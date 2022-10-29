Report: Napoli Are Clear Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Is Not For Sale Amid Chelsea Interest

Napoli are clear Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is not far sale amid interest from Chelsea.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is the name on everybody's lips around Europe at the moment, and Chelsea are no exception to that rule. The Blue's have interest in the Georgian winger as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Kvaradona, as he is branded by the Napoli fans, is one of the most in form players in the world at the moment, and Napoli are expected to make major profit on the price they bought him for in the summer.

£9million from Dinamo Batuni, add a zero to that and you may just have his price tag now.

Napoli are clear Kvicha Kvaratskhelia isn't for sale. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Ben Jacobs, Napoli are very clear on their stance around Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Italian club are holding the stance that Kvaradona is not for sale, despite the countless clubs around Europe interested in his signature.

Kvaratskhelia is wanted by Chelsea. Rafael Leao was originally a main target for Chelsea, but the Portuguese winger looks to be signing a new deal at AC Milan, which is a blow for Chelsea.

The attention has shifted elsewhere, with Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Leandro Trossard two players the blue's now have in their sights as they look to strengthen their grip on the top four spot this season.

It will take a fair bit of money to take the Georgian away from Napoli, but money does not seem to be an option for Chelsea right now.

Read More Chelsea Stories