FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
Hotel with A-frame cabins comes to Winter ParkBrittany AnasWinter Park, CO
Easy Rated Alpine Lake Hike Near Denver | Brainard LakeWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
skyhinews.com
Destination Granby announces new interim executive director
Destination Granby announced Tuesday that the organization’s community impact manager, Sarah Cichon-Douglas, will be the organization’s interim executive director starting Nov. 1 following Lauren Huber’s departure. Cichon-Douglas has made a significant impact with the creation of new events such as Music and Market and the Granby ArtWalk,...
multihousingnews.com
North Colorado Asset Commands $110M
Walker & Dunlop arranged both the sale and financing for the 314-unit community. A Walker & Dunlop team has arranged the sale and financing for Trails at Timberline, a 314-unit, Class A community in Fort Collins, Colo., on behalf of both parties. According to Yardi Matrix, McWhinney sold the property to Benedict Canyon Equities for $110 million. Larimer County public records show that Trails at Timberline became subject to a 10-year, $66.3 million Freddie Mac loan.
skyhinews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 23-29
Real estate transactions totaled $19,031,557 across 28 sales for the week of Oct. 23 to 29. 3,295-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.87 acres of land. Seller: Kirk Hoffman Living Trust and Mary Hoffman Living Trust. Buyer: 646 Wolverine LLC. Price: $1,300,000. 815 Bear Trail, Winter Park. 2,193-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath,...
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”
Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”
Westword
Winter Park Is Open: How Denver Got Into Snow Business
Gary DeFrange, president of the Winter Park Recreational Association from 1997 to 2017, remembers the day he got a call about a snowcat with tourists aboard that had slipped off the road and fallen sideways down the mountain about twenty yards. DeFrange immediately assembled a team to help, and ski...
skyhinews.com
Prickly Pear Ice opens in Kremmling
Thanks to a new business in Kremmling, ice and purified water will be more available to stores and individuals. Kremmling business entrepreneur Dakota Docheff-Cordle and her husband Branden Docheff started Prickly Pear Ice, an ice and water dispenser located at the Kremmling Car Wash at 1103 Eagle Ave. The business...
skyhinews.com
Foundation laying ceremony brings Winter Park Resort project closer to delivering workforce housing
Amid the region’s affordable housing crisis, Winter Park Resort is laying the groundwork for the town of Winter Park’s largest workforce housing project to date. On Oct. 17, the more than 330-bed housing project took another step to completion when the resort hosted a foundation-laying ceremony to celebrate the progress they have made since the project broke ground this summer. Construction crews are currently working on excavating the foundation, with the project’s completion slated for fall 2023. Winter Park Resort, Alterra Mountain Company, and other project representatives were on hand during the event, literally, as they made handprints in freshly poured concrete.
5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado
According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
travelyourway.net
Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing
Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
Colorado renters could be part of price-fixing lawsuit
It alleges that each of the management companies illegally shared RealPage's algorithm-born pricing with each other in order to inflate rental prices, rather than competing with each other on rent prices to attract renters.
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Vote no on 6A, get our town leaders to do more
As many recall, we just passed the largest per pupil bond measure in Colorado’s history, increased taxes to support EMS and Fire, and are seeing inflation impact every aspect of our economy. Unfortunately the Fraser Valley Housing Authority’s first significant action will be to raise taxes for Winter Park, Fraser and Granby to address the housing crisis, known as Proposition 6A.
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Vote no on 6A
I worked for the government, and it is obvious that their first priority is to increase taxes and grow bigger. Renters, don’t be fooled that this will decrease rents. Landlords will pass on the increase in property taxes by increasing rents. Rents are going up and housing prices are...
Denver weather: Snow forecast for Thursday, Friday
Denver's weather will stay warm for one more day before a cold front pushes in Thursday afternoon.
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Vote yes on proposition FF for free lunches to Grand County students
Proposition FF is a ballot measure that will be on the upcoming November ballot for Colorado voters. If approved, Proposition FF would operate as a grant program for school districts who choose to participate and provide free lunches for all public education students in the state of Colorado. As a school health professional, I support this measure and urge Grand County voters to put in a yes vote to help support our students and families.
coloradopolitics.com
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean has died
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, who turned 55 three days ago, died early Sunday at his home, according to a statement from the House GOP office. McKean was running for his fourth term in the House. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once...
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
