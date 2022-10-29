ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 63

Martha Whelan
3d ago

screw Kate. everyone says oh she is so wonderful to talk about this but when prince Harry brings up the same topic he is branded as a whiner. double standard and that is so wrong

Reply
21
Elizabeth Eaton
3d ago

Important message. Thanks to the Princess of Wales for getting behind such an important health cause.

Reply(2)
26
SayWhat!?
3d ago

You have the free will to choose not to take substance abuse. if your will isnt strong then you will keep taking it. I so but its not a diease. It affect the family. you can go to meeting and have ton of sponsor but its your body so if you want to abuse it then its your fault. Im a family member of 2 substance abuse user and this beautiful woman which I assume has no experience in substance abuse shower me with her card reading caring words and exspect me to go "Oh she get me" Its just part of her job.

Reply(12)
12
CALIFORNIA STATE

