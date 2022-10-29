Joy M. Krueger, age 66, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her residence. Joy was born on May 31, 1956 in Kewaunee County to the late Vernon and Bertha (Kudick) Smith. She graduated from Manitowoc Lutheran High School with the class of 1974. In 1977, Joy married Rick Roubal which produced two sons, Frank and Fred Roubal. Joy and Rick remained friends throughout the years. In 1989, Joy married Kevin Krueger, her life partner. They enjoyed spending time together doing the famer’s market, bee keeping, and gardening. Joy loved many things in life, but her greatest joy was her two sons. She had a passion for gardening and loved being able to meet new people who came to her home for vegetables and honey. Joy’s most recent adventures took her to Zander Park, where both her and Kevin took their dog, Champ. She met many new friends (both furry and human) at this park. Joy also loved being able to feed the country farm cats along with the many birds that came to her property.

