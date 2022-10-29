Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska vs. Minnesota: What you need to know for the game, including where to stream, tickets and more
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers are aiming to snap a three-game losing streak against Minnesota on Saturday. Mickey Joseph and Nebraska (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten) will be hosting the Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3) in the program's second consecutive home game against a Big Ten West opponent. NU has lost...
KETV.com
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph gives injury update for Husker quarterback Casey Thompson
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph previewed the Huskers' game against Minnesota, including an update on who will be NU's starting quarterback on Saturday. Joseph said Casey Thompson, who was injured against Illinois, has a nerve injury in his right elbow and is day-to-day. Thompson didn't practice...
Corn Nation
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
thechampaignroom.com
How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season
While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Another week, another win for Illinois. No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) still controls its destiny in the Big Ten West after Saturday's 26-9 win at Nebraska. The Illini had 367 yards of total offense against the Cornhuskers with 188 of those coming on the ground, largely behind Heisman candidate Chase Brown. Quarterback Tommy DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards, two touchdowns, was sacked just once and rushed for 37 yards. He continues to be a major component of a much-improved Illini offense under offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers
Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
Kearney Hub
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
Illinois Football: Illini continue strong rise in the AP Top 25
Another week is in the books, and another win is under the belts of the Illinois football program. It was a great weekend for the Illini. Not only did the basketball team have an exhibition game to get fans excited about the upcoming season, but the football team went to Lincoln and handled the Nebraska Cornhuskers with relative ease.
Herald & Review
Dain Dainja primed for breakout for Illinois after season in waiting
CHAMPAIGN — When Dain Dainja got to Illinois as a transfer from Baylor, he sat down with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and they got out a whiteboard. One of the goals they wrote on the whiteboard was getting into peak shape. Coming off a foot injury that required surgery and a long rehab process, Dainja began working with Fletcher during Dainja's sit-out semester that began after he joined the team in January.
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema addresses Illinois' outlook for initial CFP Rankings heading into Week 10
Bret Bielema has produced one of the best coaching jobs in college football this season. The Illinois head coach has his team at 7-1 overall and ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll. And it appears Bielema is happy about what might be coming. During Monday’s...
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
KETV.com
Omaha's 1991 blizzard: Remembering the storm that canceled Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Do you remember the blizzard that canceled Halloween in Omaha?. On this day in 1991, a combination blizzard and ice storm hit the Omaha area, leading to 5-7 inches of snow and up to 1 inch of ice afterward. Minnesota received 2-3 inches of snow. In...
KETV.com
Mayor Stothert discusses Omaha progress, goals in front of crowd Tuesday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday evening at Montclair Community Center — the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Stothert discussed her four main goals: public safety, managing the city budget, job growth and improving the taxpayer experience. On the topic...
KETV.com
Omaha Girl Scouts get hands-on lesson in diversity of hairstyles
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Girl Scouts at King Science and Technology Middle School got a hands-on lesson in hair diversity Friday. The students got to interact with mannequins of different hair textures. Heather Ripley, outreach specialist for the Girl Scouts, contacted local hairstylist Danette Cook to lead the lesson...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
Comments / 1