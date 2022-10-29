ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

kmaland.com

Drought Expanding and Early Winter Looks Dry in Most Areas

(Ames) -- Most of rural America can't seem to shake drought conditions. Recent Drought Monitors are once again showing that drought is expanding. Dennis Todey is the director of the Midwest Climate Hub and an agricultural meteorologist who says the expansion has caught some people by surprise. "It did,...
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
MCCOOK, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle

SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County

A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday. The infection of the Wright County flock is the second this fall in a domestic flock in Iowa. The first was a backyard flock of […] The post Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
WOWT

Our Dirty Water: Nebraska's nitrate problem is growing worse; It's likely harming our kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old's speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
K92.3

Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site

A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa's Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You've Never Heard Of

The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project Aims To Increase Seat Belt Use Across Iowa

(Undated) — Fatalities on rural roadways in Iowa are above the national average. The Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau is launching a new initiative to combat this. The High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project aims to get more Iowans wearing seatbelts. Five counties with low seat belt compliance rates were selected to take part in the project. Starting December 1, the initiative will focus on enforcing traffic laws and educating community members on the benefits of wearing seat belts. Appanoose, Fremont, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell counties will participate in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project through September 2023.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Ferentz fields questions, but governor rarely does

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. It is safe to assume Kirk Ferentz has not enjoyed the glorious autumn in Iowa the way he would prefer. He has feverishly worked his Bubble Yum during the Hawkeyes' games this season. He has been worked over during his post-game press conferences and again at his weekly meetings with the media on Tuesdays.
IOWA STATE

