ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA fans react to the death of legendary head coach Vince Dooley

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSvUC_0ireQvmv00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – This year’s edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators is the first since the passing of legendary UGA head coach Vince Dooley.

Dooley passed away at 90 years old on Friday afternoon, surrounded by friends and family.

Georgia Bulldog fans that made the trek to Jacksonville for the game spoke fondly of the man that was synonymous with their program for most of his adult life.

“”He was wonderful, really wonderful,” said Dawgs fan Gloria Brody. “He was a gentleman and that’s what I liked.”

“I was fortunate to meet Coach Dooley a few times,” added fellow Dawgs fan Jan Cohen. “Very kind, considerate and compassionate man. I think he’ll be missed by the Bulldog nation, but I think he’ll be missed in general as a member of the community.”

This year marked the 100th occasion that the Bulldogs and Gators played each other, per college football data site Winsipedia.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Anti-Semitic message displayed on stadium during Florida Gators game

During the football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a reference to recent anti-Semitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida

It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville head football coach Dock Pollard resigns

Gainesville High School Athletic Director Phillip Knight announced the resignation of head football coach Dock Pollard. This comes after a 0-9 record with one game left of the 2022 season. Pollard will still coach Friday's game against Eastside. "He has served our students very well for the past three years....
GAINESVILLE, FL
uga.edu

UGA supporter, Terry namesake leaves lasting legacy

Mary Virginia Terry recognized as major supporter of education, philanthropy, arts. Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Joint statement from the University of Georgia and the University of Florida

“We strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville. The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WGAU

Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student

There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
ATHENS, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Raw Youngin Drops The High- Octane “386 Landlord”

Raw Youngin is doing his hometown of Lake City, Florida proud. His previous projects, Life of a Youngin and Life of a Youngin 2, turned heads, racking up over 10 million streams. The success of the albums got the young rapper signed to production collective 808 Mafia. As Youngin made...
LAKE CITY, FL
wuga.org

Arrest Made in Gaines School Road Shooting

On October 28, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice of Athens, Georgia for his involvement in the October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road that killed one and injured another. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three...
ATHENS, GA
floridaing.com

Restaurants In Palatka Florida: 6 Eateries You Won’t want to Miss

If you’re looking for a culinary adventure in Palatka, you won’t be disappointed. With a variety of restaurants in Palatka Florida to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for Seafood, Italian, or American fare, you’ll find it here. And with many restaurants...
PALATKA, FL
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy