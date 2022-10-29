Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredible warmth before some rain to end the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a very mild November morning as most of us will start in the 50s heading out the door. You’ll get to enjoy the same warmth of yesterday but the south wind will be much stronger today. Highs in the upper 70s are expected with a south wind gusting to near 40 mph to help us get there.
kmaland.com
Drought Expanding and Early Winter Looks Dry in Most Areas
(Ames) -- Most of rural America can’t seem to shake drought conditions. Recent Drought Monitors are once again showing that drought is expanding. Dennis Todey is the director of the Midwest Climate Hub and an agricultural meteorologist who says the expansion has caught some people by surprise. “It did,...
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
klkntv.com
Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
doniphanherald.com
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
WOWT
Want to see Taylor Swift on tour? Nebraskans will have to travel
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Taylor Swift fans are having a good day Tuesday — some better than others. In addition to claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights,” the award-winning artist announced a new tour kicking off in March.
Murphy’s Law: Iowa nice backs Cade
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, a heartfelt thank you after a tough October.
Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County
A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday. The infection of the Wright County flock is the second this fall in a domestic flock in Iowa. The first was a backyard flock of […] The post Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
WOWT
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of
The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected. The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa...
High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project Aims To Increase Seat Belt Use Across Iowa
(Undated) — Fatalities on rural roadways in Iowa are above the national average. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is launching a new initiative to combat this. The High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project aims to get more Iowans wearing seatbelts. Five counties with low seat belt compliance rates were selected to take part in the project. Starting December 1, the initiative will focus on enforcing traffic laws and educating community members on the benefits of wearing seat belts. Appanoose, Fremont, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell counties will participate in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project through September 2023.
Here’s the best dive bar in Iowa, along with every state, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
bleedingheartland.com
Ferentz fields questions, but governor rarely does
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. It is safe to assume Kirk Ferentz has not enjoyed the glorious autumn in Iowa the way he would prefer. He has feverishly worked his Bubble Yum during the Hawkeyes’ games this season. He has been worked over during his post-game press conferences and again at his weekly meetings with the media on Tuesdays.
People From Iowa Simply Cannot Pronounce Any of These 11 Words
Iowa: where we're known for saying certain things differently or flat out making up words (ope anyone?). We say "pop" instead of soda, and we're proud of it. We also say certain words wrong. Quite wrong. In fairness, there are a lot of kooky words in the English language. While...
Comments / 0