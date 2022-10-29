Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tri-City Herald
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Tri-City Herald
Sean McVay Reveals What Rams Need to Address at Trade Deadline After 49ers Loss
The Los Angeles Rams seemed to be headed toward a thrilling and competitive second half on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. Revenge seemed well within reach after a 24-9 loss to their NFC West rivals on Oct. 3. But instead, the Rams were run over by...
Tri-City Herald
Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
Tri-City Herald
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles
The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
Tri-City Herald
A Look at Exceptional Ravens Stats From Week 8
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Several Ravens put up some impressive stats in a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A new addition to the team is also poised to have a huge second half to the season. Here's the breakdown from Zebra Technologies Next Generation...
Tri-City Herald
Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles
Frustrated with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris opened up some about the running game struggles. Harris finished Week 8's loss with eight rushes for 32 yards after ending the first half with four rushes for zero yards. Afterward, he made it clear that it can't all fall on his shoulders.
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
Tri-City Herald
Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Tri-City Herald
Dan Snyder Selling Washington Commanders? Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘Bailing’ on Owner?
NOV 2 SNYDER SELLING? JERRY 'BAILING'? Dan Snyder is looking into the idea of selling his Washington Commanders, which leads one to wonder whether the embattled boss has lost support among his NFL ownership pals. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has long been one of those pals, and Jones recently went...
Tri-City Herald
Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their reactions to a huge day of Indianapolis Colts news. The Colts started their day by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and ended it by trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. How does the trade affect the Colts, what should you know about newcomer Zack Moss, and what might have gone into Brady's firing?
Tri-City Herald
‘It’s Exhausting’: What Lions Are Saying Following Another Close Loss
The Detroit Lions are a football team that is unable to play complementary football. When a football team repeatedly makes errors and incurs costly penalties, being on the wrong end of the scoreboard is oftentimes the result after 60 minutes. Despite a first half that saw the offense score 27...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Dedicates Victory to Former New York Giants’ Brass
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith waited a decade for this moment, and he not only got it, but he was also able to add a dig against the New York Giants, once his employers, whom he defeated 27-13 Sunday at Lumen Field. Smith, who famously flopped in New York with...
Tri-City Herald
Steve Wilks’ Thoughts Following Panthers Overtime Loss to Falcons
"We didn't find a way to finish. We had too many opportunities to win this football game, and we didn't find a way to get it done and that falls on me. We've got to make sure we're smart enough, something to learn from, celebration penalty, a big play like that we've got to keep our poise. It was a great job with DJ [Moore] coming up with the big play, great pass by PJ [Walker], but as a team we just got to make sure we're smart and ready to take it to the next level, next step. When you look at the comparisons for us rushing the football, I thought we did a great job, 169, they had 167 which was too much. We've got to stop the run. We knew that coming into the game. Pretty balanced when you look at third down conversions, they were 6-of-12, we were 5-of-13. We've got to find more opportunities to be able to convert and move the chains and keep the drive alive."
Tri-City Herald
Jim Moore: These Seahawks could be one of the best storylines in Seattle sports history
Are you still skeptical? Do you think the Seahawks will suddenly go from surprisingly good to the trash team they were expected to be? Think that Geno Smith will start playing like the journeyman backup he’s always been? Or that the defense can’t possibly keep playing like this?
Tri-City Herald
Derrick Henry Puts Titans on Top of Texans At Halftime
The Houston Texans came into their Sunday matchup with the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium with the league's worst run defense. To make things worse, the team was set to go up against Derrick Henry, one of the league's most talented and punishing running backs. And through the first 30...
Tri-City Herald
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
Tri-City Herald
Saquon Barkley, Giants learn Seahawks’ defense is back. Here’s why and how it’s changed
The techno and dance music was bangin’ so loud inside the Seahawks’ locker room during Sunday’s postgame, it was like trying to converse at a rave. On the field during their latest, surprising, dominant win, 27-13 over the previously 6-1 New York Giants, the reformed Seahawks and their defense roared. Again. They sacked the quarterback. They created turnovers. They had their fans shaking Lumen Field like it was 2013 and ‘14.
