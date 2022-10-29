Read full article on original website
Benefit Planned for Local Woman Battling Cancer
Cancer continues to effect people of all ages, including a 36-year-old Whitelaw woman. Jenna Bolle was recently diagnosed with Small Cell Carcinoma, a very aggressive form of lung cancer. After a month-long hospital stay, Jenna was able to go home with her family, but she has been unable to work...
Green Bay Catholic Charities To Assist Pulaski Bonfire Victims
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has acquired a $10,000 grant from its USA parent organization to aid those injured as a result of the Pulaski bonfire accident. The funds can be used to help families pay for expenses incurred as a result of the recent accident. Karmen...
RCS Empowers Invites the Public to Shine On Fundraiser
RCS Empowers in Sheboygan is inviting the public out for their annual Shine On holiday tree festival. This annual fundraiser aims to help RCS Empowers provide an array of services to children and adults with disabilities. Guests will be able to stroll through the holiday décor at RCS, which was...
Time is Running Out to Guarantee Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk T-Shirt
Time is running out for those who want to participate in the Sheboygan County Food Bank’s annual Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk to guarantee themselves a t-shirt. Those wishing to participate in the November 19th fundraiser are encouraged to sign up by November 7th to guarantee their t-shirt. This event...
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Announces Three Promotions
Three members of the Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Team have been promoted. Brittany Penkwitz is now a Mortgage Loan Officer. Penkwitz has worked in the financial industry for over 5 years, in the Manitowoc and Green Bay markets after getting her bachelor’s degree from UW Stout. Mike Johnson was...
Manitowoc County Compost Sites and Recycling Center Reveal Fall Hours
The Manitowoc County Compost Sites on Basswood Road and Woodland Drive and the Recycling Center will have new hours soon. According to Operations Manager Jon Reisenbuechler, starting November 5th, the Recycling Center’s main office will no longer be open on Saturdays. Then, on November 16th, the Basswood Road Compost...
Ships Baseball To Hold Dueling Pianos Fundraiser
The Manitowoc Lincoln Baseball team is planning a spring training fundraiser for a trip to Florida. An evening of Dueling Pianos is planned for Knox’s Silver Valley on Friday night, November 11th from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. General admission is $40 with $50 Reserved seating available. Food will be...
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Joyce E. Sinkula
Joyce E. Sinkula, age 96, town of Carlton, Kewaunee County resident, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay after a short illness. Survivors include one daughter & son-in-law, Linda and Eugene Thiem of Denmark; four sons & two daughters-in-law, Jerome and Anne Sinkula, David and Linda Sinkula, Mark Sinkula, and Larry Sinkula, all of Kewaunee; eleven grandchildren, and twenty two great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mabel Mandel; her husband, Leonard; one son, Glen Sinkula; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Anton and Mary Sinkula; two brothers & a sister-in-law, Paul (Pat) Mandel, and Henry Mandel, Jr.; one infant sister, Vivian Mandel; and brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Ervin (Lucy) Sinkula, Stella (William) Geigel, Augusta (Victor) Rehrauer, Mayme (Frank) Hinesh, and Sybil McGraw.
Manitowoc Public Library New Executive Director Introduces Herself
The following article was written by Karin Adams, the new Executive Director of the Manitowoc Public Library. With just one month under my belt as Library Executive Director, I am sincerely humbled and excited to have joined the Library team at Manitowoc Public Library. It is clear in my first weeks here that Manitowoc Public Library already has a dedicated employee foundation—welcoming me into my role, the library space, and the community.
‘Support local industries and employ thousands’: Port of Green Bay to develop state-of-the-art facility
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $10.1 million grant and has now secured a majority of the funding to develop a state-of-the-art port facility. The grant is through the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which will be used to transform the former Pulliam Power Plant property into a 40-acre port facility.
Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
Joy M. Krueger
Joy M. Krueger, age 66, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her residence. Joy was born on May 31, 1956 in Kewaunee County to the late Vernon and Bertha (Kudick) Smith. She graduated from Manitowoc Lutheran High School with the class of 1974. In 1977, Joy married Rick Roubal which produced two sons, Frank and Fred Roubal. Joy and Rick remained friends throughout the years. In 1989, Joy married Kevin Krueger, her life partner. They enjoyed spending time together doing the famer’s market, bee keeping, and gardening. Joy loved many things in life, but her greatest joy was her two sons. She had a passion for gardening and loved being able to meet new people who came to her home for vegetables and honey. Joy’s most recent adventures took her to Zander Park, where both her and Kevin took their dog, Champ. She met many new friends (both furry and human) at this park. Joy also loved being able to feed the country farm cats along with the many birds that came to her property.
City of Manitowoc Finance Committee to Kick off November
There is only one meeting scheduled to kick off the month of November in the City of Manitowoc. The Finance Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by giving the public time to voice their comments. They will then talk about the replacement...
Arnold William Schwarz
Arnold William Schwarz, Jr., age 92, of Manitowoc passed away early Friday morning, October 28, 2022 at River’s Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc. Arnold was born on July 20, 1930, in Manitowoc son of the late Arnold W. and Mabel J. (Grunn) Schwarz Sr. He was a 1949 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Arnold served in the United States Air Force from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1955 reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. On August 13, 1955 he married the former Mary Jane Manney in St. Charles Missouri. She preceded him in death on May 28, 2004. Arnold worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 35 years retiring in 1990. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. He enjoyed aviation, camping, fishing and an occasional trip to the casino.
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Not to Miss Family Favorite!
There are so many excellent holiday light and decoration displays to explore in the Fox Valley. One of our favorites has become a family tradition and is unlike any of the others. The North Pole, previously located in Kaukauna, has been welcoming families at their new permanent home in Chilton, Wisconsin since 2020. They have revamped many of their displays for the 2022 season and added ‘Santa’s Teddy Bear Village’, too!
Dale Courtney Bashaw
Dale Courtney Bashaw, loving dad, grandpa, and great grandpa, passed away October 7, 2022, at River’s Bend Nursing Home in Manitowoc. He was 86. Dale was born to the late Ralph and Lucille Bashaw on December 16, 1935, in Manitowoc. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954, served in the Naval Reserves 1952-1954, and the National Guard from 1954-1961. On June 9, 1956, he married the love of his life, Barbara Johnston. They were blessed with three children: Cheryl, Bob, and Jim. They enjoyed time together as a young growing family until Barbara’s untimely death from MS in 1967.
Some Area Gas Prices Rise, Some Fall, Others Stay About the Same
The gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin are all over the place this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County fell two cents compared to last week, now sitting at $3.64, while Sheboygan County’s average remained unchanged at $3.68.
TRSD Superintendent Urges Passage of Referendum
Taxpayers in the Two Rivers Public School District will be asked next Tuesday to support a $38.7 million dollar referendum. Superintendent of Schools Diane Johnson tells Seehafer News that a 2021 district facility study by Bray Architects and CG Schmidt determined the greatest need was at L.B. Clarke Middle School.
