Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Bo Nix’s massive day in Ducks’ win over Golden Bears
There was a stretch of time in the first half where it looked like this could be another frustrating, face-palm-filled day for the Oregon Ducks. They trailed the California Golden Bears 10-7 at one point, and the offense was struggling with penalties while unforced errors stalled drives and irked the fanbase.
That turned around rather quickly, though, with Oregon going on a run in the second and third quarters, scoring 28 unanswered points and ultimately winning 42-24.
The victory, as you would guess, was fueled by Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who finished the day throwing 27-for-T35for 412 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had a massive day on the ground, running for 59 yards and 3 touchdowns.
It was a fun day on social media for Oregon fans once the team finally got a handle on things and put it away. Here are some of the best reactions from the game:
Anti-Uniform Swag
https://twitter.com/TheFlockIsHot/status/1586441650620227586
Bo Jukes
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1586454090950725632 https://twitter.com/TheFlockPod/status/1586454241216200704
"They had us in the first half"
https://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1586447806415654912
Watch the tape
https://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1586457926197456896
A "slow start"
https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1586465158196445184
Bo Heisman
https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1586466005337145344
Targeting?
https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1586481242274353152 https://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1586480836018589697
It could always be worse
https://twitter.com/haydenherrera/status/1586466474843340800
Is that a sell-out?
https://twitter.com/BarstoolDucks/status/1586443645678403585
Keep it coming
https://twitter.com/BarstoolDucks/status/1586472332461330432
Making up ground
https://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1586485608842612736
Joey Heisman weighs in
https://twitter.com/joey3harrington/status/1586486262462001152
Lanning on a tear
https://twitter.com/TheFlockIsHot/status/1586445447035752448
Not the best performance
https://twitter.com/TweetsByDrae/status/1586491073680969728
A Herbert in Eugene
https://twitter.com/mtorressports/status/1586490823725629440
Elite company
https://twitter.com/drksportsnews/status/1586490810761359361
I mean...
https://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1586490695594168320
Time is a flat circle
https://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1586490338650501120
And Oregon fans are happy
https://twitter.com/wilnerhotline/status/1512912487624024069
The truth about this defense
https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1586492558980833280
TJ Ward knows
https://twitter.com/BossWard43/status/1586493992769708032
1
1
Comments / 2