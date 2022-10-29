ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Napoli Are Clear Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Is Not For Sale Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Napoli are clear Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is not far sale amid interest from Chelsea.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is the name on everybody's lips around Europe at the moment, and Chelsea are no exception to that rule. The Blue's have interest in the Georgian winger as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Kvaradona, as he is branded by the Napoli fans, is one of the most in form players in the world at the moment, and Napoli are expected to make major profit on the price they bought him for in the summer.

£9million from Dinamo Batuni, add a zero to that and you may just have his price tag now.

Napoli are clear Kvicha Kvaratskhelia isn't for sale.

According to Ben Jacobs, Napoli are very clear on their stance around Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Italian club are holding the stance that Kvaradona is not for sale, despite the countless clubs around Europe interested in his signature.

Kvaratskhelia is wanted by Chelsea. Rafael Leao was originally a main target for Chelsea, but the Portuguese winger looks to be signing a new deal at AC Milan, which is a blow for Chelsea.

The attention has shifted elsewhere, with Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Leandro Trossard two players the blue's now have in their sights as they look to strengthen their grip on the top four spot this season.

It will take a fair bit of money to take the Georgian away from Napoli, but money does not seem to be an option for Chelsea right now.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Related
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Until End Of The Season

Manchester United will have to make a decision before next summer regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports have already linked the striker with a January exit from Old Trafford. However, transfer guru and ever reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see Ronaldo...
BBC

'﻿It's a tough challenge - but I'm not afraid'

A determined-looking Jurgen Klopp accepts Liverpool are "in a rough moment", but insisted the Reds will be working "more than 100% if possible" to fix the issues they are facing. Klopp's side entertain Serie A leaders Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday after a shock home Premier League defeat by Leeds...
BBC

Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
Daily Mail

Marseille's band of ex-Arsenal stars are DESPERATE to oust Tottenham from the Champions League - with Antonio Conte banned and Spurs in sketchy form, the French side are eager to pile on the misery

A gruelling encounter at the Stade Velodrome is all that stands in Tottenham's way of a spot in the Champions League round of 16. Antonio Conte's side - who will be without their manager after his sending off against Sporting Lisbon - will need to ensure they avoid defeat on their visit to Marseille in order to qualify from the group stages.
FOX Sports

Teenager Volpato helps Roma snatch 3-1 win at 10-man Verona

Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Monday. Volpato put his side ahead with two minutes remaining and set up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged city rival Lazio into fourth place, ahead of the capital derby next week.
Yardbarker

Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint

Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
BBC

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille

Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
theScore

4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action

The Champions League group stage concludes this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. The departures of head coach Alfred Schreuder, playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and towering frontman Bas Dost indicated Club Brugge was a team in transition. Many predicted the Belgian side would flounder in Group B. But the reality was very different. Club Brugge progressed with a six-point cushion in second place, while Atletico Madrid finished bottom following Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
