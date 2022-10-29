ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs released former 1st-rounder Josh Primo over allegations he exposed himself to women multiple times, per report

By Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
News-Herald

Texans' Nico Collins out, Brandin Cooks questionable vs. Eagles

The Houston Texans ruled out wide receiver Nico Collins for Thursday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Collins, 23, did not practice at all during the short week while nursing a groin injury. He has 18 catches for 305 yards in six games for the Texans (1-5-1). Collins joined safety Grayland Arnold (quad), defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and offensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion) in being ruled out for the contest against the Eagles (7-0). Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist) did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Wednesday and was listed as questionable for the contest. Linebacker Christian Harris (thigh) and defensive back Desmond King II (knee) are also questionable to play on Thursday. --Field Level Media
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy