Oregon State football: Weather, extra prep could help Beavers defense, Isaac Hodgins undecided on 2023
Oregon State’s defense may have a couple advantages when it faces Washington at Husky Stadium. The weather forecast for the Seattle-area is predicting an “atmospheric river” and some wind on Friday. It’s obvious how that could impact a UW offense that is attempting to pass and hold onto the ball.
Oregon State No. 23 in season’s first College Football Playoff rankings
Oregon State continued to make itself known on a national stage as the Beavers are No. 23 in the season’s first College Football Playoff Top 25. It is the first-ever CFP rankings appearance for Oregon State, 6-2 heading into Friday’s game at Washington. The rankings were unveiled Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado left tackle: Oregon Ducks interior defensive line ‘good, but they’re not the best that they have’
Colorado left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan’s nickname is tank due to his 6-foot-10, 315-pound frame. His words ahead of the Buffaloes matchup with No. 8 Oregon were big as well. Asked about the challenges presented by the Ducks, Christian-Lichtenhan complimented edge defenders DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus, but said the...
Oregon Ducks debut at No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff selection committee has Oregon ranked the same as the AP and coaches polls. The highest-ranked Pac-12 team in the initial CFP rankings, the Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are No. 8, the same as their ranking in the AP and coaches polls. “Control what you can control,”...
Oregon’s offense keeps churning despite some miscues: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s win over Cal and preview the trip to Colorado. Even with miscues, offense racks up points and yards. Why a less than precise performance at Cal may be good for Oregon heading into Colorado. Q&A with...
Status of Oregon Ducks’ Chase Cota, Taki Taimani, Steven Jones against Colorado ‘to be determined’
The playing status of Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota, nose tackle Taki Taimani and offensive lineman Steven Jones is undetermined for this week’s game at Colorado. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said the status of the three injured players is “to be determined” as of Monday night as the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) begin preparing to take on the Buffaloes on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
Oregon Ducks’ Christian Gonzalez treating former school like ‘another opponent’ ahead of return to Colorado
Christian Gonzalez says it’s a “normal week,” but he also acknowledges it’s not exactly that way for him. The Oregon Ducks’ top cornerback will be playing against his former team and many old teammates when the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) visit Colorado Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
Oregon baseball 2023 schedule includes 23 games against NCAA Tournament teams
Oregon baseball will play a 55-game schedule in 2023, including 23 against teams that played in last year’s NCAA Tournament. The Ducks will play four teams that were in the 2022 NCAA Tournament at home (San Diego, UCLA, Oregon State and Stanford) and a two-game midweek series with Gonzaga also at PK Park.
Oregon State football: Chance Nolan back to practice, left guard Marco Brewer finished for season
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in a limited fashion, but the likelihood is that Ben Gulbranson will start Friday at Washington. Nolan, out since Oct. 1, was “limited, didn’t do the whole thing” during Monday’s workout, said OSU coach Jonathan Smith. Nolan has not played since suffering a neck injury against Utah that also placed him in concussion protocol.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson among absent players, Troy Franklin in new role, punter rotation grows
Several injured players were absent, multiple newcomers joined the punt returners and the punter rotation grew at Oregon’s practice. Alex Bales, who changed his jersey from No. 91 to No. 80, took the first rep of four punters Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon men’s basketball guard Jermaine Couisnard out ‘a while’ following knee surgery
Oregon will be without one of its prominent transfers indefinitely. Guard Jermaine Couisnard, who transferred to UO from South Carolina this offseason, had knee surgery on Monday and is out for “a while,” Oregon coach Dana Altman announced to a crowd of fans after an open practice at Matthew Knight Arena Tuesday night.
Grading every Oregon State position group through 8 games: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White break down what they’ve seen from each position group through eight games. In addition, they talk about OSU’s upcoming game against Washington, a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest in...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win at Cal, trip to Colorado
No. 8 Oregon takes on Colorado on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) in Boulder. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference tonight to recap the win over Cal and preview the matchup with the Buffaloes. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING. “Happy Halloween. Hope...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks tied for least sacks allowed through 8 games by any team since at least 2009
Oregon’s offensive line is protecting the quarterback better than any group this season and as well or better than any unit since at least 2009. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) didn’t allow a sack in their 42-24 win over Cal and have allowed just one sack this season over 269 pass attempts. Only Georgia Southern, which has allowed two sacks over 375 pass attempts.
No. 24 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers, fresh off a bye week and their first national ranking in nine years, return to action Friday night against Washington at 7:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium. The No. 24 Beavers carry a three-game winning streak into the game and are looking to keep slim hopes alive of a Pac-12 championship game berth.
Oregon Ducks favored by 4 touchdowns against Colorado
The Oregon Ducks are huge favorites at last place Colorado. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are 30.5-point favorites against the Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Folsom Field, according to VegasInsider.com. That would be the biggest point spread for any game this season for...
Oregon Ducks in matchup of 1st versus worst with Colorado: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks visit the Colorado Buffaloes Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Here’s a sneak peek:. No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado (1-7, 1-4)
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves transforms garage into haunted attraction
It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
Oregon Ducks receiver Seven McGee no longer with program, will enter transfer portal
Receiver Seven McGee is no longer with the Oregon Ducks football program and will be entering the transfer portal. McGee, who did not travel with the No. 8 Ducks to last weekend’s game at Cal, will enter the transfer portal when the transfer window opens, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
