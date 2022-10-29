ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Status of Oregon Ducks’ Chase Cota, Taki Taimani, Steven Jones against Colorado ‘to be determined’

The playing status of Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota, nose tackle Taki Taimani and offensive lineman Steven Jones is undetermined for this week’s game at Colorado. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said the status of the three injured players is “to be determined” as of Monday night as the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) begin preparing to take on the Buffaloes on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
Oregon State football: Chance Nolan back to practice, left guard Marco Brewer finished for season

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in a limited fashion, but the likelihood is that Ben Gulbranson will start Friday at Washington. Nolan, out since Oct. 1, was “limited, didn’t do the whole thing” during Monday’s workout, said OSU coach Jonathan Smith. Nolan has not played since suffering a neck injury against Utah that also placed him in concussion protocol.
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks tied for least sacks allowed through 8 games by any team since at least 2009

Oregon’s offensive line is protecting the quarterback better than any group this season and as well or better than any unit since at least 2009. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) didn’t allow a sack in their 42-24 win over Cal and have allowed just one sack this season over 269 pass attempts. Only Georgia Southern, which has allowed two sacks over 375 pass attempts.
Oregon Ducks favored by 4 touchdowns against Colorado

The Oregon Ducks are huge favorites at last place Colorado. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are 30.5-point favorites against the Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Folsom Field, according to VegasInsider.com. That would be the biggest point spread for any game this season for...
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves transforms garage into haunted attraction

It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
