ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Bo Nix’s massive day in Ducks’ win over Golden Bears

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkfhP_0ireSe6E00

There was a stretch of time in the first half where it looked like this could be another frustrating, face-palm-filled day for the Oregon Ducks. They trailed the California Golden Bears 10-7 at one point, and the offense was struggling with penalties while unforced errors stalled drives and irked the fanbase.

That turned around rather quickly, though, with Oregon going on a run in the second and third quarters, scoring 28 unanswered points and ultimately winning 42-24.

The victory, as you would guess, was fueled by Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who finished the day throwing 27-for-T35for 412 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had a massive day on the ground, running for 59 yards and 3 touchdowns.

It was a fun day on social media for Oregon fans once the team finally got a handle on things and put it away. Here are some of the best reactions from the game:

Anti-Uniform Swag

https://twitter.com/TheFlockIsHot/status/1586441650620227586

Bo Jukes

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1586454090950725632 https://twitter.com/TheFlockPod/status/1586454241216200704

"They had us in the first half"

https://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1586447806415654912

Watch the tape

https://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1586457926197456896

A "slow start"

https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1586465158196445184

Bo Heisman

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1586466005337145344

Targeting?

https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1586481242274353152 https://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1586480836018589697

It could always be worse

https://twitter.com/haydenherrera/status/1586466474843340800

Is that a sell-out?

https://twitter.com/BarstoolDucks/status/1586443645678403585

Keep it coming

https://twitter.com/BarstoolDucks/status/1586472332461330432

Making up ground

https://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1586485608842612736

Joey Heisman weighs in

https://twitter.com/joey3harrington/status/1586486262462001152

Lanning on a tear

https://twitter.com/TheFlockIsHot/status/1586445447035752448

Not the best performance

https://twitter.com/TweetsByDrae/status/1586491073680969728

A Herbert in Eugene

https://twitter.com/mtorressports/status/1586490823725629440

Elite company

https://twitter.com/drksportsnews/status/1586490810761359361

I mean...

https://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1586490695594168320

Time is a flat circle

https://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1586490338650501120

And Oregon fans are happy

https://twitter.com/wilnerhotline/status/1512912487624024069

The truth about this defense

https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1586492558980833280

TJ Ward knows

https://twitter.com/BossWard43/status/1586493992769708032

1

1

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Oregon Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Left The Team

Oregon is one of the hottest football teams in the country right now. But the Ducks will have to continue their winning streak without one of their offensive weapons. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported Monday that wide receiver and kick returner Seven McGee has left the Oregon team and intends to ...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the College Football Playoff committee explained Oregon’s No. 8 ranking

One of the major questions that we had going into the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings was where the committee would view the Oregon Ducks. There has arguably been no hotter team in the nation than Oregon ever since their Week 1 loss to the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon has scored more than 40-points in every game, winning 7 straight. Quarterback Bo Nix is playing the best football of his career, and is a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. Would that 49-3 loss to Georgia drag the Ducks down in the rankings, or would they be able to overcome it,...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning, Kenny Dillingham named potential candidates for Auburn vacancy

Take a deep breath, Oregon Duck fans. I know that both Dan Lanning and Kenny Dillingham have only been in Eugene for less than a year, and it’s been a joyous experience for everyone rooting for the team. The future is bright, and things in Eugene seem to be heading in the right direction, quickly. That’s not going to stop the guys largely responsible for that success from seeing their names thrown about as prestigious coaching jobs around the country start to open up. It’s the nature of having a school that is not quite in the top-tier of coaching jobs, but...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy