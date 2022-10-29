Read full article on original website
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the scores from our local South Dakota high school volleyball playoff matches from November 1st, 2022: #1 Dakota Valley 3, #8 Parker 0 #2 Canton 3, #7 Vermillion 1 #3 Elk Point-Jefferson 3, #6 Beresford 0
PIERCE - The Class C1 Quarterfinal between Columbus Lakeview and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 6:45 PM CT. **TV PROGRAMMING NOTE** - Those in Columbus will be able to watch the game on Allo channel 182. Any other...
There's a No. 12 seed remaining in the South Dakota 9-man high school football playoffs entering the semifinal round. Irene-Wakonda has beaten No. 5 and No. 4 seeds en route to the semis, and that's just one of several teams worth keeping an eye on entering the last round before the 2022 state championship games make a return to the DakotaDome next weekend. Here's a look at some of the key matchups. ...
NEBRASKA CITY - With the opening round of the playoffs complete, some schools get to play on this week while others had their championship hopes dashed away until next season. There are now only eight teams that remain in each class as the quarterfinals begin this Friday with the semifinals to follow next week. Class D-1 remains intriguing to watch as No. 15 seed Weeping Water pulled off an upset victory in back-to-back weeks and now gets to play at home this week.
LINCOLN - The goal for any high school athlete is almost always to etch their name into the history books by winning a state title. But one specific Nebraska high school volleyball player has an opportunity to make history in a unique way. Elecea Saathoff of the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors...
