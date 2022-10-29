Read full article on original website
Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for OhioBrown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over ChaminadeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
THE SITUATIONAL:
Ohio State opened as a 36-point favorite in Evanston. By Monday the line had jumped to 39, which means bettors convinced themselves every possible form of the Buckeyes would be far better than the best version of Northwestern, a program that has not won a football game in the Western Hemisphere in well over a year.
Eleven Warriors
Highlights of Ohio State's Win Over Penn State Has Us Ready for the Buckeyes to Finish the Season Strong
Ohio State passed its toughest test of the season when it defeated Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday. Reminisce on the victory with a fantastic seven-minute recap of the Buckeyes win, including behind-the-scenes footage of Ryan Day’s halftime speech and some celebratory postgame dancing from the players. The...
Eleven Warriors
Photos and Postgame Interviews from Ohio State's 101-57 Exhibition Win over Chaminade
Ohio State men’s basketball looked impressive in its dress rehearsal for the regular season. The Buckeyes rolled Chaminade 101-57 on Tuesday in Columbus, shooting 52.3% from three-point range. Wright State transfer Tanner Holden had an impressive performance with 25 points off the bench while center Zed Key scored 15...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Checks in at No. 2 in the First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
After an 8-0 start to the season, the Buckeyes are the second-best team in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee behind Tennessee and in front of Georgia, Clemson and Michigan. Ohio State's best wins of the year were the season opener against Notre Dame, who was ranked as...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day is Focused on Beating Northwestern, Miyan Williams Can Thank His Mom for Football and C.J. Stroud is Playing Clutch
Welcome to the Skull Session, Eleven Warriors readers. I'm glad you're here. Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings. Talk about consistency. Let's have a good Wednesday, shall we?. KEEPING PERSPECTIVE. At 7:20 p.m....
Eleven Warriors
Five Takeaways From Ohio State's 101-57 Exhibition Win Over Chaminade
In any ordinary year, a 44-point beatdown of a Division II opponent in an exhibition game might not tell you a whole lot about a given Buckeye basketball team. This year, though, with all the new pieces on an Ohio State roster that hasn’t had much time to play together, Tuesday’s exhibition was more insightful than usual. Among the headlines from the 101-57 win over Chaminade was a breakout performance from Tanner Holden, the injury absences of Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown and a wide range of contributions from the Buckeyes’ freshmen class.
Eleven Warriors
Examining Ohio State's Rushing Woes, Exceptional Offensive Efficiency, and Ball-Hawking Defense at Penn State
Ohio State set a pair of scoring records Saturday against Penn State. The Buckeyes scored 44 points, marking the seventh-consecutive game with at least 40 points – a new Big Ten record – and has now scored 20+ in an FBS-record 69 straight games. ...and yet, it felt...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Explosive Offense, 32-Point Average Margin of Victory Impressing College Football Playoff Committee
The 13 people who will ultimately decide whether or not Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff and where the Buckeyes will be seeded if they make the CFP are impressed by what they’ve seen from the Buckeyes so far. That much was made clear by Tuesday night’s initial...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Penn State Win "Wasn't About Trying to Get Style Points," Looks Ahead to Northwestern on 97.1 The Fan
Ryan Day and the Buckeye coaching staff expected a four-quarter battle in Happy Valley entering the weekend. Ohio State got exactly that on Saturday, trailing 21-16 in the final frame before turning things around to finish with a 44-31 victory – the program's sixth straight against Penn State. Day reviewed the contest during a brief appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable show Monday night, and said Ohio State was tested against the Nittany Lions.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Confirms He Won't Pursue Basketball Career At Ohio State in Big Ten Network Interview:
J.T. Tuimoloau dispelled any notion that he might be a two-sport athlete at Ohio State in an interview on Big Ten Network Monday. The five-star defensive end recruit received both a football and basketball scholarship offer at Ohio State before committing to the program on July 4, 2021, although it seemed far-fetched that the Edgewood, Washington, native would pursue both endeavors.
Eleven Warriors
Former 2023 Ohio State Commit George Washington III Flips to Michigan
George Washington III is heading to Ann Arbor. The four-star 2023 guard, ranked No. 76 in the country per the 247Sports composite, committed to Michigan Tuesday after decommitting from Ohio State on Sept. 5. Washington was the first commit in Ohio State's 2023 class back in November 2021, and moved...
Eleven Warriors
Season-Low 50 Buckeyes Play Against Penn State As 13 Ohio State Defense Play Season-High Snap Counts
For only the second time in eight games this season, Ohio State had to play its starters for four full quarters in its 44-31 win over Penn State. Like in the season opener against Notre Dame, Ohio State never had firm control of Saturday’s game in Happy Valley until late in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes actually trailed in the fourth quarter until they rattled off four touchdowns in a span of just six minutes and nine seconds to pull away from the home team.
Eleven Warriors
Northwestern Game Poster
A Brutus-themed wrecking ball is coming for Ryan Field on Saturday when Ohio State travels to Evanston, Illinois, to battle Northwestern. The Buckeyes have defeated the Wildcats several times in the last few years, including two Big Ten Championship victories in 2018 and 2020. The previous regular-season meeting between the teams occurred on Northwestern's turf in 2019 and ended 52-3 in favor of Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Northwestern Before Ohio State Plays Its Second Straight Road Game This Weekend
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 5. Instead, the Buckeyes will play the role of visiting team for the second straight game as they travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Pat Fitzgerald’s 17th Northwestern roster. Luckily for scarlet and gray, the Wildcats hardly pose the threat – nor the hostile environment – that Penn State brought to the table this past week.
Eleven Warriors
Paris Johnson Jr. Named Semifinalist for The Rotary Lombardi Award
When it comes to winning battles in the trenches, Paris Johnson Jr. is one of the best in the business. On Wednesday, the Ohio State left tackle was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, an honor given to the best offensive or defensive lineman in college football. Additionally, the voting committee considers linebackers and tight ends eligible to win the award.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Defensive Tackle Kayden McDonald Commits to Ohio State
Halloween was a day filled with no tricks and purely treats for the Ohio State football staff. Larry Johnson and company landed a big-time piece to the puzzle on Monday when four-star Georgia defensive tackle Kayden McDonald announced his commitment to Ohio State. He picked OSU over Clemson, Oklahoma, Michigan and Florida.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Baseball Team Kicked Out after Fight
Chillicothe – Police we’re called after a fight broke out with two baseball teams in the park. According to Chillicothe Police department they were dispatched to the baseball field near the swimming pool in Yoctangee Park in reference to a large fight. Upon arrival Police made contact with...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tim Ryan and wife visit Chillicothe ahead of Halloween Parade
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Democratic hopeful vying to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator stopped in Chillicothe on Saturday night. Congresman Tim Ryan, from Youngstown, and his wife, Andrea was greeted in Yoctangee Park ahead of the annual Halloween Parade. The duo was greeted by dozens of supporters, which included people from both political parties.
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
