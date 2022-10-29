UGA fans react to the death of legendary head coach Vince Dooley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – This year’s edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators is the first since the passing of legendary UGA head coach Vince Dooley.

Dooley passed away at 90 years old on Friday afternoon, surrounded by friends and family.

Georgia Bulldog fans that made the trek to Jacksonville for the game spoke fondly of the man that was synonymous with their program for most of his adult life.

“”He was wonderful, really wonderful,” said Dawgs fan Gloria Brody. “He was a gentleman and that’s what I liked.”

“I was fortunate to meet Coach Dooley a few times,” added fellow Dawgs fan Jan Cohen. “Very kind, considerate and compassionate man. I think he’ll be missed by the Bulldog nation, but I think he’ll be missed in general as a member of the community.”

This year marked the 100th occasion that the Bulldogs and Gators played each other, per college football data site Winsipedia.