27, Reservoir 6

Concordia Prep 49, Boys Latin 14

DuVal 46, Laurel 40

Dundalk 12, Patapsco 0

Episcopal, Va. 17, Georgetown Prep 14

Fort Hill 21, Allegany 7

Frederick Douglass def. Gwynn Park, forfeit

Hereford 32, Dulaney 6

Landon 19, Bullis 7

New Town 46, Eastern Tech 0

Oxon Hill 50, Bladensburg 6

Perkiomen School, Pa. 20, MD School for the Deaf 14

Saint James 42, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 6

Severn 42, Annapolis Area Christian 41

St. Andrew’s 46, Havre de Grace 12

Suitland 14, Parkdale 6

Surrattsville 19, Crossland 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

