Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre, now freed of UFC contract, says ‘never say never’ to combat sports return
Georges St-Pierre isn’t ruling out a return to combat sports now that he’s a free man. The UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion revealed over the weekend that he is no longer under UFC contract now that he is nearly five years removed from his retirement bout against Michael Bisping at UFC 217, which saw St-Pierre capture the middleweight championship and cement himself as one of the greatest fighters of all-time.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul responds to accusations of fight-rigging in Anderson Silva win: ‘I lose faith in my generation’
Jake Paul isn’t bothered by people still criticizing him. On Saturday, Paul scored the biggest win of his boxing career, taking a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. A few days removed from his signature...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys
Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch
Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya UFC 281: all bets are off!
So, for the first time since I became an MMA fan, I watched Kamaru Usman lose. And I didn’t just see him lose. I saw him get knocked out cold. I was in disbelief. I stood there watching my television and wondering if it was just a dream. It was real. All my predictions (bullish as they always are) were thrown out of the window. Yes Kamaru dominated the fight. Yes kamaru had moments where he looked like he was breaking Leon. But like Kamaru Usman admitted after the defeat, Leon didn’t break. And it cost him the title and the p4p number 1 spot.
Simone Biles Quickly Reminded A Person To Put Some Respect On Her Name After They Trolled Her Olympic Journey
Sometimes it's best to just eat your food and keep your mouth shut.
MMA Fighting
Arnold Allen: I’m ‘definitely not the odd man out’ in featherweight title picture
Arnold Allen thinks he’s done enough to merit an interim title shot. At UFC Vegas 63, Allen earned the biggest win of his career, scoring a TKO win over Calvin Kattar after Kattar suffered a knee injury in their headlining fight. The win moved Allen to 10-0 in the UFC, the second-longest winning streak in the featherweight division behind champ Alexander Volkanovski, and while Allen would have preferred for the fight not to end the way it did, “Almighty” said he’s still pleased with his performance.
MMA Fighting
Sean Brady reveals fan threatened to ‘kill me and bury me in the desert’ if he beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 280
Sean Brady was dealing with a lot during UFC 280 fight week, and he’s still dealing with it when it comes to awful fans using social media for evil instead of good. On Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, Brady said those fans sent direct messages to his wife threatening him.
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley confident rounds ‘1 and 3 were clearly mine’ in Petr Yan win, advises critics to ‘re-watch the fight’
Sean O’Malley is confident the judges got it right in his UFC 280 win over Petr Yan. O’Malley stunned the MMA world earlier this month when he edged out a hard-fought split decision over the former bantamweight champion at UFC 280. It was easily the biggest victory of O’Malley’s career, and “Sugar” needed to dig deep to get it done — following a competitive opening 10 minutes, O’Malley closed the show with a strong Round 3 that ultimately won him the fight on two judges’ scorecards.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul doubles down on Nate Diaz callout, calls him ‘easy work’ compared to Anderson Silva
Jake Paul wants to fight Nate Diaz next, if Diaz is available. Paul scored the biggest victory of his boxing career on Saturday when he won a unanimous decision over Anderson Silva, punctuated by an eighth-round knockdown that sealed the win. Earlier in the night though, Nate Diaz — who was there supporting his teammate Chris Avila, who also fought on the card — got into a backstage altercation with one of Paul’s team members, which Paul described to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.
MMA Fighting
MMA world celebrates Halloween: Robert Whittaker shows off budget costumes
The MMA community is comprised of some of the most colorful personalities in the universe, so one can only imagine the kind of shenanigans unleashed every Halloween. This year is no different as fighters and personalities from every promotion threw on their best costumes, decorated themselves in their spookiest wigs and makeup, and otherwise went all out to celebrate the most ghoulish and garish holiday of the year.
MMA Fighting
Deiveson Figueiredo: UFC ‘wants to make’ Brandon Moreno 125 champ, but ’I won’t give them that satisfaction’
Deiveson Figueiredo will face Brandon Moreno for a record fourth time in a row in the main event of UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, and feels like the company is trying to force “The Assassin Baby” as the 125-pound champion. Figueiredo and Moreno...
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown reacts to Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva; Belal Muhammad wants Khamzat Chimaev next
Matt Brown returns to co-host the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer along with Belal Muhammad fresh off his win over Sean Brady at UFC 280. Brown will offer his reaction to Jake Paul’s unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva as the 25-year-old social influencer turned boxer picked up the biggest victory of his career over the UFC legend.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: A boxing match with Jake Paul doesn’t ‘go very well’ for Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz finds himself comfortably centered in Jake Paul’s crosshairs after “The Problem Child’s” recent big win. It’s nothing new for former or retired MMA fighters to be targeted by Paul, and Michael Bisping is no different. For a brief spell, the two bantered back and forth with “The Count” even sharing that some negotiations were presented in his direction. Obviously, nothing came to fruition and Paul has since gone on to defeat the likes of Bisping’s fellow former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
MMA Fighting
Coach Sayif Saud: Uriah Hall could beat Jake Paul
Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud believes that with some work, Uriah Hall could take on Jake Paul. Saud doesn’t make that declaration lightly – he was impressed by Paul’s win over Anderson Silva in the headliner of this past Saturday’s Showtime Boxing event and takes nothing away from the former YouTuber’s rise in boxing.
MMA Fighting
Frankie Edgar reveals reasons behind decision to retire after UFC 281: ‘I know I can’t fight forever’
Frankie Edgar knows he could keep going beyond his next fight at UFC 281, but he’s already declared that Nov. 12 will be the last time he’ll ever compete in mixed martial arts. A former UFC lightweight champion, who has also fought for gold at 145 pounds and...
MMA Fighting
Tommy Fury unconvinced by Jake Paul’s win: ‘Anderson Silva is not too far off my dad’s age’
Tommy Fury respects Jake Paul’s accomplishments, but he doesn’t see title belts in the YouTuber’s future. Paul defeated MMA legend Anderson Silva via unanimous decision this past Saturday to improve to 6-0 as a professional boxer and overcome what was widely perceived as his greatest challenge since stepping into the combat sports world.
MMA Fighting
Video: BJJ legend Hannette Staack wins MMA debut with nasty kimura
Hannette Staack, one of the best grapplers of all-time, was victorious in her MMA debut on Friday night in Rio de Janeiro, tapping fellow debutant Lorrany Pinheiro with a kimura from the mount in under three minutes. Watch the finish below. Staack, now 1-0 in MMA, first teased about her...
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling fires back at T.J. Dillashaw: ‘It’s a testament to his arrogance’ that he thought I would be an ‘easy fight’
Aljamain Sterling put on a dominant performance to finish T.J. Dillashaw in their title fight at UFC 280, but afterwards he had to hear all about his opponent competing with a compromised shoulder. The injury occurred during the first takedown when Sterling planted Dillashaw on the ground and the former...
Comments / 0